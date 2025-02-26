Amedisys Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2024.
Three-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
- Net service revenue increased $27.3 million to $598.1 million compared to $570.8 million in 2023.
- Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $20.4 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $17.4 million ($15.9 million, net of tax) and a non-cash goodwill and other intangibles impairment charge totaling $48.4 million ($38.4 million, net of noncontrolling interest and tax) compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $19.3 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $11.5 million ($9.6 million, net of tax) in 2023.
- Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.62 compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.59 in 2023.
Adjusted Quarterly Results*
- Adjusted EBITDA of $54.6 million compared to $56.7 million in 2023.
- Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $32.0 million compared to $30.8 million in 2023.
- Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.96 compared to $0.94 in 2023.
Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023
- Net service revenue increased $111.9 million to $2,348.3 million compared to $2,236.4 million in 2023.
- Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $43.2 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $66.6 million ($64.0 million, net of tax) and a non-cash goodwill and other intangibles impairment charge totaling $48.4 million ($38.4 million, net of noncontrolling interest and tax) compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $9.7 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $142.7 million ($140.5 million, net of tax) in 2023.
- Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.31 compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.30 in 2023.
Adjusted Year End Results*
- Adjusted EBITDA of $245.8 million compared to $247.0 million in 2023.
- Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $142.7 million compared to $140.6 million in 2023.
- Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $4.32 compared to $4.30 in 2023.
* See pages 2 and 13 - 14 for the definition and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures.
The supplemental slides provided in connection with the fourth quarter and year end 2024 earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. In light of the pending merger of the Company with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Amedisys will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the fourth quarter and year end results.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items; and (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items. Certain items include merger-related expenses, impairment charges, acquisition and integration costs, unusual or non-recurring expenses and certain non-operational items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.
Additional Information
Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare services company, delivering personalized home health, hospice and high acuity care services in the home. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease, hospice care at the end of life or in-patient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes. More than 3,300 hospitals and 114,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 19,000 employees in 519 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 499,000 patients every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.
We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.
Forward-Looking Statements
When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: disruption from the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group with patient, payor, provider, referral source, supplier or management and employee relationships; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with UnitedHealth Group or the inability to complete the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms or by the outside date under the merger agreement; the risk that necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group are delayed, are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger to be satisfied; the costs related to the proposed transaction; the diversion of management time on merger-related issues; the risk that termination fees may be payable by the Company in the event that the merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances; reputational risk related to the proposed merger; the risk of litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger, including among other things, the action by the Department of Justice to block the merger; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; changes in the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors, the case mix of our patients and payment methodologies; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in the healthcare industry; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural or man-made disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; the impact of new or increased tariffs; uncertainty around, and disruption from, new and emerging technologies, including the adoption and utilization of artificial intelligence ("AI") and generative AI and changes in laws or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.
Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking, and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.
|Contact:
|Investor Contact:
Amedisys, Inc.
Nick Muscato
Chief Strategy Officer
(615) 928- 5452
IR@amedisys.com
|Media Contact:
Amedisys, Inc.
Kendra Kimmons
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
(225) 299-3720
kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com
|AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three-Month
Periods Ended December 31,
|For the Years Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net service revenue
|$
|598,052
|$
|570,788
|$
|2,348,324
|$
|2,236,382
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
|344,614
|321,416
|1,330,647
|1,245,509
|General and administrative expenses:
|Salaries and benefits
|137,646
|135,123
|529,748
|516,049
|Non-cash compensation
|7,041
|7,114
|29,028
|26,082
|Merger-related expenses
|17,401
|11,521
|66,638
|36,672
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,566
|4,143
|17,997
|17,747
|Impairment
|48,391
|—
|48,391
|—
|Other
|58,017
|57,462
|231,337
|237,929
|Total operating expenses
|617,676
|536,779
|2,253,786
|2,079,988
|Operating (loss) income
|(19,624
|)
|34,009
|94,538
|156,394
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|2,749
|818
|8,110
|3,270
|Interest expense
|(6,978
|)
|(8,234
|)
|(30,764
|)
|(31,274
|)
|Equity in earnings from equity method investments
|1,951
|1,394
|6,267
|10,760
|Merger termination fee
|—
|—
|—
|(106,000
|)
|Miscellaneous, net
|2,674
|1,211
|8,065
|6,473
|Total other income (expense), net
|396
|(4,811
|)
|(8,322
|)
|(116,771
|)
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(19,228
|)
|29,198
|86,216
|39,623
|Income tax expense
|(6,291
|)
|(10,178
|)
|(48,054
|)
|(50,559
|)
|Net (loss) income
|(25,519
|)
|19,020
|38,162
|(10,936
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|5,138
|302
|5,069
|1,189
|Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
|$
|(20,381
|)
|$
|19,322
|$
|43,231
|$
|(9,747
|)
|Basic earnings per common share:
|Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.32
|$
|(0.30
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|32,751
|32,635
|32,718
|32,599
|Diluted earnings per common share:
|Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.31
|$
|(0.30
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|32,751
|32,913
|33,051
|32,599
|AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
|As of December 31,
|2024
|2023
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|303,242
|$
|126,450
|Restricted cash
|—
|12,413
|Patient accounts receivable
|296,075
|313,373
|Prepaid expenses
|13,072
|14,639
|Other current assets
|19,694
|30,060
|Total current assets
|632,083
|496,935
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $100,890 and $92,422
|42,108
|41,845
|Operating lease right of use assets
|81,500
|88,939
|Goodwill
|1,213,888
|1,244,679
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $18,787 and $14,008
|81,155
|102,675
|Other assets
|87,980
|85,097
|Total assets
|$
|2,138,714
|$
|2,060,170
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|39,956
|$
|28,237
|Payroll and employee benefits
|151,995
|136,835
|Accrued expenses
|152,564
|140,049
|Termination fee paid by UnitedHealth Group
|106,000
|106,000
|Current portion of long-term obligations
|37,968
|36,314
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|25,909
|26,286
|Total current liabilities
|514,392
|473,721
|Long-term obligations, less current portion
|339,313
|361,862
|Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
|56,111
|62,751
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|48,051
|40,635
|Other long-term obligations
|882
|1,418
|Total liabilities
|958,749
|940,387
|Equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 38,307,521 and 38,131,478 shares issued; and 32,776,148 and 32,667,631 shares outstanding
|38
|38
|Additional paid-in capital
|818,201
|787,177
|Treasury stock at cost, 5,531,373 and 5,463,847 shares of common stock
|(474,854
|)
|(468,626
|)
|Retained earnings
|791,156
|747,925
|Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|1,134,541
|1,066,514
|Noncontrolling interests
|45,424
|53,269
|Total equity
|1,179,965
|1,119,783
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,138,714
|$
|2,060,170
|AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)
|For the Three-Month
Periods Ended December 31,
|For the Years Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(25,519
|)
|$
|19,020
|$
|38,162
|$
|(10,936
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization (inclusive of depreciation included in cost of service)
|6,708
|5,891
|26,039
|23,847
|Non-cash compensation
|8,249
|9,400
|30,639
|29,024
|Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets
|8,702
|8,569
|34,422
|33,996
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
|(6
|)
|(27
|)
|(28
|)
|319
|Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture
|(1,626
|)
|—
|(1,626
|)
|—
|Deferred income taxes
|34
|5,238
|7,416
|20,655
|Loss on personal care divestiture
|—
|—
|—
|2,186
|Merger termination fee
|—
|—
|—
|106,000
|Equity in earnings from equity method investments
|(1,951
|)
|(1,394
|)
|(6,267
|)
|(10,760
|)
|Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|248
|248
|991
|991
|Return on equity method investments
|1,471
|764
|3,631
|5,073
|Impairment
|48,391
|—
|48,391
|—
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:
|Patient accounts receivable
|4,974
|6,207
|16,477
|(26,727
|)
|Other current assets
|458
|8,796
|11,700
|(6,638
|)
|Operating lease right of use assets
|(1,061
|)
|(983
|)
|(4,196
|)
|(3,786
|)
|Other assets
|146
|(84
|)
|744
|189
|Accounts payable
|8,043
|(6,977
|)
|12,210
|(15,816
|)
|Accrued expenses
|20,571
|13,354
|33,066
|23,694
|Other long-term obligations
|(4
|)
|(234
|)
|(536
|)
|(3,390
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(7,551
|)
|(7,477
|)
|(29,570
|)
|(30,733
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|70,277
|60,311
|221,665
|137,188
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets
|34
|29
|55
|54
|Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment
|—
|36
|—
|136
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(1,110
|)
|(1,892
|)
|(6,550
|)
|(5,620
|)
|Investments in technology assets
|(204
|)
|(212
|)
|(823
|)
|(7,093
|)
|Investments in equity method investees
|—
|—
|(1,046
|)
|—
|Return of investment
|—
|—
|—
|150
|Proceeds from personal care divestiture
|—
|—
|—
|47,787
|Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|—
|—
|—
|(350
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(1,280
|)
|(2,039
|)
|(8,364
|)
|35,064
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options
|221
|—
|309
|100
|Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan
|—
|—
|—
|2,602
|Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation
|(1,312
|)
|(2,116
|)
|(6,152
|)
|(6,529
|)
|Noncontrolling interest contributions
|301
|220
|2,212
|1,452
|Noncontrolling interest distributions
|(788
|)
|(259
|)
|(3,362
|)
|(1,873
|)
|Purchase of noncontrolling interest
|—
|—
|—
|(800
|)
|Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit
|—
|—
|—
|23,000
|Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit
|—
|—
|—
|(23,000
|)
|Principal payments of long-term obligations
|(9,627
|)
|(8,900
|)
|(37,357
|)
|(76,013
|)
|Payment of accrued contingent consideration
|—
|(2,370
|)
|(4,572
|)
|(6,461
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(11,205
|)
|(13,425
|)
|(48,922
|)
|(87,522
|)
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|57,792
|44,847
|164,379
|84,730
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|245,450
|94,016
|138,863
|54,133
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|303,242
|$
|138,863
|$
|303,242
|$
|138,863
|For the Three-Month
Periods Ended December 31,
|For the Years Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|6,769
|$
|7,888
|$
|29,989
|$
|29,766
|Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received
|$
|12,102
|$
|4,809
|$
|40,095
|$
|29,127
|Days revenue outstanding (1)
|43.0
|47.7
|43.0
|47.7
(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
|AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)
|Segment Information - Home Health
|For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Financial Information(in millions):
|Medicare
|$
|212.4
|$
|221.1
|Non-Medicare
|164.6
|137.8
|Net service revenue
|377.0
|358.9
|Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
|226.3
|208.0
|Gross margin
|150.7
|150.9
|General and administrative expenses
|95.5
|92.8
|Depreciation and amortization
|2.0
|1.9
|Operating income
|$
|53.2
|$
|56.2
|Same Store Growth(1):
|Medicare revenue
|(4
|%)
|(1
|%)
|Non-Medicare revenue
|19
|%
|15
|%
|Total admissions
|8
|%
|7
|%
|Total volume(2)
|7
|%
|5
|%
|Key Statistical Data - Total(3):
|Admissions
|109,686
|101,809
|Recertifications
|47,051
|44,893
|Total volume
|156,737
|146,702
|Medicare completed episodes
|72,173
|73,892
|Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4)
|$
|3,030
|$
|2,997
|Medicare visits per completed episode(5)
|12.0
|12.2
|Visiting clinician cost per visit
|$
|111.75
|$
|108.64
|Clinical manager cost per visit
|13.13
|12.12
|Total cost per visit
|$
|124.88
|$
|120.76
|Visits
|1,812,048
|1,721,985
|For the Years
Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Financial Information(in millions):
|Medicare
|$
|856.4
|$
|874.2
|Non-Medicare
|634.1
|529.4
|Net service revenue
|1,490.5
|1,403.6
|Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
|874.9
|801.1
|Gross margin
|615.6
|602.5
|General and administrative expenses
|372.2
|363.5
|Depreciation and amortization
|7.8
|6.0
|Operating income
|$
|235.6
|$
|233.0
|Same Store Growth(1):
|Medicare revenue
|(2
|%)
|(3
|%)
|Non-Medicare revenue
|20
|%
|13
|%
|Total admissions
|11
|%
|6
|%
|Total volume(2)
|8
|%
|4
|%
|Key Statistical Data - Total(3):
|Admissions
|441,945
|399,752
|Recertifications
|184,613
|179,719
|Total volume
|626,558
|579,471
|Medicare completed episodes
|289,289
|295,017
|Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4)
|$
|3,021
|$
|2,998
|Medicare visits per completed episode(5)
|12.0
|12.4
|Visiting clinician cost per visit
|$
|108.01
|$
|103.31
|Clinical manager cost per visit
|12.41
|11.58
|Total cost per visit
|$
|120.42
|$
|114.89
|Visits
|7,265,742
|6,972,929
(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.
(3) Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and de novos.
(4) Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care.
(5) Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.
Segment Information - Hospice
|For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Financial Information(in millions):
|Medicare
|$
|202.4
|$
|194.2
|Non-Medicare
|10.5
|11.8
|Net service revenue
|212.9
|206.0
|Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
|112.2
|107.8
|Gross margin
|100.7
|98.2
|General and administrative expenses
|50.6
|48.9
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.8
|0.9
|Operating income
|$
|49.3
|$
|48.4
|Same Store Growth(1):
|Medicare revenue
|4
|%
|4
|%
|Hospice admissions
|(1
|%)
|(3
|%)
|Average daily census
|1
|%
|—
|%
|Key Statistical Data - Total(2):
|Hospice admissions
|12,157
|12,226
|Average daily census
|12,925
|12,859
|Revenue per day, net
|$
|179.02
|$
|174.10
|Cost of service per day
|$
|94.38
|$
|91.18
|Average discharge length of stay
|95
|97
|For the Years
Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Financial Information(in millions):
|Medicare
|$
|783.9
|$
|754.0
|Non-Medicare
|41.9
|44.8
|Net service revenue
|825.8
|798.8
|Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
|429.7
|412.2
|Gross margin
|396.1
|386.6
|General and administrative expenses
|197.1
|193.1
|Depreciation and amortization
|3.1
|3.0
|Operating income
|$
|195.9
|$
|190.5
|Same Store Growth(1):
|Medicare revenue
|4
|%
|1
|%
|Hospice admissions
|(2
|%)
|(5
|%)
|Average daily census
|—
|%
|(1
|%)
|Key Statistical Data - Total(2):
|Hospice admissions
|48,426
|49,587
|Average daily census
|12,916
|12,863
|Revenue per day, net
|$
|174.68
|$
|170.14
|Cost of service per day
|$
|90.90
|$
|87.80
|Average discharge length of stay
|94
|93
(1) Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2) Total includes acquisitions and de novos.
|Segment Information - High Acuity Care
|For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Financial Information(in millions):
|Medicare
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Non-Medicare
|8.1
|5.9
|Net service revenue
|8.1
|5.9
|Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
|6.1
|5.6
|Gross margin
|2.0
|0.3
|General and administrative expenses
|5.7
|5.4
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.9
|0.8
|Impairment
|48.4
|—
|Operating loss
|$
|(53.0
|)
|$
|(5.9
|)
|Key Statistical Data - Total:
|Full risk admissions
|248
|105
|Limited risk admissions
|659
|600
|Total admissions
|907
|705
|Full risk revenue per episode
|$
|11,327
|$
|10,919
|Limited risk revenue per episode
|$
|6,525
|$
|6,901
|Number of admitting joint ventures
|8
|10
|For the Years
Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Financial Information(in millions):
|Medicare
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Non-Medicare
|32.0
|19.0
|Net service revenue
|32.0
|19.0
|Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
|26.0
|21.1
|Gross margin
|6.0
|(2.1
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|22.7
|20.4
|Depreciation and amortization
|3.4
|3.1
|Impairment
|48.4
|—
|Operating loss
|$
|(68.5
|)
|$
|(25.6
|)
|Key Statistical Data - Total:
|Full risk admissions
|761
|648
|Limited risk admissions
|2,612
|1,804
|Total admissions
|3,373
|2,452
|Full risk revenue per episode
|$
|10,470
|$
|10,565
|Limited risk revenue per episode
|$
|6,685
|$
|6,187
|Number of admitting joint ventures
|8
|10
|Segment Information - Personal Care(1)
|For the Years
Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Financial Information(in millions):
|Medicare
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Non-Medicare
|—
|15.0
|Net service revenue
|—
|15.0
|Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation
|—
|11.1
|Gross margin
|—
|3.9
|General and administrative expenses
|—
|2.3
|Depreciation and amortization
|—
|—
|Operating income
|$
|—
|$
|1.6
|Key Statistical Data - Total:
|Billable hours
|—
|440,464
|Clients served
|—
|7,892
|Shifts
|—
|191,379
|Revenue per hour
|$
|—
|$
|33.97
|Revenue per shift
|$
|—
|$
|78.19
|Hours per shift
|—
|2.3
(1) We completed the sale of our personal care business on March 31, 2023.
|Segment Information - Corporate
|For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Financial Information(in millions):
|General and administrative expenses
|$
|68.2
|$
|64.1
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.9
|0.6
|Total operating expenses
|$
|69.1
|$
|64.7
|For the Years
Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Financial Information(in millions):
|General and administrative expenses
|$
|264.8
|$
|237.5
|Depreciation and amortization
|3.7
|5.6
|Total operating expenses
|$
|268.5
|$
|243.1
|AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:
|For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
|For the Years
Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
|$
|(20,381
|)
|$
|19,322
|$
|43,231
|$
|(9,747
|)
|Add:
|Income tax expense
|6,291
|10,178
|48,054
|50,559
|Interest expense, net
|4,229
|7,416
|22,654
|28,004
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,708
|5,891
|26,039
|23,847
|Certain items(1)
|57,802
|13,846
|105,795
|154,344
|Adjusted EBITDA(2)(5)
|$
|54,649
|$
|56,653
|$
|245,773
|$
|247,007
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:
|For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
|For the Years
Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.
|$
|(20,381
|)
|$
|19,322
|$
|43,231
|$
|(9,747
|)
|Add:
|Certain items(1)
|52,337
|11,500
|99,458
|150,384
|Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.(3)(5)
|$
|31,956
|$
|30,822
|$
|142,689
|$
|140,637
|Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:
|For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
|For the Years
Ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|0.59
|$
|1.31
|$
|(0.30
|)
|Add:
|Certain items(1)
|1.58
|0.35
|3.01
|4.60
|Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share(4)(5)
|$
|0.96
|$
|0.94
|$
|4.32
|$
|4.30
(1) The following details the certain items for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:
Certain Items (in thousands):
|For the Three-Month Period
Ended December 31, 2024
|For the Year Ended
December 31, 2024
|(Income) Expense
|(Income) Expense
|Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:
|Merger-related expenses
|$
|17,401
|$
|66,638
|Impairment
|48,391
|48,391
|Certain Items Impacting Other Income (Expense):
|Other (income) expense, net
|(2,123
|)
|(3,367
|)
|Certain Items Impacting Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests:
|Impairment
|(5,867
|)
|(5,867
|)
|Total
|$
|57,802
|$
|105,795
|Net of tax
|$
|52,337
|$
|99,458
|Diluted EPS
|$
|1.58
|$
|3.01
|For the Three-Month Period
Ended December 31, 2023
|For the Year Ended
December 31, 2023
|(Income) Expense
|(Income) Expense
|Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service, Inclusive of Depreciation:
|Clinical optimization and reorganization costs
|$
|199
|$
|595
|Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:
|Acquisition and integration costs
|180
|3,286
|CEO transition
|661
|5,940
|Merger-related expenses
|11,521
|36,672
|Clinical optimization and reorganization costs
|1,819
|6,022
|Personal care divestiture
|—
|525
|Certain Items Impacting Other Income (Expense):
|Other (income) expense, net*
|(534
|)
|101,304
|Total
|$
|13,846
|$
|154,344
|Net of tax
|$
|11,500
|$
|150,384
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.35
|$
|4.60
*Includes $106,000 merger termination fee recorded during the year ended December 31, 2023
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(3) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.
(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted (loss) income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.
(5) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.