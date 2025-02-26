Lifecore Biomedical to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

CHASKA, Minn., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences and industry events. Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Details: Paul Josephs, chief executive officer, will deliver a corporate presentation and Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings

Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, March 4, 2025, 9:50 – 10:20 a.m. ET

Conference Dates: March 3-5, 2025

Location: Boston, MA

KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum

Details: Mr. Josephs will participate in a fireside chat and Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings

Fireside Chat Date/Time: Wednesday, March 19, 2025, 3:00 – 3:35 p.m. ET

Conference Dates: March 18-19, 2025

Location: Virtual

DCAT Week 2025

Details: Lifecore team will participate in meetings with current and prospective customers and attend networking events

Conference Dates: March 17-20, 2025

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the TD Cowen presentation may be accessed via a link on Lifecore’s investor website on the Investor Events & Presentations page at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations . Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Lifecore website following the conference.

About Lifecore Biomedical