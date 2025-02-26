Innospec and UNESCO IESALC Sign Partnership to Increase Indigenous Participation in Stem Education and Initiatives in Brazil

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec (NASDAQ: IOSP), a leading global specialty chemicals company, today announces a partnership with UNESCO International Institute for Higher Education (IESALC) to launch an educational program aimed at improving access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education for indigenous students in Brazil. The main outcome of the project will consist of a course on sustainable development and STEM – co-designed by indigenous and non-indigenous students and researchers—integrating indigenous knowledge and science applied to sustainability practices to empower diverse voices in STEM education. This initiative will directly train 40 indigenous students, with its ripple effects benefiting an additional 200 individuals.

According to 2022 data from IBGE and INEP, more than 46,000 indigenous people were enrolled in higher education which is almost five times the number recorded in 2011. However, despite this significant improvement, indigenous voices remain underrepresented in Brazil’s educational system.

By collaborating with the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, the program responds to the objectives expressed by indigenous students during the recent Regional Conference on Higher Education (CRES+5) for more involvement in STEM education. This aim is aligned with the UN’s new Pact for the Future, which emphasizes protecting and enhancing indigenous knowledge.

Vali Jerome, President of Fuel Specialties at Innospec said, “We have operated in Brazil since 2011 and today employ more than 300 people. As a STEM-focused employer, we are pleased that the number of indigenous university students is increasing. We are honored to work alongside UNESCO to continue to broaden STEM education, training and professional opportunities for indigenous students in Brazil.”

Find out more about this partnership here: https://innospecsustainability.com/social/key-social-partnerships/supporting-indigenous-stem-education-in-latin-america/

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 2,400 employees in 22 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

About UNESCO IESALC

UNESCO International Institute for Higher Education in Latin America & the Caribbean (IESALC) is the only specialized institute in the United Nations system with the mission to contribute to the improvement of higher education in member states. We work towards this objective by generating and disseminating evidence for policy improvement at regional, national, and institutional levels, contributing to capacity building of decision-makers and researchers, providing technical assistance to countries and networks of institutions, and advocating for the right to higher education as a public good. With more than over 900 UNESCO chairs representing different higher education institutions within the network across 120 countries, UNESCO IESALC has been mobilizing relevant resources to conduct research, capacity building, and publicity events in all five UNESCO regions.

Contacts:

Corbin Barnes

Innospec Inc.

+44-151-355-3611

corbin.barnes@innospecinc.com