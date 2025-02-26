Nutanix Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Delivers Outperformance Across All Guided Metrics

Reports 19% YoY ARR Growth and Strong Free Cash Flow

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended January 31, 2025.

“During our second quarter we delivered outperformance across our guided metrics,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix. “Our results are benefiting from the strength of the Nutanix Cloud Platform, demand from businesses looking for a trusted long-term partner committed to innovation and customer care, and go-to-market leverage from our partnerships and programs.”

“Our second quarter results included 19% year-over-year ARR growth and strong year-to-date free cash flow generation, reflecting our focus on delivering sustainable, profitable growth,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix. “We also recently strengthened our balance sheet and increased our financial flexibility with the issuance of convertible notes at attractive terms and by establishing a new revolving credit facility.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Summary

 Q2 FY’25Q2 FY’24Y/Y Change
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)¹$2.06 billion$1.74 billion19%
Average Contract Duration²3.0 years2.8 years0.2 year
Revenue$654.7 million$565.2 million16%
GAAP Gross Margin87.0%85.6%140 bps
Non-GAAP Gross Margin88.3%87.3%100 bps
GAAP Operating Expenses$504.0 million$446.6 million13%
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses$417.0 million$369.4 million13%
GAAP Operating Income$65.4 million$37.0 million$28.4 million
Non-GAAP Operating Income$161.3 million$123.9 million$37.4 million
GAAP Operating Margin10.0%6.6%340 bps
Non-GAAP Operating Margin24.6%21.9%270 bps
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities$221.7 million$186.4 million$35.3 million
Free Cash Flow$187.1 million$162.6 million$24.5 million


Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, to the extent available, are provided in the tables of this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Outlook

  
Revenue$620 - $630 million
Non-GAAP Operating Margin17% to 18%
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)³Approximately 296 million


Fiscal 2025 Outlook

  
Revenue$2.495 - $2.515 billion
Non-GAAP Operating Margin17.5% to 18.5%
Free Cash Flow$650 - $700 million


Supplementary materials to this press release, including our second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings presentation, can be found at https://ir.nutanix.com/financial/quarterly-results.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nutanix executives will discuss the Company’s second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com shortly after the call.

Footnotes

¹Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, for any given period, is defined as the sum of ACV for all subscription contracts in effect as of the end of a specific period. For the purposes of this calculation, we assume that the contract term begins on the date a contract is booked, unless the terms of such contract prevent us from fulfilling our obligations until a later period, and irrespective of the periods in which we would recognize revenue for such contract. Excludes all life-of-device contracts. ACV is defined as the total annualized value of a contract. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract. Excludes amounts related to professional services and hardware.

²Average Contract Duration represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription contracts, as well as our limited number of life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the period.

³Weighted average share count used in computing diluted non-GAAP net income per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), and Average Contract Duration. In computing non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation and the related income tax impact, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, income tax-related impact, and other acquisition-related costs), restructuring charges, litigation settlement accruals and legal fees related to certain litigation matters, the amortization and conversion of the debt discount and issuance costs related to convertible senior notes, interest expense related to convertible senior notes, inducement expense related to the repurchase of convertible senior notes, and other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating margin are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. ARR is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the topline growth of our subscription business because it takes into account variability in term lengths. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow are not substitutes for gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), operating margin, or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ARR or Average Contract Duration, so we have not reconciled the ARR or Average Contract Duration data included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow,” and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. This press release also includes the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as part of our third quarter fiscal 2025 outlook and/or our fiscal 2025 outlook: non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts, as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business momentum and prospects, including the strength of our platform, demand from businesses looking for a long-term partner committed to innovation and customer care, and go-to-market leverage from our partnerships; our focus on delivering sustainable, profitable growth; our third quarter fiscal 2025 outlook; and our fiscal 2025 outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: the inherent uncertainty or assumptions and estimates underlying our projections and guidance, which are necessarily speculative in nature; any failure to successfully implement or realize the full benefits of, or unexpected difficulties or delays in successfully implementing or realizing the full benefits of, our business plans, strategies, initiatives, vision, objectives, momentum, prospects and outlook; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete, including the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new solutions, products, services, product features or technology; macroeconomic or geopolitical uncertainty; our ability to attract, recruit, train, retain, and, where applicable, ramp to full productivity, qualified employees and key personnel; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results (including anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing and availability of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions); our ability to form new or maintain and strengthen existing strategic alliances and partnerships, as well as our ability to manage any changes thereto; our ability to make share repurchases; and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 19, 2024 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2025, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2025 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. (“Nutanix”) in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix.

NUTANIX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
 
  As of
  July 31,
2024		 January 31,
2025
  (in thousands)
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $655,270  $1,072,161 
Short-term investments  339,072   670,686 
Accounts receivable, net  229,796   327,294 
Deferred commissions—current  159,849   153,330 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  97,307   111,923 
Total current assets  1,481,294   2,335,394 
Property and equipment, net  136,180   138,753 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  109,133   112,051 
Deferred commissions—non-current  198,962   184,904 
Intangible assets, net  5,153   3,443 
Goodwill  185,235   185,235 
Other assets—non-current  27,961   29,210 
Total assets $2,143,918  $2,988,990 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $45,066  $45,903 
Accrued compensation and benefits  195,602   203,040 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  24,967   22,428 
Deferred revenue—current  954,543   1,024,364 
Operating lease liabilities—current  24,163   21,819 
Total current liabilities  1,244,341   1,317,554 
Deferred revenue—non-current  918,163   995,173 
Operating lease liabilities—non-current  90,359   93,828 
Convertible senior notes, net  570,073   1,341,388 
Other liabilities—non-current  49,130   48,721 
Total liabilities  2,872,066   3,796,664 
Stockholders’ deficit:      
Common stock  7   7 
Additional paid-in capital  4,118,898   4,120,529 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  146   404 
Accumulated deficit  (4,847,199)  (4,928,614)
Total stockholders’ deficit  (728,148)  (807,674)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $2,143,918  $2,988,990 


NUTANIX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
January 31,		 Six Months Ended
January 31,
  2024 2025 2024 2025
  (in thousands, except per share data)
Revenue:            
Product $299,660  $354,187  $546,582  $656,106 
Support, entitlements and other services  265,573   300,534   529,705   589,571 
Total revenue  565,233   654,721   1,076,287   1,245,677 
Cost of revenue:            
Product (1)(2)  9,402   8,823   19,636   17,193 
Support, entitlements and other services (1)  72,154   76,465   143,879   150,765 
Total cost of revenue  81,556   85,288   163,515   167,958 
Gross profit  483,677   569,433   912,772   1,077,719 
Operating expenses:            
Sales and marketing (1)(2)  236,702   261,382   472,025   514,783 
Research and development (1)  160,401   182,785   312,376   356,744 
General and administrative (1)  49,529   59,828   97,032   113,504 
Total operating expenses  446,632   503,995   881,433   985,031 
Income from operations  37,045   65,438   31,339   92,688 
Other income (expense), net  2,096   (355)  (3,179)  9,218 
Income before provision for income taxes  39,141   65,083   28,160   101,906 
Provision for income taxes  6,346   8,656   11,218   15,553 
Net income $32,795  $56,427  $16,942  $86,353 
Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic $0.13  $0.21  $0.07  $0.32 
Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted $0.12  $0.19  $0.09  $0.30 
Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic  243,853   267,138   242,667   266,842 
Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted  298,540   293,351   294,851   291,086 

____________________________
(1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:

  Three Months Ended
January 31,		 Six Months Ended
January 31,
  2024 2025 2024 2025
  (in thousands)
Product cost of revenue $1,697  $812  $3,625  $2,024 
Support, entitlements and other services cost of revenue  7,183   7,325   14,299   14,145 
Sales and marketing  20,738   21,397   42,209   42,045 
Research and development  40,541   46,765   78,945   90,327 
General and administrative  15,810   17,129   30,889   33,636 
Total stock-based compensation expense $85,969  $93,428  $169,967  $182,177 

____________________________
(2) Includes the following amortization of intangible assets:

  Three Months Ended
January 31,		 Six Months Ended
January 31,
  2024 2025 2024 2025
  (in thousands)
Product cost of revenue $749  $767  $1,860  $1,534 
Sales and marketing  82   88   119   176 
Total amortization of intangible assets $831  $855  $1,979  $1,710 


NUTANIX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended
January 31,
  2024 2025
  (in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $16,942  $86,353 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  36,389   36,427 
Stock-based compensation  169,967   182,177 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs  22,300   1,185 
Inducement expense from partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes     11,347 
Operating lease cost, net of accretion  16,046   13,962 
Non-cash interest expense  10,064    
Other  (8,859)  (2,130)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net  (19,662)  (72,745)
Deferred commissions  4,830   20,577 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  40,575   (5,833)
Accounts payable  8,695   (334)
Accrued compensation and benefits  34,158   7,792 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  (86,009)  (1,680)
Operating leases, net  (14,884)  (15,754)
Deferred revenue  101,329   122,077 
    Net cash provided by operating activities  331,881   383,421 
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Maturities of investments  429,219   162,139 
Purchases of investments  (455,254)  (493,156)
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (4,500)   
Purchases of property and equipment  (36,784)  (44,438)
    Net cash used in investing activities  (67,319)  (375,455)
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans  15,153   29,300 
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards  (53,180)  (148,194)
Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes, net of issuance costs     848,010 
Payment of third-party debt issuance costs     (2,771)
Partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes     (95,453)
Repurchases of common stock  (59,192)  (220,100)
Payment of finance lease obligations  (1,758)  (1,945)
    Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (98,977)  408,847 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $165,585  $416,813 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period  515,771   655,662 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period $681,356  $1,072,475 
Restricted cash(1)  2,110   314 
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $679,246  $1,072,161 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for income taxes $14,168  $19,283 
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing information:      
Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities $1,648  $1,601 
Unpaid taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards included in accrued expenses and other liabilities $  $11,460 

____________________________
(1) Included within other assets—non-current in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Reconciliation of Revenue to Billings
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
January 31,		 Six Months Ended
January 31,
  2024 2025 2024 2025
  (in thousands)
Total revenue $565,233  $654,721  $1,076,287  $1,245,677 
Change in deferred revenue  51,250   121,637   101,329   122,077 
Total billings $616,483  $776,358  $1,177,616  $1,367,754 



Disaggregation of Revenue and Billings
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
January 31,		 Six Months Ended
January 31,
  2024 2025 2024 2025
  (in thousands)
Disaggregation of revenue:            
Subscription revenue $531,983  $624,418  $1,011,461  $1,185,114 
Professional services revenue  25,008   28,030   47,843   55,315 
Other non-subscription product revenue  8,242   2,273   16,983   5,248 
Total revenue $565,233  $654,721  $1,076,287  $1,245,677 
Disaggregation of billings:            
Subscription billings $572,759  $733,737  $1,101,673  $1,298,029 
Professional services billings  35,482   40,348   58,960   64,477 
Other non-subscription product billings  8,242   2,273   16,983   5,248 
Total billings $616,483  $776,358  $1,177,616  $1,367,754 


Subscription revenue — Subscription revenue includes any performance obligation which has a defined term, and is generated from the sales of software entitlement and support subscriptions, subscription software licenses and cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS, offerings.

  • Ratable — We recognize revenue from software entitlement and support subscriptions and SaaS offerings ratably over the contractual service period, the substantial majority of which relate to software entitlement and support subscriptions.
  • Upfront — Revenue from our subscription software licenses is generally recognized upfront upon transfer of control to the customer, which happens when we make the software available to the customer.

Professional services revenue — We also sell professional services with our products. We recognize revenue related to professional services as they are performed.

Other non-subscription product revenue — Other non-subscription product revenue includes approximately $7.0 million and $15.2 million of non-portable software revenue for the three and six months ended January 31, 2024, respectively, $0.5 million and $2.3 million of non-portable software revenue for the three and six months ended January 31, 2025, respectively, $1.2 million and $1.8 million of hardware revenue for the three and six months ended January 31, 2024, respectively, and $1.8 million and $2.9 million of hardware revenue for the three and six months ended January 31, 2025, respectively.

  • Non-portable software revenue — Non-portable software revenue includes sales of our platform when delivered on a configured-to-order appliance by us or one of our OEM partners. The software licenses associated with these sales are typically non-portable and can be used over the life of the appliance on which the software is delivered. Revenue from our non-portable software products is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.
  • Hardware revenue — In the infrequent transactions where the hardware appliance is purchased directly from Nutanix, we consider ourselves to be the principal in the transaction and we record revenue and costs of goods sold on a gross basis. We consider the amount allocated to hardware revenue to be equivalent to the cost of the hardware procured. Hardware revenue is generally recognized upon transfer of control to the customer.
Annual Recurring Revenue
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
January 31,
 Six Months Ended
January 31,
  2024
 2025
 2024
 2025
  (in thousands)
Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $1,737,364  $2,059,506  $1,737,364  $2,059,506 


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures
(Unaudited)
 
  GAAP
 Non-GAAP Adjustments
 Non-GAAP
  Three Months Ended January 31, 2025
 (1)
 (2)
 (3)
 (4)
 (5)
 (6)
 (7)
 Three Months Ended January 31, 2025
  (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Gross profit $569,433  $8,137  $767  $  $  $  $  $  $578,337 
Gross margin  87.0%  1.2%  0.1%                 88.3%
Operating expenses:                           
Sales and marketing  261,382   (21,397)  (88)                 239,897 
Research and development  182,785   (46,765)                    136,020 
General and administrative  59,828   (17,129)     (1,568)              41,131 
Total operating expenses  503,995   (85,291)  (88)  (1,568)              417,048 
Income from operations  65,438   93,428   855   1,568               161,289 
Operating margin  10.0%  14.3%  0.1%  0.2%              24.6%
Net income $56,427  $93,428  $855  $1,568  $(20) $1,674  $11,347  $(151) $165,128 
Weighted shares outstanding, basic  267,138                        267,138 
Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (8)  293,351                        293,351 
Net income per share, basic $0.21  $0.35  $-  $0.01  $-  $0.01  $0.04  $-  $0.62 
Net income per share, diluted (9) $0.19                       $0.56 

____________________________
(1) Stock-based compensation expense
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
(3) Legal fees
(4) Other
(5) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes
(6) Inducement expense related to partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes
(7) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense
(8) Includes 26,214 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans
(9) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $691 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes

  GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP
  Six Months Ended January 31, 2025 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) Six Months Ended January 31, 2025
  (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Gross profit $1,077,719  $16,169  $1,534  $  $  $  $  $  $1,095,422 
Gross margin  86.5%  1.3%  0.1%                 87.9%
Operating expenses:                           
Sales and marketing  514,783   (42,045)  (176)                 472,562 
Research and development  356,744   (90,327)                    266,417 
General and administrative  113,504   (33,636)     (2,935)              76,933 
Total operating expenses  985,031   (166,008)  (176)  (2,935)              815,912 
Income from operations  92,688   182,177   1,710   2,935               279,510 
Operating margin  7.4%  14.7%  0.1%  0.2%              22.4%
Net income $86,353  $182,177  $1,710  $2,935  $(130) $11,347  $2,419  $90  $286,901 
Weighted shares outstanding, basic  266,842                        266,842 
Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (8)  291,086                        291,086 
Net income per share, basic $0.32  $0.69  $0.01  $0.01  $-  $0.04  $0.01  $-  $1.08 
Net income per share, diluted (9) $0.30                       $0.99 

____________________________
(1) Stock-based compensation expense
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
(3) Legal fees
(4) Other
(5) Inducement expense related to partial repurchase of the 2027 Notes
(6) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes
(7) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense
(8) Includes 24,243 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans
(9) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $975 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes

  GAAP
 Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP
  Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Three Months Ended January 31, 2024
  (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Gross profit $483,677  $8,880  $749  $  $  $  $  $493,306 
Gross margin  85.6%  1.6%  0.1%              87.3%
Operating expenses:                        
Sales and marketing  236,702   (20,738)  (82)  194            216,076 
Research and development  160,401   (40,541)                 119,860 
General and administrative  49,529   (15,810)        (227)        33,492 
Total operating expenses  446,632   (77,089)  (82)  194   (227)        369,428 
Income from operations  37,045   85,969   831   (194)  227         123,878 
Operating margin  6.6%  15.2%  0.1%              21.9%
Net income $32,795  $85,969  $831  $(194) $117  $16,651  $177  $136,346 
Weighted shares outstanding, basic  243,853                     243,853 
Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (7)  298,540                     298,540 
Net income per share, basic $0.13  $0.36  $-  $-  $-  $0.07  $-  $0.56 
Net income per share, diluted (8) $0.12                    $0.46 

____________________________
(1) Stock-based compensation expense
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
(3) Restructuring charges (reversals)
(4) Other
(5) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes
(6) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense
(7) Includes 54,687 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans
(8) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $4,271 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes

  GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP
  Six Months Ended January 31, 2024 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Six Months Ended January 31, 2024
  (in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Gross profit $912,772  $17,924  $1,860  $  $  $  $  $932,556 
Gross margin  84.8%  1.6%  0.2%              86.6%
Operating expenses:                        
Sales and marketing  472,025   (42,209)  (119)  194            429,891 
Research and development  312,376   (78,945)                 233,431 
General and administrative  97,032   (30,889)        (273)        65,870 
Total operating expenses  881,433   (152,043)  (119)  194   (273)        729,192 
Income from operations  31,339   169,967   1,979   (194)  273         203,364 
Operating margin  2.9%  15.8%  0.2%              18.9%
Net income $16,942  $169,967  $1,979  $(194) $1,083  $32,998  $451  $223,226 
Weighted shares outstanding, basic  242,667                     242,667 
Weighted shares outstanding, diluted(7)  294,851                     294,851 
Net income per share, basic $0.07  $0.70  $0.01  $-  $-  $0.14  $-  $0.92 
Net income per share, diluted(8) $0.09                    $0.76 

____________________________
(1) Stock-based compensation expense
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
(3) Restructuring charges (reversals)
(4) Other
(5) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and interest expense related to convertible senior notes
(6) Income tax effect primarily related to stock-based compensation expense
(7) Includes 52,184 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans
(8) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $8,451 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
January 31,		 Six Months Ended
January 31,
  2024 2025 2024 2025
  (in thousands) 
Net cash provided by operating activities $186,408  $221,670  $331,881  $383,421 
Purchases of property and equipment  (23,764)  (34,607)  (36,784)  (44,438)
Free cash flow $162,644  $187,063  $295,097  $338,983 