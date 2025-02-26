Sun Communities Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Provides 2025 Guidance

Net Income / (Loss) per Diluted Share of $(1.77) and $0.71 for the Quarter and Full Year

Core FFO per Share of $1.41 and $6.81 for the Quarter and Full Year

North America Same Property NOI increased by 5.7% for the Quarter and

4.1% for the Full Year of 2024 versus corresponding 2023 Periods

North America Same Property Adjusted Blended Occupancy for MH and RV of 99.0%

represents a 160 basis point year-over-year increase

Expecting North American Same Property NOI Growth of 4.3% - 5.6%

Expecting UK Same Property NOI Growth of 0.9% - 2.9%

Southfield, Michigan, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its fourth quarter and full year results for 2024.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $224.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $80.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.





For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders was $89.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $213.3 million, or $1.72 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, was $1.41 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $6.81 per Share, respectively, as compared to $1.34 and $7.10 for the same periods in 2023.





for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, was $1.41 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $6.81 per Share, respectively, as compared to $1.34 and $7.10 for the same periods in 2023. Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI")



North American Same Property NOI increased by $14.8 million and $45.5 million, or 5.7% and 4.1%, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023.



UK Same Property NOI increased by $1.8 million and $6.2 million, or 12.9% and 9.0%, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023.







"In the fourth quarter we continued to advance our strategic priorities focused on further simplifying our business," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "We achieved solid results in our Manufactured Housing segment, demonstrating the ongoing demand for attainable housing, while on the RV side we further increased the contribution from annual income streams. We are starting to see positive momentum with our operating initiatives and repositioning efforts aimed at maximizing revenue, diligent expense management, and more effective asset management to drive efficiencies. We have also been executing on our deleveraging initiative, disposing of approximately $570 million of non-strategic assets in 2024 and this year to date while remaining disciplined with capital investments. We took another meaningful step with the announcement of the sale of Safe Harbor Marinas, which will allow us to focus on our core businesses and further reduce our leverage. We are encouraged by our outlook for 2025 and our progress towards delivering sustained earnings growth."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

North America Portfolio Occupancy

MH and annual RV sites were 98.0% occupied at December 31, 2024, as compared to 97.4% at December 31, 2023.





During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 710 sites, as compared to an increase of approximately 680 sites during the corresponding period in 2023. MH occupancy gains during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, accounted for approximately 57% of the total gains.





During the year ended December 31, 2024, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 3,210 sites, as compared to an increase of approximately 3,270 sites during the corresponding period in 2023. MH occupancy gains during the year ended December 31, 2024, accounted for approximately 29% of the total gains.





Same Property Results

For the properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2023, the following table reflects the percentage changes for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the same periods in 2023:

Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 North America MH RV Marina Total UK Revenue 6.6 % 3.3 % 6.6 % 5.8 % 8.5 % Expense 5.3 % 6.2 % 6.7 % 6.0 % 4.3 % NOI 7.1 % 0.4 % 6.6 % 5.7 % 12.9 % Year Ended December 31, 2024 North America MH RV Marina Total UK Revenue 6.8 % 0.1 % 5.9 % 4.6 % 6.5 % Expense 6.8 % 3.8 % 6.9 % 5.7 % 3.9 % NOI 6.7 % (2.8) % 5.4 % 4.1 % 9.0 % Number of Properties 283 150 127 560 51

North America Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 160 basis points to 99.0% at December 31, 2024, from 97.4% at December 31, 2023.

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company completed the following dispositions:

In November 2024, one UK property for total cash consideration of $7.6 million, with a loss on sale of $1.1 million.





In December 2024, a portfolio of 13 RV properties in Canada for total consideration of $64.0 million. The consideration consisted of $42.4 million in the form of an operator note receivable with a weighted average interest rate of 5.0% due in December 2026, and cash consideration of $20.1 million. The Company recorded a gain on sale of $9.1 million in conjunction with the disposition.





In December 2024, one MH land parcel under development in Texas for total cash consideration of $13.0 million, with a gain on sale of $10.9 million.





Net proceeds from the dispositions were used to pay off an aggregate of $44.3 million of borrowings under the Company's senior credit facility.

Subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company completed the following dispositions:

In January 2025, a portfolio of RV properties for total cash consideration of $92.9 million. The total consideration included proceeds from the disposition of four RV properties that were owned by the Company along with proceeds from the settlement of a developer note receivable of $33.9 million pertaining to three additional developer-owned properties in which the Company had provided financing. Prior to the sale, in December 2024, the Company recorded asset impairment charges of $12.1 million related to the four owned properties and a fair value adjustment loss of $32.0 million related to the developer note receivable.





Refer to page 14 for additional details related to the Company's acquisition and disposition activity.

Impacts of Hurricane Helene and Milton

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recognized charges of $13.9 million for debris removal and clean-up at several of its MH and RV properties and $4.4 million for impaired assets at several of its marinas due to the impact of Hurricane Helene and Milton. The Company maintains property, casualty, flood and business interruption insurance for its properties, subject to customary deductibles and limits.

The foregoing impairment is based on current information available, and the Company continues to assess these estimates. The actual final impairment could vary significantly from these estimates. Any changes to these estimates will be recognized in the period(s) in which they are determined.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $7.4 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average maturity of 6.2 years. At December 31, 2024, the Company's Net Debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 6.0 times.

UK Goodwill Impairment

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $180.8 million in the Park Holidays reporting unit within the UK segment as part of its annual quantitative testing of goodwill. The decline in the fair value of the reporting unit was driven by recent uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment in the region, including higher borrowing costs and changing market dynamics, resulting in a decline in projected future cash flows.

Safe Harbor Sale

Subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell 100% of the Company's interest in the Safe Harbor Marinas business for an all-cash purchase price of $5.65 billion, subject to certain post-closing adjustments (the "Safe Harbor Sale"). While the Safe Harbor Sale is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, the Safe Harbor Sale is subject to certain closing conditions and rights of termination, and it may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all. The Safe Harbor Sale is expected to generate approximately $5.5 billion of pre-tax proceeds after transaction costs, which the Company expects to use to support a combination of debt reduction, distributions to shareholders, and reinvestment in the Company's core businesses.

The Safe Harbor Sale represents the disposition of the Company's Marina reporting segment and a strategic shift in operations. Accordingly, the historical results of the Marina reporting segment and assets and liabilities included in the disposition will be presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements as held for sale and as discontinued operations beginning in the first quarter of 2025. The initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale is expected to take place during the second quarter of 2025. Upon closing, the Company expects to realize an estimated gain on sale of approximately $1.3 billion within Income from discontinued operations, net on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations. Certain marina properties representing approximately 10% of the total consideration may be transferred and paid for in one or more subsequent closings, subject to receipt of certain third-party approvals.

2025 GUIDANCE

The Company is establishing first quarter and full year 2025 guidance for Diluted EPS attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) and Core FFO per Share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas). The Company's guidance presented in this earnings release does not give pro forma effect to the completion of the Safe Harbor Sale, nor does it reflect any impacts therefrom, including timing and potential uses of proceeds. While the Safe Harbor Sale is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, the Safe Harbor Sale is subject to certain closing conditions and rights of termination, and it may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction agreement governing the Safe Harbor Sale, certain properties are also subject to the receipt of certain third-party consents and other closing conditions that may cause those properties to be sold in one or more subsequent closings, or may not be sold at all. In addition, while the Company currently anticipates that the proceeds from the Safe Harbor Sale will be used to support a combination of debt paydown, distributions to shareholders and reinvestment in the Company's core businesses, the anticipated proceeds are subject to adjustment, and no final decisions have been made with respect to use thereof. For these reasons, as well as other factors described elsewhere in this earnings release and in the Company's public reports, the actual results from the Company's business and operations in such period may differ materially from the Company's guidance for that period.

Given uncertainties related to the operations and financial impact to the Company of its marina portfolio during the pendency of the Safe Harbor Sale, including with respect to its operations prior to closing, the timing of closing and the impacts to the Company thereof, and the potential of subsequent closings and the timing thereof, the Company is not providing guidance with respect to the marina portfolio at this time.

The Company expects to provide updated guidance following the closing of the Safe Harbor Sale.

First Quarter Ending March 31, 2025 Full Year Ending December 31, 2025 Low High Low High Diluted EPS attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) (a)(b) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.20 ) $ 1.11 $ 1.35 Core FFO per Share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) (a)(b)(c)(d) $ 0.78 $ 0.86 $ 4.81 $ 5.05

(a) Excludes results from the Company’s marina portfolio. The historical earnings attributable to the marina portfolio were $11.2 million for the first quarter 2024, and $74.2 million for the full year 2024. The historical Core FFO attributable to the marina portfolio was $46.9 million for the first quarter 2024, and $266.3 million for the full year 2024. The historical results of the marina portfolio may be materially different from the results of the marina portfolio for any future period. For illustrative purposes only, if these amounts were combined with our Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) guidance stated above, it would imply a first quarter and full year 2025 combined EPS guidance range of between $(0.19) and $(0.11), and between $1.70 and $1.94, respectively, and a first quarter and full year 2025 combined Core FFO guidance range of between $1.14 and $1.22, and between $6.82 and $7.06, respectively. The historical results of the marina portfolio may be materially different from the results of the marina portfolio for any future period, and, given the inherent uncertainties related to the operations and financial impact to the Company of its marina portfolio during the pendency of the Safe Harbor Sale, investors are encouraged not to place undue reliance upon such amounts.

(b) The diluted share counts for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 and the year ending December 31, 2025 are estimated to be 132.4 million and 132.5 million, respectively.

(c) No reconciliation of the forecasted range for Core FFO per share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, particularly with respect to the allocations of itemized adjustments to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) during the pendency of the Safe Harbor Sale, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

(d) The Company's guidance translates forecasted results from operations in the UK using the relevant exchange rate provided in the table presented below. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on guidance are not material.

Currencies Exchange Rates U.S. dollar ("USD") / pound sterling ("GBP") 1.24 USD / Canadian dollar ("CAD") 0.70 USD / Australian dollar ("AUD") 0.62

Supplemental Guidance Tables:

Same Property Portfolio (in millions and %)(a) FY 2024 Actual Results Expected Change in FY 2025 North America (MH and RV) Revenues from real property $ 1,388.9 3.9 % - 4.5 % Total property operating expenses 475.5 2.6 % - 3.3 % Total North America Same Property NOI(b) $ 913.4 4.3 % - 5.6 % MH NOI (284 properties) $ 632.9 5.9 % - 6.9 % RV NOI (157 properties) $ 280.5 0.5 % - 2.5 % UK (51 properties) Revenues from real property $ 142.5 4.6 % - 5.2 % Total property operating expenses 68.9 7.6 % - 8.6 % Total UK Same Property NOI(b) $ 73.6 0.9 % - 2.9 %





Average Rental Rate Increases Expected North America MH 5.2 % Annual RV 5.1 % UK 3.7 %

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, the Company's guidance range assumes North America Same Property NOI growth of 3.0% - 4.3% and UK Same Property NOI growth of (5.4%) - (2.6%).

Consolidated Portfolio Guidance For 2025 (excluding marinas)

(in millions and %) FY 2024 Actual Results Expected Change / Range in FY 2025 Revenues from real property $ 1,703.0 2.2 % - 2.9 % Total property operating expenses 687.8 1.5 % - 2.4 % Total Real Property NOI(c) $ 1,015.2 2.1 % - 3.8 % Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI $ 23.6 $ 23.4 - $ 25.7 Interest income $ 20.2 $ 19.1 - $ 20.3 Brokerage commissions and other, net(d) $ 44.5 $ 32.8 - $ 39.3 FFO contribution from North American home sales $ 9.9 $ 3.5 - $ 5.1 FFO contribution from UK home sales $ 59.9 $ 56.4 - $ 63.0 General and administrative expenses excluding non-recurring expenses $ 196.3 $ 194.6 - $ 198.1 Interest expense $ 350.3 $ 332.1 - $ 338.8 Current tax expense $ 3.6 $ 11.5 - $ 13.4





Seasonality (excluding marinas) 1Q25 2Q25 3Q25 4Q25 North America Same Property NOI: MH 25 % 24 % 25 % 26 % RV 16 % 25 % 39 % 20 % Total 22 % 25 % 30 % 23 % UK Same Property NOI 13 % 27 % 38 % 22 % Home Sales FFO North America 9 % 28 % 42 % 21 % UK 17 % 29 % 34 % 20 % Consolidated Service, Retail, Dining and Entertainment NOI (10 )% 28 % 84 % (2 )% Consolidated EBITDA 20 % 25 % 33 % 22 % Core FFO per Share 17 % 25 % 37 % 21 %





Footnotes to 2025 Guidance Assumptions (a) The amounts in the Same Property Portfolio table reflect constant currency, as Canadian dollar and pound sterling figures included within the 2024 amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rates used for 2025 guidance. (b) Total North America Same Property results net $90.5 million and $94.4 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively. Total UK Same Property results net $17.4 million and $19.0 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively. (c) Growth rate reflects the Total Real Property NOI growth impact from 2024 - 2025 YTD disposition activity. (d) Brokerage commissions and other, net includes approximately $18.0 million and $13.9 million of business interruption income and $9.5 million and $13.5 million of income from nonconsolidated affiliates for full year 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively.

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity completed through February 26, 2025. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity, including the Safe Harbor Sale. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter results will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 2:00 P.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free at (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through March 13, 2025 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13751363. The conference call will be available live on the Company's website located at www.suninc.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this document that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this document, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to:

∙ Changes in general economic conditions, including inflation, deflation, energy costs, the real estate industry and the markets within which the Company operates; ∙ Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully; ∙ Risks that the Safe Harbor Sale disrupts current plans and operations; ∙ The ability of the Company to complete the Safe Harbor Sale on a timely basis or at all; ∙ The impacts of the announcement or consummation of the Safe Harbor Sale on business relationships; ∙ The anticipated cost of the Safe Harbor Sale; ∙ The ability for the Company to realize the anticipated benefits of the Safe Harbor Sale, including with respect to tax strategies, or at all; ∙ The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands; ∙ The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes; ∙ Availability of capital; ∙ Outbreaks of disease and related restrictions on business operations; ∙ Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and pound sterling; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; ∙ The Company's remediation plan and its ability to remediate the material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; ∙ Expectations regarding the amount or frequency of impairment losses, including as a result of the write-down of intangible assets, including goodwill; ∙ Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real estate taxes; ∙ Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires; ∙ General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock; ∙ The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT; ∙ Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations; ∙ Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs; ∙ Litigation, judgments or settlements, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; ∙ Competitive market forces; ∙ The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and ∙ The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Company Overview and Investor Information

The Company

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 645 developed MH, RV, Marina, and UK properties comprising approximately 176,390 developed sites and approximately 48,760 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.suninc.com.

Company Contacts Investor Relations Sara Ismail, Vice President (248) 208-2500 investorrelations@suncommunities.com





Corporate Debt Ratings Moody's S&P Baa3 | Stable BBB | Stable





Equity Research Coverage Bank of America Merrill Lynch Joshua Dennerlein joshua.dennerlein@bofa.com BMO Capital Markets John Kim jp.kim@bmo.com Citi Research Nicholas Joseph nicholas.joseph@citi.com Eric Wolfe eric.wolfe@citi.com Deutsche Bank Omotayo Okusanya omotayo.okusanya@db.com Conor Peaks conor.peaks@db.com Evercore ISI Steve Sakwa steve.sakwa@evercoreisi.com Samir Khanal samir.khanal@evercoreisi.com Green Street Advisors John Pawlowski jpawlowski@greenstreet.com JMP Securities Aaron Hecht ahecht@jmpsecurities.com RBC Capital Markets Brad Heffern brad.heffern@rbccm.com Robert W. Baird & Co. Wesley Golladay wgolladay@rwbaird.com Truist Securities Anthony Hau anthony.hau@truist.com UBS Michael Goldsmith michael.goldsmith@ubs.com Wells Fargo James Feldman james.feldman@wellsfargo.com Wolfe Research Andrew Rosivach arosivach@wolferesearch.com Keegan Carl kcarl@wolferesearch.com

Financial and Operating Highlights

($ in millions, except Per Share amounts)





Quarters Ended 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 Financial Information Basic earnings / (loss) per share $ (1.76 ) $ 2.31 $ 0.42 $ (0.22 ) $ (0.65 ) Diluted earnings / (loss) per share $ (1.77 ) $ 2.31 $ 0.42 $ (0.22 ) $ (0.65 ) Cash distributions declared per common share $ 0.94 $ 0.94 $ 0.94 $ 0.94 $ 0.93 FFO per Share(b)(c) $ 1.30 $ 2.19 $ 1.79 $ 1.12 $ 1.41 Core FFO per Share(b)(c) $ 1.41 $ 2.34 $ 1.86 $ 1.19 $ 1.34 Real Property NOI(b) MH $ 161.9 $ 158.3 $ 160.7 $ 162.5 $ 155.6 RV 50.4 117.0 74.2 51.2 50.4 Marina 70.4 85.1 77.7 56.9 65.3 UK 16.3 28.8 18.7 15.3 14.0 Total $ 299.0 $ 389.2 $ 331.3 $ 285.9 $ 285.3 Recurring EBITDA(b) $ 271.5 $ 382.6 $ 335.9 $ 234.0 $ 256.0 TTM Recurring EBITDA / Interest(b) 3.5 x 3.4 x 3.6 x 3.7 x 3.9 x Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA(b) 6.0 x 6.0 x 6.2 x 6.1 x 6.1 x Balance Sheet Total assets $ 16,549.4 $ 17,085.1 $ 17,011.1 $ 17,113.3 $ 16,940.7 Total debt $ 7,352.8 $ 7,324.8 $ 7,852.8 $ 7,872.0 $ 7,777.3 Total liabilities $ 9,096.8 $ 9,245.7 $ 9,781.6 $ 9,830.0 $ 9,506.8 Operating Information Properties MH 288 288 296 296 298 RV 166 179 179 179 179 Marina 138 138 137 136 135 UK 53 54 54 54 55 Total 645 659 666 665 667 Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces MH 97,430 97,300 100,160 99,930 100,320 Annual RV 32,100 34,480 33,590 33,290 32,390 Transient 24,830 25,060 25,720 25,560 25,290 UK annual 17,690 17,790 17,710 18,110 18,110 UK transient 4,340 4,500 4,580 3,220 3,200 Total sites 176,390 179,130 181,760 180,110 179,310 Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces(d) 48,760 48,760 48,140 48,040 48,030 Occupancy MH 97.3 % 96.9 % 96.7 % 96.7 % 96.6 % Annual RV 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Blended MH and annual RV 98.0 % 97.7 % 97.5 % 97.5 % 97.4 % UK annual 89.7 % 91.5 % 89.9 % 88.9 % 89.5 % MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(e) MH leased sites, net 406 159 315 57 387 RV leased sites, net 304 893 918 157 296 Total leased sites, net 710 1,052 1,233 214 683

(a) Reflects restated financial information for non-cash goodwill impairment charges.

(b) Refer to Definition and Notes for additional information.

(c) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

(d) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.

(e) Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during the year.

Portfolio Overview as of December 31, 2024





MH & RV Properties Properties



MH & Annual RV Transient RV

Sites



Total Sites



Sites for Development



Location Sites Occupancy % North America Florida 127 41,470 97.9 % 3,980 45,450 2,330 Michigan 85 33,020 97.7 % 510 33,530 1,290 California 37 6,990 99.3 % 1,840 8,830 570 Texas 29 9,240 97.4 % 1,670 10,910 3,850 Connecticut 16 1,910 95.8 % 90 2,000 — Maine 15 2,550 97.2 % 980 3,530 200 Arizona 11 4,190 97.6 % 810 5,000 1,120 Indiana 11 2,940 99.2 % 1,020 3,960 180 New Jersey 11 3,060 100.0 % 940 4,000 260 Colorado 11 2,930 90.5 % 950 3,880 1,390 Virginia 10 1,670 100.0 % 2,040 3,710 750 New York 10 1,540 99.0 % 1,640 3,180 780 Other 81 18,020 99.3 % 8,360 26,380 990 Total 454 129,530 98.0 % 24,830 154,360 13,710





Properties



UK Properties Transient Sites



Total Sites



Sites for Development



Location Sites Occupancy % United Kingdom 53 17,690 89.7 % 4,340 22,030 2,860





Marina Properties



Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces



Location Florida 21 5,060 Rhode Island 12 3,460 Connecticut 12 3,580 California 12 6,440 New York 9 2,970 Massachusetts 9 2,540 Maryland 9 2,400 Other 54 22,310 Total 138 48,760





Properties



Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces



Total Portfolio 645 225,150

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in millions)





December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Land $ 4,511.0 $ 4,278.2 Land improvements and buildings 11,460.6 11,682.2 Rental homes and improvements 834.1 744.4 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 1,108.4 1,011.7 Investment property 17,914.1 17,716.5 Accumulated depreciation (3,741.0 ) (3,272.9 ) Investment property, net 14,173.1 14,443.6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 63.9 42.7 Inventory of manufactured homes 129.8 205.6 Notes and other receivables, net 484.0 421.6 Collateralized receivables, net(a) 51.2 56.2 Goodwill 551.2 733.0 Other intangible assets, net 338.9 369.5 Other assets, net 757.3 668.5 Total Assets $ 16,549.4 $ 16,940.7 Liabilities Mortgage loans payable $ 3,212.2 $ 3,478.9 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables(a) 51.2 55.8 Unsecured debt 4,089.4 4,242.6 Distributions payable 122.6 118.2 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 331.0 344.5 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 310.1 313.7 Other liabilities 980.3 953.1 Total Liabilities 9,096.8 9,506.8 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity 259.8 260.9 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 1.3 1.2 Additional paid-in capital 9,864.2 9,466.9 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) (7.9 ) 12.2 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (2,775.9 ) (2,397.5 ) Total SUI Shareholders' Equity 7,081.7 7,082.8 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 110.4 90.2 Consolidated entities 0.7 — Total noncontrolling interests 111.1 90.2 Total Shareholders' Equity 7,192.8 7,173.0 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,549.4 $ 16,940.7

(a) Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)





Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Change December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Change Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 456.4 $ 428.7 6.5 % $ 1,839.8 $ 1,714.2 7.3 % Real property - transient 44.6 44.7 (0.2) % 323.6 345.6 (6.4) % Home sales 88.2 93.2 (5.4) % 369.9 419.9 (11.9) % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 134.2 140.0 (4.1) % 626.9 638.9 (1.9) % Interest 5.3 4.8 10.4 % 20.7 45.4 (54.4) % Brokerage commissions and other, net 17.2 15.3 12.4 % 40.2 60.6 (33.7) % Total Revenues 745.9 726.7 2.6 % 3,221.1 3,224.6 (0.1) % Expenses Property operating and maintenance(a) 170.5 160.1 6.5 % 732.3 693.0 5.7 % Real estate tax 31.5 28.0 12.5 % 125.7 117.4 7.1 % Home costs and selling 70.1 72.1 (2.8) % 273.1 305.6 (10.6) % Service, retail, dining and entertainment 125.6 132.2 (5.0) % 570.7 570.4 0.1 % General and administrative 76.7 78.3 (2.0) % 295.3 272.1 8.5 % Catastrophic event-related charges, net 16.7 6.0 178.3 % 27.1 3.8 N/M Business combinations — — N/A 0.4 3.0 (86.7) % Depreciation and amortization 170.2 177.7 (4.2) % 680.7 660.0 3.1 % Asset impairments(b) 38.9 — N/A 71.4 10.1 N/M Goodwill impairment 180.8 — N/A 180.8 369.9 (51.1) % Loss on extinguishment of debt — — N/A 1.4 — N/A Interest 83.2 85.9 (3.1) % 350.4 325.8 7.6 % Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity — 0.6 (100.0) % — 3.3 (100.0) % Total Expenses 964.2 740.9 30.1 % 3,309.3 3,334.4 (0.8) % Loss Before Other Items (218.3 ) (14.2 ) N/M (88.2 ) (109.8 ) (19.7) % Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities — (8.0 ) (100.0) % — (16.0 ) (100.0) % Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchanges (19.6 ) 6.2 N/M (25.8 ) (0.3 ) N/M Gain on dispositions of properties 16.3 13.9 17.3 % 202.9 11.0 N/M Other income / (expense), net(b) (2.4 ) (2.0 ) 20.0 % 3.2 (7.5 ) N/M Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable (35.4 ) (103.6 ) (65.8) % (36.4 ) (106.7 ) (65.9) % Income from nonconsolidated affiliates 3.0 15.5 (80.6) % 9.5 16.0 (40.6) % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 0.1 0.3 (66.7) % 6.6 (4.2 ) N/M Current tax benefit / (expense) 2.2 (0.6 ) N/M (4.3 ) (14.5 ) (70.3) % Deferred tax benefit 23.1 8.3 178.3 % 39.6 22.9 72.9 % Net Income / (Loss) (231.0 ) (84.2 ) 174.3 % 107.1 (209.1 ) N/M Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.2 3.3 (3.0) % 12.8 12.3 4.1 % Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (9.8 ) (6.6 ) 48.5 % 5.3 (8.1 ) N/M Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ (224.4 ) $ (80.9 ) 177.4 % $ 89.0 $ (213.3 ) N/M Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic(b) 126.5 123.5 2.4 % 124.5 123.4 0.9 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted(b) 129.7 126.4 2.6 % 127.2 123.8 2.7 % Basic earnings / (loss) per share $ (1.76 ) $ (0.65 ) 170.8 % $ 0.71 $ (1.71 ) N/M Diluted earnings / (loss) per share(c) $ (1.77 ) $ (0.65 ) 172.3 % $ 0.71 $ (1.72 ) N/M

(a) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(c) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

N/M = Not meaningful.

N/A = Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO

(amounts in millions, except for per share data)





Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ (224.4 ) $ (80.9 ) $ 89.0 $ (213.3 ) Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 169.4 176.7 677.5 657.2 Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates 0.2 — 0.5 0.2 Asset impairments 38.9 — 71.4 10.1 Goodwill impairment 180.8 — 180.8 369.9 Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities — 8.0 — 16.0 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (6.6 ) 4.2 Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 35.4 103.6 36.4 106.7 Loss on remeasurement of collateralized receivables and secured borrowings — 0.4 — 0.4 Gain on dispositions of properties, including tax effect (15.1 ) (13.9 ) (203.6 ) (8.9 ) Add: Returns on preferred OP units 3.2 3.2 8.3 11.8 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (9.8 ) (6.5 ) 4.8 (8.1 ) Gain on disposition of assets, net (6.0 ) (9.0 ) (27.1 ) (38.0 ) FFO(a) $ 172.5 $ 181.3 $ 831.4 $ 908.2 Adjustments Business combination expense — — 0.4 3.0 Acquisition and other transaction costs(a) 3.7 12.7 19.6 25.3 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1.4 — Catastrophic event-related charges, net 16.7 6.0 27.1 3.8 Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net(b) (8.1 ) (2.8 ) 3.4 2.1 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges 19.6 (6.2 ) 25.8 0.3 Other adjustments, net(a) (18.0 ) (17.8 ) (27.2 ) (27.4 ) Core FFO(a)(c) $ 186.4 $ 173.2 $ 881.9 $ 915.3 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 132.3 129.0 129.5 128.9 FFO per Share(a)(c) $ 1.30 $ 1.41 $ 6.42 $ 7.05 Core FFO per Share(a)(c) $ 1.41 $ 1.34 $ 6.81 $ 7.10

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net include the following:

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Hurricane Ian - three Fort Myers, Florida RV communities impaired Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible $ 4.0 $ 5.1 $ 19.2 $ 21.9 Insurance recoveries realized for previously estimated loss of earnings (11.3 ) (7.9 ) (16.3 ) (19.7 ) Other catastrophic weather events - four Florida communities and one New Hampshire community Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible, net 0.5 — 1.8 (0.1 ) Insurance recoveries realized for previously estimated loss of earnings (1.3 ) — (1.3 ) — Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net $ (8.1 ) $ (2.8 ) $ 3.4 $ 2.1

(c) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI

(amounts in millions)





Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ (224.4 ) $ (80.9 ) $ 89.0 $ (213.3 ) Interest income (5.3 ) (4.8 ) (20.7 ) (45.4 ) Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net (17.2 ) (15.3 ) (40.2 ) (60.6 ) General and administrative 76.7 78.3 295.3 272.1 Catastrophic event-related charges, net 16.7 6.0 27.1 3.8 Business combination expense — — 0.4 3.0 Depreciation and amortization 170.2 177.7 680.7 660.0 Asset impairments(a) 38.9 — 71.4 10.1 Goodwill impairment 180.8 — 180.8 369.9 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1.4 — Interest expense 83.2 85.9 350.4 325.8 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity — 0.6 — 3.3 Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities — 8.0 — 16.0 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges 19.6 (6.2 ) 25.8 0.3 Gain on dispositions of properties (16.3 ) (13.9 ) (202.9 ) (11.0 ) Other (income) / expense, net(a) 2.4 2.0 (3.2 ) 7.5 Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 35.4 103.6 36.4 106.7 Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (3.0 ) (15.5 ) (9.5 ) (16.0 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (6.6 ) 4.2 Current tax (benefit) / expense (2.2 ) 0.6 4.3 14.5 Deferred tax benefit (23.1 ) (8.3 ) (39.6 ) (22.9 ) Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.2 3.3 12.8 12.3 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (9.8 ) (6.6 ) 5.3 (8.1 ) NOI $ 325.7 $ 314.2 $ 1,458.4 $ 1,432.2





Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Real property NOI(a) $ 299.0 $ 285.3 $ 1,305.4 $ 1,249.4 Home sales NOI(a) 18.1 21.1 96.8 114.3 Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(a) 8.6 7.8 56.2 68.5 NOI $ 325.7 $ 314.2 $ 1,458.4 $ 1,432.2

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA

(amounts in millions)





Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ (224.4 ) $ (80.9 ) $ 89.0 $ (213.3 ) Adjustments Depreciation and amortization 170.2 177.7 680.7 660.0 Asset impairments(a) 38.9 — 71.4 10.1 Goodwill impairment 180.8 — 180.8 369.9 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 1.4 — Interest expense 83.2 85.9 350.4 325.8 Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity — 0.6 — 3.3 Current tax (benefit) / expense (2.2 ) 0.6 4.3 14.5 Deferred tax benefit (23.1 ) (8.3 ) (39.6 ) (22.9 ) Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (3.0 ) (15.5 ) (9.5 ) (16.0 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of properties (16.3 ) (13.9 ) (202.9 ) (11.0 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (6.0 ) (9.0 ) (27.1 ) (38.0 ) EBITDAre(a) $ 198.1 $ 137.2 $ 1,098.9 $ 1,082.4 Adjustments Catastrophic event-related charges, net 16.7 6.0 27.1 3.8 Business combination expense — — 0.4 3.0 Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities — 8.0 — 16.0 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges 19.6 (6.2 ) 25.8 0.3 Other (income) / expense, net(a) 2.4 2.0 (3.2 ) 7.5 Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable 35.4 103.6 36.4 106.7 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (6.6 ) 4.2 Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.2 3.3 12.8 12.3 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (9.8 ) (6.6 ) 5.3 (8.1 ) Add: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 6.0 9.0 27.1 38.0 Recurring EBITDA(a) $ 271.5 $ 256.0 $ 1,224.0 $ 1,266.1

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Real Property Operations - Total Portfolio

(amounts in millions, except statistical information)





Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Financial Information MH RV Marinas UK Total MH RV Marinas UK Total Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 239.1 $ 76.6 $ 107.3 $ 33.4 $ 456.4 $ 229.3 $ 70.0 $ 100.4 $ 29.0 $ 428.7 Real property - transient 0.3 33.4 5.9 5.0 44.6 0.4 35.5 4.6 4.2 44.7 Total operating revenues 239.4 110.0 113.2 38.4 501.0 229.7 105.5 105.0 33.2 473.4 Expenses Property operating expenses 77.5 59.6 42.8 22.1 202.0 74.1 55.1 39.7 19.2 188.1 Real Property NOI(a) $ 161.9 $ 50.4 $ 70.4 $ 16.3 $ 299.0 $ 155.6 $ 50.4 $ 65.3 $ 14.0 $ 285.3 Year Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2023 Financial Information MH RV Marinas UK Total MH RV Marinas UK Total Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 956.2 $ 318.8 $ 432.6 $ 132.2 $ 1,839.8 $ 906.1 $ 287.1 $ 406.8 $ 114.2 $ 1,714.2 Real property - transient 1.2 249.7 27.7 45.0 323.6 1.4 277.3 24.8 42.1 345.6 Total operating revenues 957.4 568.5 460.3 177.2 2,163.4 907.5 564.4 431.6 156.3 2,059.8 Expenses Property operating expenses 314.1 275.6 170.2 98.1 858.0 296.9 265.1 158.8 89.6 810.4 Real Property NOI $ 643.3 $ 292.9 $ 290.1 $ 79.1 $ 1,305.4 $ 610.6 $ 299.3 $ 272.8 $ 66.7 $ 1,249.4 As of December 31, 2024 As of December 31, 2023 Other Information MH RV Marinas UK Total MH RV Marinas UK Total Number of Properties 288 166 138 53 645 298 179 135 55 667 Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces(b) 97,430 32,100 48,760 17,690 195,980 100,320 32,390 48,030 18,110 198,850 Transient sites N/A 24,830 N/A 4,340 29,170 N/A 25,290 N/A 3,200 28,490 Total 97,430 56,930 48,760 22,030 225,150 100,320 57,680 48,030 21,310 227,340 Occupancy 97.3 % 100.0 % N/A 89.7 % 97.0 % 96.6 % 100.0 % N/A 89.5 % 96.4 %

N/M = Not meaningful. N/A = Not applicable.

(b) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) MH annual sites included 11,214 and 10,237 rental homes in the Company's rental program at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The Company's investment in occupied rental homes at December 31, 2024 was $783.0 million, an increase of 12.3% from $697.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio(a)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)





Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Total Change



% Change(d) MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH RV Marina Total Financial Information Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 219.6 $ 68.5 $ 91.9 $ 380.0 $ 205.9 $ 62.7 $ 87.0 $ 355.6 $ 24.4 6.7 % 9.2 % 5.7 % 6.9 % Real property - transient 0.3 29.3 5.6 35.2 0.3 31.9 4.5 36.7 (1.5 ) (22.5) % (8.3) % 24.0 % (4.5) % Total Same Property operating revenues 219.9 97.8 97.5 415.2 206.2 94.6 91.5 392.3 22.9 6.6 % 3.3 % 6.6 % 5.8 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(e) 58.8 49.8 33.2 141.8 55.8 46.8 31.1 133.7 8.1 5.3 % 6.2 % 6.7 % 6.0 % Real Property NOI(a) $ 161.1 $ 48.0 $ 64.3 $ 273.4 $ 150.4 $ 47.8 $ 60.4 $ 258.6 $ 14.8 7.1 % 0.4 % 6.6 % 5.7 %





Year Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2023 Total Change



% Change(d) MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH(b) RV(b) Marina Total MH RV Marina Total Financial Information Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 865.6 $ 281.3 $ 373.9 $ 1,520.8 $ 810.5 $ 253.3 $ 353.9 $ 1,417.7 $ 103.1 6.8 % 11.1 % 5.7 % 7.3 % Real property - transient 1.2 222.4 26.8 250.4 1.3 249.9 24.5 275.7 (25.3 ) (9.2) % (11.0) % 9.2 % (9.2) % Total Same Property operating revenues 866.8 503.7 400.7 1,771.2 811.8 503.2 378.4 1,693.4 77.8 6.8 % 0.1 % 5.9 % 4.6 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(e) 235.2 231.3 134.4 600.9 220.1 222.8 125.7 568.6 32.3 6.8 % 3.8 % 6.9 % 5.7 % Real Property NOI(a) $ 631.6 $ 272.4 $ 266.3 $ 1,170.3 $ 591.7 $ 280.4 $ 252.7 $ 1,124.8 $ 45.5 6.7 % (2.8) % 5.4 % 4.1 % Other Information Number of properties(c) 283 150 127 560 283 150 127 560 Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces 96,640 52,690 43,350 192,680 96,370 52,110 43,460 191,940





(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property results for the Company's MH and RV properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $0.7148 and $0.7302 USD per Canadian dollar, respectively, during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

(c) Financial results from properties impacted by dispositions and catastrophic weather events during 2024 have been removed from Same Property reporting.

(d) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(e) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio(a) (Continued)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)

(e) Total Same Property operating expenses consist of the following components for the periods shown (in millions) and exclude amounts invested into recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards:

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Change % Change(c) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Change % Change(c) Payroll and benefits $ 42.6 $ 45.6 $ (3.0 ) (6.5) % $ 193.3 $ 194.3 $ (1.0 ) (0.5) % Real estate taxes 28.6 26.1 2.5 9.6 % 113.4 107.1 6.3 5.9 % Supplies and repairs 21.7 16.8 4.9 29.1 % 85.1 73.8 11.3 15.3 % Utilities 16.7 15.3 1.4 9.3 % 66.1 63.0 3.1 4.9 % Legal, state / local taxes, and insurance 13.2 13.6 (0.4 ) (3.1) % 55.0 55.6 (0.6 ) (1.3) % Other 19.0 16.3 2.7 15.7 % 88.0 74.8 13.2 17.6 % Total Same Property Operating Expenses $ 141.8 $ 133.7 $ 8.1 6.0 % $ 600.9 $ 568.6 $ 32.3 5.7 %





As of December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 MH RV MH RV Other Information Number of properties(b) 283 150 283 150 Sites MH and annual RV sites 96,640 31,070 96,370 29,400 Transient RV sites N/A 21,620 N/A 22,710 Total 96,640 52,690 96,370 52,110 MH and Annual RV Occupancy Occupancy(c) 97.6 % 100.0 % 97.1 % 100.0 % Average monthly base rent per site $ 708 $ 654 $ 671 $ 617 % Change of monthly base rent(d) 5.5 % 6.0 % N/A N/A Rental Program Statistics included in MH Number of occupied sites, end of period(e) 10,630 N/A 9,830 N/A Monthly rent per site – MH rental program $ 1,344 N/A $ 1,300 N/A % Change(d) 3.4 % N/A N/A N/A

N/A = Not applicable.

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Financial results from properties impacted by dispositions and catastrophic weather events during 2024 have been removed from Same Property reporting.

(c) Same Property blended occupancy for MH and RV was 98.2% at December 31, 2024, up 40 basis points from 97.8% at December 31, 2023. Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 160 basis points year over year, to 99.0% at December 31, 2024, from 97.4% at December 31, 2023.

(d) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(e) Occupied rental program sites in Same Property are included in total sites.

Real Property Operations - UK Same Property Portfolio(a)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)





Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Change(c) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Change(c) Financial Information(b) Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 26.8 $ 24.8 8.0 % $ 102.4 $ 95.5 7.2 % Real property - transient 5.0 4.5 11.6 % 44.7 42.7 4.8 % Total Same Property operating revenues 31.8 29.3 8.5 % 147.1 138.2 6.5 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(d) 15.5 14.8 4.3 % 71.1 68.4 3.9 % Real Property NOI(a) $ 16.3 $ 14.5 12.9 % $ 76.0 $ 69.8 9.0 %





As of December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Change Other Information Number of properties 51 51 — Sites UK sites 16,500 16,210 290 UK transient sites 3,210 3,120 90 Occupancy(e) 89.6 % 90.3 % (0.7) % Average monthly base rent per site $ 544 $ 502 $ 42

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property results for the Company's UK properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. British pound sterling figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $1.2817 USD and $1.2781 USD per Pound sterling, respectively, during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

(c) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(d) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(e) Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted occupancy decreased by 50 basis points year over year, to 89.9% at December 31, 2024, from 90.4% at December 31, 2023.

Home Sales Summary

($ in millions, except for average selling price)





Quarter Ended Year Ended Financial Information December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Change December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Change North America Home sales $ 43.1 $ 61.9 (30.4) % $ 181.1 $ 233.8 (22.5) % Home cost and selling expenses 36.3 48.3 (24.8) % 145.7 179.8 (19.0) % NOI(a) $ 6.8 $ 13.6 (50.0) % $ 35.4 $ 54.0 (34.4) % NOI margin %(a) 15.8 % 22.0 % 19.5 % 23.1 % UK Home sales $ 45.1 $ 31.3 44.1 % $ 188.8 $ 186.1 1.5 % Home cost and selling expenses 33.8 23.8 42.0 % 127.4 125.8 1.3 % NOI(a) $ 11.3 $ 7.5 50.7 % $ 61.4 $ 60.3 1.8 % NOI margin %(a) 25.1 % 24.0 % 32.5 % 32.4 % Total Home sales $ 88.2 $ 93.2 (5.4) % $ 369.9 $ 419.9 (11.9) % Home cost and selling expenses 70.1 72.1 (2.8) % 273.1 305.6 (10.6) % NOI(a) $ 18.1 $ 21.1 (14.2) % $ 96.8 $ 114.3 (15.3) % NOI margin %(a) 20.5 % 22.6 % 26.2 % 27.2 % Other information Units Sold: North America 494 656 (24.7) % 2,001 2,565 (22.0) % UK 604 547 10.4 % 2,948 2,857 3.2 % Total home sales 1,098 1,203 (8.7) % 4,949 5,422 (8.7) % Average Selling Price: North America $ 87,247 $ 94,360 (7.5) % $ 90,505 $ 91,150 (0.7) % UK $ 74,669 $ 57,221 30.5 % $ 64,043 $ 65,138 (1.7) %

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs





Resident Move-outs % of Total Sites Number of Move-outs Leased Sites, Net(a) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered

Re-sales 2024 4.3 % 7,050 3,209 447 1,554 1,700 2023 3.6 % 6,590 3,268 564 2,001 2,296 2022 3.0 % 5,170 2,922 703 2,509 2,864

(a) Increase in revenue producing sites, net of new vacancies.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Property Name Property Type Number of Properties* Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces* State, Province or Country Total Purchase Price / Sales Proceeds Month ACQUISITIONS First Quarter 2024 Port of San Juan(a) Marina 1 8 PR $ — March Second Quarter 2024 Port Milford(b) Marina 1 92 CT 4.0 April Oak Leaf(c) Marina — 89 CT 5.0 April Berth One Palm Beach(c) Marina — 4 FL 3.0 April Third Quarter 2024 Marina Village Yacht Harbor(d) Marina 1 732 CA 50.0 September Ventura Harbor Fuel(c) Marina — — CA 1.8 September Acquisitions to Date 3 925 $ 63.8 DISPOSITIONS First Quarter 2024 Spanish Trails and Sundance MH 2 533 AZ & FL $ 48.5 February Second Quarter 2024 Littondale UK 1 114 UK 5.9 May Third Quarter 2024 Six Community MH Portfolio MH 6 2,090 Various 224.6 July Lake Pointe Village MH 1 361 FL 38.0 July Reserve at Fox Creek MH 1 311 AZ 38.0 September Fourth Quarter 2024 Turnberry UK 1 281 UK 7.6 November Canadian RV Portfolio RV 13 2,836 ON 64.0 December Subsequent to Fourth Quarter 2024 Four Community RV Portfolio(e) RV 4 815 Various 92.9 January Dispositions to Date 29 7,341 $ 519.5

(a) Acquired via ground lease agreement.

(b) In conjunction with this acquisition, the Company issued 19,326 common OP units valued at $2.5 million.

(c) Combined with an existing property.

(d) In conjunction with this acquisition, the Company issued 243,273 common OP units valued at $31.5 million.

(e) Total sales proceeds include the disposition of four properties that were owned by the Company along with the settlement of a developer note receivable of $33.9 million pertaining to three additional properties in which the Company had provided financing to the developer.

Capital Expenditures and Investments

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 MH / RV Marina UK Total MH / RV Marina UK Total MH / RV Marina UK Total Recurring Capital Expenditures(a) $ 54.5 $ 47.7 $ 13.5 $ 115.7 $ 51.8 $ 35.5 $ — $ 87.3 $ 51.0 $ 22.8 $ — $ 73.8 Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures(a) Lot Modifications $ 35.5 N/A $ 1.7 $ 37.2 $ 54.9 N/A $ — $ 54.9 $ 39.1 N/A $ — $ 39.1 Growth Projects 11.5 80.6 4.8 96.9 21.6 82.9 — 104.5 28.4 71.1 — 99.5 Rebranding — N/A 3.1 3.1 4.7 N/A — 4.7 15.0 N/A — 15.0 Acquisitions 36.2 137.7 13.5 187.4 115.1 186.3 67.3 368.7 503.0 522.5 2,285.1 3,310.6 Expansion and Development 105.2 13.1 17.8 136.1 247.4 26.0 2.9 276.3 243.8 13.9 4.1 261.8 Total Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures 188.4 231.4 40.9 460.7 443.7 295.2 70.2 809.1 829.3 607.5 2,289.2 3,726.0 Total $ 242.9 $ 279.1 $ 54.4 $ 576.4 $ 495.5 $ 330.7 $ 70.2 $ 896.4 $ 880.3 $ 630.3 $ 2,289.2 $ 3,799.8 Other Information Recurring Capex per Site, Slip and Dry Storage Spaces(b)* $ 370 $ 993 $ 745 $ 542 $ 388 $ 867 N/A $ 500 $ 397 $ 582 N/A $ 441

N/A = Not applicable.

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Average based on actual number of MH and RV sites, Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces, and UK sites associated with the recurring capital expenditures in each period.

Capitalization Overview

(Shares and units in thousands, dollar amounts in millions, except for *)





As of December 31, 2024 Common Equivalent Shares Share Price* Capitalization Equity and Enterprise Value Common shares 127,437 $ 122.97 $ 15,670.9 Convertible securities Common OP units 2,906 $ 122.97 357.4 Preferred OP units 2,569 $ 122.97 315.9 Diluted shares outstanding and market capitalization(a) 132,912 16,344.2 Plus: Total debt, per consolidated balance sheet 7,352.8 Total capitalization 23,697.0 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash) (47.4 ) Enterprise Value(b) $ 23,649.6 Debt Weighted Average Maturity

(in years)* Debt Outstanding Mortgage loans payable 8.3 $ 3,212.2 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables(c) 13.2 51.2 Unsecured debt 4.4 4,089.4 Total carrying value of debt, per consolidated balance sheet 6.2 7,352.8 Plus: Unamortized deferred financing costs and discounts / premiums on debt 35.0 Total Debt $ 7,387.8 Corporate Debt Rating and Outlook Moody's Baa3 | Stable S&P BBB | Stable

(a) Refer to "Securities" within Definitions and Notes for additional information related to the Company's securities outstanding.

(b) Refer to "Enterprise Value" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(c) Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Summary of Outstanding Debt

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Debt Outstanding Weighted Average Interest Rate(a)* Maturity Date* Secured Debt: Mortgage loans payable $ 3,212.2 3.99 % Various Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables(b) 51.2 8.58 % Various Total Secured Debt 3,263.4 4.06 % Unsecured Debt: Senior Credit Facility: Revolving credit facilities (in USD)(c) 1,413.1 4.74 % April 2026 Senior Unsecured Notes: 2028 senior unsecured notes 447.4 2.30 % November 2028 2029 senior unsecured notes 496.2 5.55 % January 2029 2031 senior unsecured notes 743.4 2.70 % July 2031 2032 senior unsecured notes 593.2 3.60 % April 2032 2033 senior unsecured notes 396.1 5.51 % January 2033 Total Senior Unsecured Notes 2,676.3 3.78 % Total Unsecured Debt 4,089.4 4.11 % Total carrying value of debt, per consolidated balance sheets 7,352.8 4.09 % Plus: Unamortized deferred financing costs, discounts / premiums on debt, and fair value adjustments(a) 35.0 Total debt $ 7,387.8

(a) Includes the effect of amortizing deferred financing costs, loan premiums / discounts, and derivatives, as well as fair value adjustments on the Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables.

(b) Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(c) As of December 31, 2024, the Company's revolving credit facilities consisted of:

$471.0 million borrowed on its U.S. line of credit at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") plus 85 basis points margin. As of December 31, 2024, $150.0 million was swapped to a weighted average fixed SOFR rate of 4.757% for an all-in fixed rate of 5.707%.

$930.3 million (£741.2 million) borrowed on its GBP and multicurrency lines of credit at the Daily Sterling Overnight Index Average ("SONIA") base rate, plus 85 basis points margin. As of December 31, 2024, $627.6 million (£500.0 million) was swapped to a weighted average fixed SONIA rate of 2.924% for an all-in fixed rate of 3.806% inclusive of margin.

$11.8 million USD equivalent borrowed on its AUD line of credit at the Bank Bill Swap Bid Rate ("BBSY") plus 85 basis points margin.

Debt Maturities(a)

(amounts in millions, except for *)





As of December 31, 2024 Year Mortgage Loans Payable(b) Principal Amortization Secured Borrowings on Collateralized Receivables(c)(d) Senior

Credit Facility(e) Senior

Unsecured Notes Total 2025 $ 48.4 $ 52.3 $ 2.3 $ — $ — $ 103.0 2026 650.6 44.1 2.5 1,413.1 — 2,110.3 2027 4.1 38.3 2.7 — — 45.1 2028 303.7 41.0 2.9 — 450.0 797.6 2029 335.1 39.4 3.1 — 500.0 877.6 Thereafter 1,169.1 501.3 33.8 — 1,750.0 3,454.2 Total $ 2,511.0 $ 716.4 $ 47.3 $ 1,413.1 $ 2,700.0 $ 7,387.8

(a) Debt maturities include the unamortized deferred financing costs, discount / premiums, and fair value adjustments associated with outstanding debt.

(b) For the Mortgage loans payable maturing between 2025 - 2029:

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Weighted average interest rate 4.01 % 3.97 % 4.34 % 4.04 % 3.23 %

(c) Balance at December 31, 2024 excludes fair value adjustments of $3.9 million.

(d) Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(e) Represents the initial maturity for the revolving loan facility. The Company holds the unilateral option to extend the maturity date for two additional six-month periods to April 7, 2027.

^ Excludes the Company's borrowings under its senior credit facility.

Debt Analysis





As of December 31, 2024 Select Credit Ratios Net Debt / TTM recurring EBITDA(a) 6.0 x Net Debt / Enterprise Value(a) 30.9 % Net Debt / gross assets(a) 36.0 % Unencumbered assets / total assets 79.0 % Floating rate debt / total debt(b) 8.6 % Coverage Ratios TTM Recurring EBITDA(a)(b) / interest 3.5 x TTM Recurring EBITDA(a)(b) / interest + preferred distributions + preferred stock distribution 3.5 x Senior Credit Facility Covenants Requirement Maximum leverage ratio <65.0 % 32.0 % Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio >1.40 x 2.86 x Maximum secured leverage ratio <40.0 % 11.9 % Senior Unsecured Note Covenants Requirement Total debt / total assets ≤60.0 % 38.8 % Secured debt / total assets ≤40.0 % 17.2 % Consolidated income available for debt service / debt service ≥1.50 x 4.28 x Unencumbered total asset value / total unsecured debt ≥150.0 % 366.3 %

(a) Refer to Definition and Notes for additional information.

(b) Percentage includes the impact of hedge activities.

Definitions and Notes





Acquisition and Other Transaction Costs - In the Company's Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO on page 6, 'Acquisition and other transaction costs' represent (a) nonrecurring integration expenses associated with acquisitions during the quarter and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, (b) costs associated with potential acquisitions that will not close, (c) expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy, and other non-recurring transaction costs, and (d) other non-recurring transactions.

Asset Impairments - In the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations on page 5, the Company recorded asset impairment charges during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which primarily consisted of aggregate charges of $24.1 million in the MH and RV segments related to non-continuing expansion and development projects and related assets, as well as charges of $12.1 million related to four RV properties that were reclassified as held for sale as of December 31, 2024, and subsequently sold in January 2025.

Capital Expenditures and Investment Activity - The Company classifies its investments in properties into the following categories:

Recurring Capital Expenditures - Property recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing items used to operate the communities and marinas. Recurring capital expenditures at the Company's MH, RV and UK properties include major road, driveway and pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing streetlights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. Recurring capital expenditures at the marinas include dredging, dock repairs and improvements, and equipment maintenance and upgrades. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars.





- Property recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing items used to operate the communities and marinas. Recurring capital expenditures at the Company's MH, RV and UK properties include major road, driveway and pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing streetlights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. Recurring capital expenditures at the marinas include dredging, dock repairs and improvements, and equipment maintenance and upgrades. The minimum capitalized amount is five hundred dollars. Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures - The following investment and reinvestment activities are non-recurring in nature:



Lot Modifications - consist of expenditures incurred to modify the foundational structures required to set a new home after a previous home has been removed. These expenditures are necessary to create a revenue stream from a new site renter and often improve the quality of the community. Other lot modification expenditures include land improvements added to annual RV sites to aid in the conversion of transient RV guests to annual contracts. See page 13 for move-out rates.



Growth Projects - consist of revenue-generating or expense-reducing activities at the properties. These include, but are not limited to, utility efficiency and renewable energy projects, site, slip or amenity upgrades, such as the addition of a garage, shed or boat lift, and other special capital projects that substantiate an incremental rental increase.



Rebranding - includes new signage at the Company's RV communities and costs of building an RV mobile application and updated website.



Acquisitions - Total acquisition investments represent the purchase price paid for operating properties (detailed for the current calendar year on page 14), the purchase price paid for land parcels for future ground-up development and expansion activity, and any capital improvements identified during due diligence from the acquisition date through the third year of ownership needed to bring acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards.





- The following investment and reinvestment activities are non-recurring in nature:

Capital improvements subsequent to acquisition often require 24 to 36 months to complete after closing. At MH, RV and UK properties, capital improvements include upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street lighting systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovations including larger decks, heaters and furniture; new maintenance facilities; lot modifications; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs. Capital improvements at Marina properties primarily include improvements to rooms, renovation of restaurant facilities, pools and fitness centers.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the components of total acquisition investment are as follows (in millions):

Year Ended December 31, 2024 MH and RV Marina UK Total Purchase price of property acquisitions $ — $ 65.3 $ — $ 65.3 Capitalized transaction costs for property acquisitions — 2.2 — 2.2 Purchase price of land acquisitions (including capitalized transaction costs)(a) 12.3 — 12.2 24.5 Capital improvements to recent property acquisitions 22.9 56.2 1.3 80.4 Other acquisitions 1.0 14.0 — 15.0 Total Acquisition Investments $ 36.2 $ 137.7 $ 13.5 $ 187.4

(a) Includes the value allocated to infrastructure improvements associated with acquired land, when applicable.

Expansions and Developments - consist primarily of construction costs such as roads, activities, and amenities, and costs necessary to complete site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks and landscaping at the Company's MH, RV and UK communities. Expenditures also include costs to rebuild after damage has been incurred at MH, RV, Marina or UK properties, and research and development.





Enterprise Value - Equals total equity market capitalization, plus total indebtedness reported on the Company's balance sheet and less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

GAAP - U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Home Sales Contribution to FFO - The reconciliation of NOI from home sales to FFO from home sales for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 is as follows (in millions):

Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 Year Ended December 31, 2024 MH UK Total MH UK Total Home Sales NOI $ 6.8 $ 11.3 $ 18.1 $ 35.4 $ 61.4 $ 96.8 Gain on dispositions of assets, net (5.6 ) (0.4 ) (6.0 ) (25.5 ) (1.6 ) (27.1 ) FFO contribution from home sales $ 1.2 $ 10.9 $ 12.1 $ 9.9 $ 59.8 $ 69.7

Interest expense - The following is a summary of the components of the Company's interest expense (in millions):

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Interest on Secured debt, Senior unsecured notes, Senior Credit Facility, Unsecured Term Loan and interest rate swaps $ 76.0 $ 82.5 $ 324.9 $ 311.0 Lease related interest expense 3.6 3.2 14.3 14.1 Amortization of deferred financing costs, debt (premium) / discounts and (gains) / losses on hedges 1.6 1.6 6.6 6.1 Senior credit facility commitment fees and other finance related charges 2.5 2.0 8.4 6.9 Capitalized interest expense (1.7 ) (4.0 ) (8.5 ) (12.9 ) Interest Expense Before Interest on Secured borrowings 82.0 85.3 345.7 325.2 Interest expense on Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables 1.2 0.6 4.7 0.6 Interest Expense, per Consolidated Statements of Operations $ 83.2 $ 85.9 $ 350.4 $ 325.8

NAREIT - The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts is the worldwide representative voice for REITs and real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate and capital markets. More information is available at www.reit.com.

Net Debt - The carrying value of debt, plus, unamortized premiums, discounts and deferred financing costs, less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

Other adjustments, net - In the Company's Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO on page 6, Other adjustments, net consists of the following (in millions):