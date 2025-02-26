nuEra Cannabis Partners with Chicago Mahogany Tours for Exclusive Black History Tour Giveaway

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This February, nuEra Cannabis is proud to partner with Chicago Mahogany Tours and acclaimed Chicago historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas to offer a one-of-a-kind Black History Tour experience. As part of its commitment to community engagement, education, and cultural awareness, nuEra will give away exclusive tickets to this immersive historical journey through Chicago’s Black heritage.

About Chicago Mahogany Tours & Dilla Thomas

Founded by Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, Chicago Mahogany Tours is dedicated to preserving and sharing Chicago’s rich history through engaging and educational storytelling. With a mission to highlight the city’s people, architecture, and global impact, the tours foster a deep sense of community pride.

Dilla, a lifelong South Side Chicagoan, has gained nationwide recognition for his 60-second history videos, amassing over 210,000 social media followers and more than 20 million views on TikTok. His work has been featured on The Today Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and major media outlets. In 2022, he was honored as the Chicago Tourism Ambassador of the Year and received the 21st Century Award from the Chicago Public Library Foundation. His passion for history and education has led him to lecture at institutions such as the University of Chicago, Northwestern University, and LaSalle University, as well as work with global brands like Meta, Google, and Microsoft.





The Giveaway: A Unique Black History Tour Experience

From February 1 to February 18, 2024, nuEra Cannabis hosted an exclusive giveaway, offering a pair of tickets for a private Black History Tour led by Dilla Thomas.

Explore historic sites and uncover untold stories of Black Chicago.

and uncover untold stories of Black Chicago. Gain deeper insights into the city’s cultural and historical impact.

into the city’s cultural and historical impact. Engage with Dilla’s storytelling in an interactive, eye-opening experience.



The giveaway was open to participants at nuEra’s Chicago and Aurora dispensary locations, reinforcing nuEra’s commitment to community engagement in these key markets.

Why It Mattered

This initiative was part of nuEra’s broader mission to:

Support Black history education and cultural preservation.

Give back to the community through meaningful partnerships.

Provide immersive experiences that celebrate Chicago’s historical legacy.



By partnering with Chicago Mahogany Tours , nuEra Cannabis helped bring greater awareness and appreciation for Black Chicago’s historical contributions while reinforcing its dedication to education and social impact.

Looking Ahead: Continuing Community Engagement

nuEra remains committed to supporting local communities and cultural education. Customers can stay informed about upcoming events, giveaways, and social impact initiatives by following nuEra on social media and visiting the website.

About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is Illinois’ premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit www.nueracannabis.com .

