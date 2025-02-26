Kuehn Law Encourages GB, IVAC, and PLYA Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.   The investigation concerns whether the Boards 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Global Blue Group has agreed to merge with Shift4. Under the proposed transaction Global shareholders will receive $7.50 in cash per share.

Intevac has agreed to merge with Seagate Technology. Under the agreement, shareholders of Intevac are set to receive $4.00 per share in cash.

Playa Hotels has agreed to be acquired by Hyatt Hotels.   Under the terms of the agreement, Playa shareholders will receive $13.50 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
justin@kuehn.law
(833) 672-0814


