NTLA INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. ("Intellia" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NTLA) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Intellia securities between July 30, 2024 and January 8, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NTLA.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the viability of NTLA-3001’s development and eventual marketing, if approved; (2) Intellia’s optimistic reports of timelines, including dosing and future studies of the drug, fell short of reality; the NTLA program was not viable or sustainable for Intellia because viral-based editing programs remained expensive and inefficient in comparison to then-existing non-viral delivery methods; (3) Intellia was not equipped to timely dose patients with NTLA-3001, maintain the drug’s research and development, or even to maintain its full staff in light of the existing scientific landscape surrounding viral-based editing drugs; and (4) even if NTLA-3001 proved successful, the use of viral-based editing drugs is costly, inefficient, and poor mitigators of adverse effects in patients.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NTLA. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in Intellia you have until April 14, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

