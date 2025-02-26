Root, Inc. Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The company’s latest financial results, along with management commentary, is detailed in the shareholder letter available on Root’s investor relations website. An updated investor presentation is also accessible. Both can be found at ir.joinroot.com .

Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast this evening, Wednesday, February 26, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on company operations. To listen to the live audio webcast, visit the News & Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.co m .

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has nearly 15 million app downloads and has collected more than 30 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For further information on Root, please visit root.com .

