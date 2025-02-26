InterDigital Honors Innovation Leaders Martino Freda and Philippe Bordes as 2025 Inventors of the Year

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, annually honors the company’s outstanding inventors for the ingenuity and impact of their innovation. This year, InterDigital named Martino Freda and Philippe Bordes as winners of the 2025 Inventor of the Year award, recognizing their future-looking and foundational contributions to wireless communication, video codecs and delivery protocols that continue to shape the ways we communicate, experience new content, and unlock new services.

Celebrating the cornerstones of InterDigital’s innovation, the Inventor of the Year award recognizes outstanding inventors whose patented innovations have advanced and improved the applications of wireless, video, and AI to benefit a variety of devices, industries, services, and experiences. Martino Freda’s patented inventions spanning 4G, 5G, and potential 6G features have significantly enhanced communication efficiencies in the radio access network and between devices while Philippe Bordes’ innovation portfolio has meaningfully shaped the evolution of video codecs and enhanced video quality across generations.

“At InterDigital, we’re proud to be a haven for world-class engineers. I congratulate our esteemed inventors whose innovations fundamentally shape and push the boundaries of what is possible in our communications, and ultimately drive our company’s innovation impact,” said InterDigital President and CEO Liren Chen. “We celebrate the example of inventors like Martino and Philippe whose ingenuity, intellect, and commitment to improving critical wireless and video capabilities benefits us all.”

Martino Freda

Martino Freda, a Principal Engineer based in InterDigital’s Montreal Wireless Lab, has led wireless research initiatives, contributed to standards, and developed a strong portfolio of innovation enhancing the performance of radio access networks and communication efficiency to significantly improve smartphone interactions, capabilities, and services.

Martino’s early interest in math, signal processing, and finding solutions to big challenges influenced his career trajectory towards future-looking wireless innovation and standards contributions. Since joining InterDigital in 2006, Martino’s patented innovations contribute to improving device-to-device communications and relay protocols, which empowers more reliable connections, smarter IoT interactions, and greater potential for low latency XR experiences and video services. Currently serving as a RAN2 delegate, Martino is well respected throughout 3GPP and has led contributions to several technical specifications for 4G and 5G and exploratory research for 6G.

Philippe Bordes

Philippe Bordes, a Principal Scientist based in InterDigital’s Rennes Video Lab, has shaped next generation video capabilities through his innovative contributions to video compression, including the High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC) and Versatile Video Codec (VVC), and his advocacy for their specifications in MPEG and JVET standards. Throughout his more than 30-year career, Philippe’s research and innovation advanced and achieved greater efficiencies through video codecs. His innovations also include fundamental inventions around reference picture rescaling that transcends codec evolution and enables devices to dynamically scale video based on available bandwidth.

With a knack for practicality and diverse expertise across video capture, simulation, and compression, Philippe is excited for the next stages of innovation and the ways AI may be leveraged to scale innovations enabling the steady and dramatic rise in video consumption. As our communications and experiences become increasingly video data rich, Philippe’s video codec expertise and future-proof innovations provide a critical foundation to welcome new video-based experiences and services.

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence ("AI"), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services.

