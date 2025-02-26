Standard BioTools Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

 | Source: Standard BioTools Inc. Standard BioTools Inc.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) (the “Company” or “Standard BioTools”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Recent Highlights:

  • Full Year 2024 pro forma combined revenue of $175.1 million
  • 17% Full Year reduction in pro forma operating loss and 33% year over year improvement in adjusted EBITDA
  • Additional $10 million in operational cost reductions, now totaling $90 million in synergies over 12 months
  • Strong Balance sheet with $295 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and no material debt at year end 2024 expected to provide sufficient runway to reach adjusted EBITDA positive in 2026 and allowing for future strategic bolt-on acquisitions

“2024 was a year of execution and integration despite a dynamic economic backdrop. We have streamlined our operations, unified our business systems and strengthened our management team, establishing a foundation for the next phase of growth,” said Michael Egholm, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard BioTools. "Powered by SBS, we came in at the top end of our 2024 revenue guidance, exceeded our original cost synergy target by $10 million, now running at $90 million in just twelve months. We also drove continued efficiency gains, improving pro forma non-GAAP operating expenses by 22% and adjusted EBITDA by 33% year over year. With integration efforts largely behind us, we have emerged as a more agile organization getting leaner and faster as we progress toward anticipated profitability in 2026."

Mr. Egholm added, "Looking ahead, in an uncertain environment our mission is clear – execute with precision, drive continuous improvement and scale intelligently both organically and inorganically. We are shifting mix toward higher-margin offerings in attractive markets while unlocking the power of proteomics with our partner Illumina. We believe the imminent launch of our co-branded, NGS-based, distributed solution can transform the most exciting area of the market which is at least a billion-dollar opportunity. Success there will also allow us to continue to focus on taking advantage of an environment primed for consolidation. This next phase demands focus and relentless execution as we build a Standard BioTools for long-term growth and value creation."

Financial Results Table

 As Reported
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages)December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024
Revenue$46.7  $174.4 
Gross margin 46.9%  48.3%
Non-GAAP gross margin 52.5%  53.0%
Operating expenses$54.7  $259.5 
Non-GAAP operating expenses$42.9  $180.1 
Operating loss$(32.8) $(175.2)
Net loss$(34.1) $(138.9)
Adjusted EBITDA$(18.4) $(87.7)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments$295.0  $295.0 
        

Selected Pro Forma Combined Unaudited Interim Financial Results

The selected 2024 unaudited pro forma financial information combines the Company's financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2024, and the historical financial results of SomaLogic, Inc. (“SomaLogic”) for the five-day period ended on January 5, 2024, the closing date of the merger between the Company and SomaLogic (the “Merger”). The selected unaudited pro forma financial information for 2023 combines the historical financial results of the Company and SomaLogic for their respective three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023. See “Unaudited Pro Forma Results” below for discussion of the pro forma financial information.

 Pro Forma Combined
 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Revenue$46.7  $51.4  $175.1  $192.5 
Gross margin 46.9%  46.7%  47.3%  44.7%
Non-GAAP gross margin 52.5%  55.4%  53.0%  53.1%
Operating expenses$54.7  $89.0  $262.8  $303.7 
Non-GAAP operating expenses$42.9  $56.5  $180.1  $232.2 
Operating loss$(32.8) $(65.0) $(180.0) $(217.8)
Net loss$(34.1) $(55.3) $(168.7) $(164.3)
Adjusted EBITDA$(18.4) $(28.0) $(87.3) $(130.1)
                

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results (Pro Forma Combined)

  • Revenue was $46.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down 9% year-over-year:
    • Consumables revenue was $14.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 10% year-over-year. Consumables revenue grew on the strength of assay kits sales to SomaScan authorized sites and the Illumina early access program.
    • Instruments revenue was $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down 25% year-over-year. Instrument revenue was impacted by capital constrained end-markets globally.
    • Services revenue, which includes both Lab Services and Field Services, was $21.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, down 16% year over year. Lab Services was down 18% due to timing of large projects. Field Services was down 10% on lower instrument sales.
  • Gross margins in the fourth quarter of 2024 were 46.9%, versus 46.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023; and non-GAAP gross margins, which exclude depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation, were 52.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus 55.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margins were impacted by volumes and instrument replacement costs, partially offset by continued incremental efficiency gains from Standard BioTools Business System (“SBS”).

  • Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $54.7 million, a decrease of $34.3 million, or down 39%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023; and non-GAAP operating expenses, which exclude Merger-related costs, stock-based compensation, and restructuring charges, were $42.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $13.6 million, or down 24%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in operating expenses is a result of ongoing realization of previously disclosed Merger cost synergies as well as continued productivity gains from SBS.

  • Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $34.1 million, compared to a net loss of $55.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an improvement of $21.2 million or 38%, while adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was a loss of $18.4 million, versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $28.0 million in 2023, an improvement of $9.6 million, or 34%.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results (Pro Forma Combined)

  • Revenue was $175.1 million in 2024, down 9% year-over-year:
    • Consumables revenue was $60.1 million in 2024, up 18% year-over-year. Consumables revenue grew on the strength of assay kits sales to SomaScan authorized sites and the Illumina early access program.
    • Instruments revenue was $28.5 million in 2024, down 27% year-over-year. Instrument revenue was impacted by capital constrained end-markets globally.
    • Services revenue, which includes both Lab Services and Field Services, was $81.7 million in 2024, down 17% year over year. Lab Services were impacted by smaller projects from our top customers and field services by lower installation services from lower instrument sales.
  • Gross margins in 2024 were 47.3%, versus 44.7% in 2023; and non-GAAP gross margins in 2024 were 53.0%, versus 53.1% in 2023. Gross margins were impacted by lower volumes, offset by productivity and efficiency gains from SBS.

  • Operating expenses in 2024 were $262.8 million, a decrease of $40.9 million, or down 13%, compared to 2023; and non-GAAP operating expenses were $180.1 million, a decrease of $52.1 million, or down 22%, compared to 2023. The decrease in operating expenses is a result of ongoing realization of previously disclosed Merger cost synergies, a bonus accrual reduction in line with our full year results, as well as continued productivity gains from SBS.

  • Net loss for 2024 was $168.7 million, compared to a net loss of $164.3 million in 2023, while adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was a loss of $87.3 million, versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $130.1 million in 2023, an improvement of $42.8 million, or 33%.

Full Year 2025 Revenue Outlook

For fiscal year 2025, the Company expects revenue in the range of $165 million to $175 million. This guidance assumes a high single-digit millions decline in our Americas academic revenue due to anticipated NIH funding pressures, no expected effect from U.S. export controls and limited impact from tariffs.

Conference Call Information

Standard BioTools will host a conference call and webcast on February 26th 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Live audio of the webcast will be available online along with an archived version of the webcast under the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing:

US domestic callers: 1-888-346-3970
Outside US callers: 1-412-902-4297

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Standard BioTools has presented certain financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP and on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as a measure of operating performance because the non-GAAP financial measures do not include the impact of items that management does not consider indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, taken in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information for both management and investors by excluding certain non-cash and other expenses that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results. Management uses non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance relative to forecasts and strategic plans and to benchmark the company’s performance externally against competitors. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of the company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Standard BioTools encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliations between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP operating results are presented in the accompanying tables of this release.

Unaudited Pro Forma Results

The unaudited pro forma financial information for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, combines the Company's financial results for the twelve months December 31, 2024, and the historical financial results of SomaLogic for the 5-day period ended on the January 5, 2024, the closing date of the Merger. The unaudited pro forma financial information for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, combines the historical financial results of the Company and SomaLogic for their respective three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023. The pro forma financial information for all periods presented has been adjusted to include certain nonrecurring impacts associated with the Merger, including the bargain purchase gain and transaction costs.

The unaudited pro forma financial information for all periods presented includes the business combination accounting effects resulting from the Merger, mainly including adjustments to reflect additional amortization expense from acquired intangible assets, adjustments to stock-based compensation expense, and additional depreciation expense from the acquired property and equipment. The unaudited pro forma financial information is for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the results of operations that would have been achieved if the acquisitions had taken place on January 1, 2023. The results of SomaLogic have been consolidated with the Company's results since the closing date of the Merger.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding future financial and business performance, including with respect to future revenue; operational and strategic plans; deployment of capital; market and growth opportunity and potential; and the potential to realize the expected benefits and synergies of prior and potential future acquisitions, including the potential for such transactions to drive long-term profitable growth. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, but not limited to, risks that the anticipated benefits and synergies of prior and potential future acquisitions and the integration of any such businesses, including the potential for such transactions to drive long-term profitable growth, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; risks that the Company may not realize expected cost savings from such transactions; possible integration, restructuring and transition-related disruption resulting from such transactions, including through the loss of customers, suppliers, and employees and adverse impacts on the Company’s development activities and results of operation; integration and restructuring activities, including customer and employee relations, management distraction, and reduced operating performance; risks that internal and external costs required for ongoing and planned activities may be higher than expected, which may cause the Company to use cash more quickly than it expects or change or curtail some of the Company’s plans, or both; risks that the Company’s expectations as to expenses, cash usage, and cash needs may prove not to be correct for other reasons such as changes in plans or actual events being different than our assumptions; changes in the Company’s business or external market conditions; anticipated NIH funding pressures, the expected effect from U.S. export controls and the expected impact from tariffs; challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, launching, marketing, and selling new products; interruptions or delays in the supply of components or materials for, or manufacturing of, the Company’s products; reliance on sales of capital equipment for a significant proportion of revenues in each quarter; seasonal variations in customer operations; unanticipated increases in costs or expenses; continued or sustained budgetary, inflationary, or recessionary pressures; uncertainties in contractual relationships; reductions in research and development spending or changes in budget priorities by customers; uncertainties relating to the Company’s research and development activities, and distribution plans and capabilities; potential product performance and quality issues; risks associated with international operations; intellectual property risks; and competition. For information regarding other related risks, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2024, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB), has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary SomaScan, mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Limited Use Label License and other terms may apply: standardbio.com/legal/salesterms.
Patent and License Information: standardbio.com/legal/notices.
Trademarks: standardbio.com/legal/trademarks. Any other trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. ©2025 Standard BioTools Inc. (f.k.a. Fluidigm Corporation). All rights reserved.

Investor Contact:
ir@standardbio.com

STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Revenue:       
Product revenue$23,220  $21,384  $88,568  $79,198 
Service revenue 21,615   6,712   81,133   25,980 
Collaboration and other revenue 1,883   92   4,731   1,162 
Total revenue 46,718   28,188   174,432   106,340 
Cost of revenue:       
Cost of product revenue 9,123   11,666   42,265   44,942 
Cost of service revenue 15,614   3,165   47,729   10,948 
Cost of collaboration and other revenue 76      176    
Total cost of revenue 24,813   14,831   90,170   55,890 
Gross profit 21,905   13,357   84,262   50,450 
Operating expenses:       
Research and development 14,053   6,909   62,411   25,948 
Selling, general and administrative 37,588   21,354   156,608   87,541 
Restructuring and related charges 126   1,661   12,500   7,076 
Transaction and integration expenses 2,955   4,819   27,979   6,485 
Total operating expenses 54,722   34,743   259,498   127,050 
Loss from operations (32,817)  (21,386)  (175,236)  (76,600)
Bargain purchase gain       25,213    
Interest income, net 3,324   349   16,883   1,005 
Other (expense) income, net (4,307)  1,099   (5,172)  1,391 
Loss before income taxes (33,800)  (19,938)  (138,312)  (74,204)
Income tax (expense) benefit (272)  162   (573)  (452)
Net loss$(34,072) $(19,776) $(138,885) $(74,656)
Induced conversion of redeemable preferred stock       (46,014)   
Net loss attributable to common stockholders$(34,072) $(19,776) $(184,899) $(74,656)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted$(0.09) $(0.25) $(0.52) $(0.94)
Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 374,544   79,729   352,670   79,160 
                


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$166,728  $51,704 
Short-term investments 126,146   63,191 
Accounts receivable, net 33,608   19,660 
Inventories, net 40,737   20,533 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,661   3,127 
Total current assets 375,880   158,215 
Inventory, non-current 18,528    
Property and equipment, net 42,556   24,187 
Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 28,828   30,663 
Other non-current assets 6,301   2,285 
Developed technology, net 28,954   1,400 
Goodwill 111,297   106,317 
Total assets$612,344  $323,067 
    
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$12,282  $9,236 
Accrued liabilities 30,739   21,019 
Operating lease liabilities, current 6,228   4,323 
Deferred revenue, current 13,118   11,607 
Deferred grant income, current 3,527   3,612 
Term loan, current    5,000 
Convertible notes, current    54,530 
Total current liabilities 65,894   109,327 
Convertible notes, non-current 299   569 
Term loan, non-current    3,414 
Deferred tax liability 1,081   841 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 26,469   30,374 
Deferred revenue, non-current 32,674   3,520 
Deferred grant income, non-current 7,243   10,755 
Other non-current liabilities 6,962   1,065 
Total liabilities 140,622   159,865 
Mezzanine equity:   
Redeemable preferred stock    311,253 
Total stockholders’ deficit 471,722   (148,051)
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ deficit$612,344  $323,067 
        


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023 
Operating activities   
Net loss$(138,885) $(74,656)
Bargain purchase gain (25,213)   
Loss on forward sale of Series B Preferred Stock     
Loss on Bridge Loans     
Stock-based compensation expense 31,732   13,123 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 4,346   11,200 
Depreciation and amortization 12,515   3,980 
Accretion of discount on short-term investments, net (7,435)  (1,261)
Non-cash lease expense 5,766   3,864 
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 2,524   1,496 
Change in fair value of warrants (632)   
Impairment of InstruNor developed technology intangible     
Other non-cash items 1,025   939 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net (29,197)  (1,972)
Net cash used in operating activities (143,454)  (43,287)
    
Investing activities   
Cash and restricted cash acquired in the Merger 280,033    
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (1,385)   
Purchases of short-term investments (256,119)  (94,896)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 349,000   117,964 
Purchases of property and equipment (8,355)  (2,831)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 363,174   20,237 
    
Financing activities   
Proceeds from Bridge Loans     
Proceeds from issuance of Series B Preferred Stock     
Repayment of term loan and convertible notes (63,192)  (2,083)
Payment of term loan fee (545)   
Payment of debt and equity issuance costs     
Repurchase of common stock (40,490)  (5,414)
Proceeds from ESPP stock issuance 918   723 
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards and other (459)  (139)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,152   104 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (102,616)  (6,809)
Effect of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (785)  34 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 116,319   (29,825)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 52,499   82,324 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$168,818  $52,499 
    
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash consists of:   
Cash and cash equivalents$166,728  $51,704 
Restricted cash 2,090   795 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$168,818  $52,499 
        


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
REVENUE AND NON-GAAP PRO FORMA COMBINED REVENUE
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
 As Reported
 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Product revenue:       
Instruments$8,545  $10,947  $28,504  $37,459 
Consumables 14,675   10,437   60,064   41,739 
Total product revenue 23,220   21,384   88,568   79,198 
Service revenue:       
Lab services 15,704   142   56,484   706 
Field services 5,911   6,570   24,649   25,274 
Total service revenue 21,615   6,712   81,133   25,980 
Product and service revenue 44,835   28,096   169,701   105,178 
Collaboration and other revenue 1,883   92   4,731   1,162 
Total revenue$46,718  $28,188  $174,432  $106,340 
        
 Non-GAAP Pro Forma
 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Product revenue:       
Instruments$8,545  $11,460  $28,504  $39,143 
Consumables 14,675   13,305   60,064   50,949 
Total product revenue 23,220   24,765   88,568   90,092 
Service revenue:       
Lab services 15,704   19,211   57,088   72,657 
Field services 5,911   6,570   24,649   25,274 
Total service revenue 21,615   25,781   81,737   97,931 
Product and service revenue 44,835   50,546   170,305   188,023 
Collaboration and other revenue 1,883   872   4,772   4,442 
Total revenue$46,718  $51,418  $175,077  $192,465 
                


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND MARGIN PERCENTAGE
 
 As Reported
 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Gross profit$21,905  $13,357  $84,262  $50,450 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 643   2,800   3,694   11,200 
Depreciation and amortization 1,476   482   4,911   1,473 
Stock-based compensation expense 486   163   1,383   811 
Cost of sales adjustment       (1,812)   
Non-GAAP gross profit$24,510  $16,802  $92,438  $63,934 
        
Gross margin percentage 46.9%  47.4%  48.3%  47.4%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.4%  9.9%  2.1%  10.5%
Depreciation and amortization 3.2%  1.7%  2.8%  1.4%
Stock-based compensation expense 1.0%  0.6%  0.8%  0.8%
Cost of sales adjustment 0.0%  0.0%  (1.0)%  0.0%
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage 52.5%  59.6%  53.0%  60.1%
        
 Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined
 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Gross profit$21,905  $24,024  $82,847  $85,949 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 643   3,355   3,694   13,422 
Depreciation and amortization 1,476   911   4,911   3,062 
Stock-based compensation expense 486   210   1,383   1,027 
Cost of sales adjustment          (1,337)
Non-GAAP gross profit$24,510  $28,500  $92,835  $102,123 
        
Gross margin percentage 46.9%  46.7%  47.3%  44.7%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.4%  6.5%  2.1%  7.0%
Depreciation and amortization 3.2%  1.8%  2.8%  1.6%
Stock-based compensation expense 1.0%  0.4%  0.8%  0.5%
Cost of sales adjustment 0.0%  0.0%  0.0%  (0.7)%
Non-GAAP gross margin percentage 52.5%  55.4%  53.0%  53.1%
                


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
 
 As Reported
 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Operating expenses$54,722  $34,743  $259,498  $127,050 
Restructuring and related charges (126)  (1,661)  (12,500)  (7,076)
Transaction and integration expenses (2,955)  (4,819)  (27,979)  (6,485)
Stock-based compensation expense (6,984)  (3,312)  (30,349)  (12,312)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (170)  -   (652)  - 
Depreciation and amortization (1,664)  (624)  (7,604)  (2,507)
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment 89   -   (326)  (73)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$42,912  $24,327  $180,088  $98,597 
        
R&D operating expenses$14,053  $6,909  $62,411  $25,948 
Stock-based compensation expense (1,347)  (430)  (5,827)  (1,671)
Depreciation and amortization (868)  (125)  (3,474)  (526)
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses$11,838  $6,354  $53,110  $23,751 
        
SG&A operating expenses$37,588  $21,354  $156,608  $87,541 
Stock-based compensation expense (5,637)  (2,882)  (24,522)  (10,641)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (170)  -   (652)  - 
Depreciation and amortization (796)  (499)  (4,130)  (1,981)
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment 89   -   (326)  (73)
Non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses$31,074  $17,973  $126,978  $74,846 
        
        
 Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined
 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Operating expenses$54,722  $89,001  $262,846  $303,710 
Restructuring and related charges (126)  (16,670)  (12,500)  (23,185)
Transaction and integration expenses (2,955)  (8,991)  (38,148)  (14,814)
Stock-based compensation expense (6,984)  (4,791)  (23,503)  (25,126)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (170)  (161)  (652)  (643)
Depreciation and amortization (1,664)  (1,879)  (7,604)  (7,652)
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment 89   -   (326)  (73)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$42,912  $56,509  $180,113  $232,217 
        
R&D operating expenses$14,053  $17,041  $63,063  $64,526 
Stock-based compensation expense (1,347)  (837)  (5,827)  (3,313)
Depreciation and amortization (868)  (541)  (3,474)  (2,133)
Non-GAAP R&D operating expenses$11,838  $15,663  $53,762  $59,079 
        
SG&A operating expenses$37,588  $46,298  $149,135  $201,186 
Stock-based compensation expense (5,637)  (3,954)  (17,676)  (21,813)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (170)  (161)  (652)  (643)
Depreciation and amortization (796)  (1,338)  (4,130)  (5,519)
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment 89   -   (326)  (73)
Non-GAAP SG&A operating expenses$31,074  $40,846  $126,351  $173,138 
                


STANDARD BIOTOOLS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
 
 As Reported
 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net loss$(34,072) $(19,776) $(138,885) $(74,656)
Income tax expense (benefit) 272   (162)  573   452 
Interest income, net (3,324)  (349)  (16,883)  4,567 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 813   2,800   4,346   11,200 
Depreciation and amortization 3,140   1,106   12,515   3,980 
Bargain purchase gain       (25,213)   
Restructuring and related charges 126   1,661   12,500   7,076 
Transaction and integration expenses 2,955   4,819   27,979   6,485 
Stock-based compensation expense 7,470   3,475   31,732   13,123 
Cost of sales adjustment       (1,812)   
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment (89)     326   73 
Other non-operating expense (income) 4,307   (1,099)  5,172   (6,963)
Adjusted EBITDA (18,402)  (7,525)  (87,650)  (34,663)
        
        
 Non-GAAP Pro Forma Combined
 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Net loss$(34,072) $(55,280) $(168,654) $(164,280)
Income tax expense (benefit) 272   (1,159)  573   (63)
Interest income, net (3,324)  (6,456)  (16,883)  4,567 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 813   3,516   4,346   14,065 
Depreciation and amortization 3,140   2,790   12,515   10,714 
Bargain purchase gain          (25,213)
Restructuring and related charges 126   16,670   12,500   23,185 
Transaction and integration expenses 2,955   8,991   38,148   14,814 
Stock-based compensation expense 7,470   5,001   24,886   26,153 
Cost of sales adjustment          (1,337)
Gain/loss on disposal of property and equipment (89)     326   73 
Other non-operating expense 4,307   (2,081)  4,965   (32,773)
Adjusted EBITDA (18,402)  (28,008)  (87,278)  (130,094)
                