Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. (or the “Company”) for the year ended December 31, 2024, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q4 2024 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 18% (5% organic growth) to €364.9 million compared to €309.7 million in Q4 2023.
  • Net income increased 32% to €56.2 million (€0.40 on a diluted per share basis) from €42.5 million (€0.31 on a diluted per share basis) in Q4 2023.
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €47.9 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €6.7 million resulting in total consideration of €54.6 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased 28% to €79.6 million compared to €62.4 million in Q4 2023.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased 27% to €36.6 million compared to €28.9 million in Q4 2023.

2024 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 15% (5% organic growth) to €1,294.9 million compared to €1,125.0 million in 2023.
  • Net income increased 30% to €149.5 million (€1.11 on a diluted per share basis) from €115.4 million (€0.88 on a diluted per share basis) in 2023.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of €153.4 million including holdbacks and contingent consideration.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased 41% to €347.6 million compared to €246.6 million in 2023.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased 44% to €177.4 million compared to €123.4 million in 2023.

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was €364.9 million, an increase of 18%, or €55.2 million, compared to €309.7 million for the comparable period in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024 total revenues were €1,294.9 million, an increase of 15%, or €169.9 million, compared to €1,125.0 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase for both the three months and 12 months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% for each of the periods. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased €13.7 million to €56.2 million compared to €42.5 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.40 in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to €0.31 for the same period in 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 net income increased €34.1 million to €149.5 million compared to €115.4 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €1.11 in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to €0.88 for the same period in 2023.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, CFO increased €17.2 million to €79.6 million compared to €62.4 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 28%. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, CFO increased €101.1 million to €347.6 million compared to €246.6 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 41%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, FCFA2S increased €7.7 million to €36.6 million compared to €28.9 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 27%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, FCFA2S increased €54.0 million to €177.4 million compared to €123.4 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 44%.

1. See Non-IFRS measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

   Three months ended
December 31,		   Year ended
December 31,		 
   20242023   20242023 
  (€ in millions) (€ in millions)
           
Net cash flows from operating activities  79.6 62.4    347.6 246.6  
Adjusted for:          
Interest paid on lease obligations  (0.6)(0.4)   (2.1)(1.4) 
Interest paid on other facilities  (5.7)(4.4)   (21.1)(15.8) 
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap  - -    - 4.8  
Credit facility transaction costs  (0.3)(0.0)   (1.3)(0.3) 
Payments of lease obligations  (6.5)(5.5)   (24.6)(21.8) 
Property and equipment purchased  (1.9)(2.5)   (8.3)(7.8) 
           
   64.5 49.5    290.3 204.3  
Less amount attributable to          
  non-controlling interests  (27.9)(20.6)   (112.9)(81.0) 
           
Free cash flow available to shareholders  36.6 28.9    177.4 123.4  
           
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.          
 

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

Topicus.com Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
      
      
    December 31, 2024December 31, 2023
      
Assets    
      
Current assets:    
 Cash  206,157179,059
 Accounts receivable  142,791134,079
 Unbilled revenue  45,41544,838
 Inventories  4,9304,517
 Other assets  55,10755,250
    454,400417,742
      
Non-current assets:    
 Property and equipment  23,24520,030
 Right of use assets  75,66661,066
 Deferred income taxes  19,90516,412
 Other assets  11,98313,824
 Intangible assets950,670903,709
    1,081,4701,015,042
      
Total assets  1,535,8701,432,784
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
      
Current liabilities:    
 Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term and other loans225,718161,077
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  250,361211,423
 Deferred revenue  166,593138,854
 Provisions  2,5821,708
 Acquisition holdback payables  13,07312,292
 Lease obligations  23,62920,614
 Income taxes payable  18,23320,068
    700,189566,035
      
Non-current liabilities:    
 Term and other loans  49,30064,615
 Deferred income taxes  145,911137,155
 Acquisition holdback payables  10,0611,339
 Lease obligations  53,18841,524
 Other liabilities  45,82529,632
    304,285274,266
      
Total liabilities  1,004,474840,301
      
      
Shareholders' Equity:    
 Capital stock  39,41239,412
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  5,5842,390
 Retained earnings  266,281297,382
 Non-controlling interests  220,119253,299
    531,396592,483
      
      
      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  1,535,8701,432,784
      


Topicus.com Inc.     
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
      
     
      
   Year ended December 31,
   2024  2023 
      
Revenue     
License  43,507  35,458 
Professional services  326,877  297,669 
Hardware and other  24,819  18,045 
Maintenance and other recurring  899,659  773,801 
   1,294,862  1,124,973 
Expenses     
Staff  706,579  625,200 
Hardware  16,851  12,068 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 100,085  88,074 
Occupancy  10,951  8,351 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 50,382  43,639 
Professional fees  20,722  15,318 
Other, net  13,427  15,422 
Depreciation  34,088  30,586 
Amortization of intangible assets  135,499  121,124 
   1,088,584  959,782 
      
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 617  - 
Bargain purchase (gain)  (517) - 
Finance and other expenses (income)  22,705  20,426 
   22,804  20,426 
      
Income (loss) before income taxes  183,474  144,766 
      
Current income tax expense (recovery)  62,413  53,098 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)  (28,410) (23,759)
Income tax expense (recovery)  34,004  29,338 
      
Net income (loss)  149,470  115,427 
      
Net income (loss) attributable to:     
Equity holders of Topicus  91,994  71,753 
Non-controlling interests  57,476  43,674 
Net income (loss)  149,470  115,427 
      
Weighted average shares     
Basic shares outstanding  82,766,336  81,889,764 
Diluted shares outstanding  129,841,819  129,841,819 
      
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus     
Basic  1.11  0.88 
Diluted  1.11  0.88 
      
      


Topicus.com Inc.     
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
      
     
     
   Year ended December 31,
   2024 2023
      
Net income (loss)  149,470 115,427
      
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):    
      
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 7,241 2,344
      
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 7,241 2,344
      
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 156,711 117,771
      
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:    
Equity holders of Topicus  3,193 1,201
Non-controlling interests  4,048 1,143
Total other comprehensive income (loss)  7,241 2,344
      
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:    
Equity holders of Topicus  95,187 72,954
Non-controlling interests  61,524 44,817
Total comprehensive income (loss)  156,711 117,771



       
Topicus.com Inc.      
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
        
Year ended December 31, 2024      
     
  Capital StockAccumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income		Retained
earnings		 Total Non-controlling
interests		 Total equity 
        
Balance at January 1, 202439,4122,390297,382 339,185 253,299 592,483 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:      
        
Net income (loss)--91,994 91,994 57,476 149,470 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)      
        
Foreign currency translation differences from      
 foreign operations and other, net of income tax-3,193- 3,193 4,048 7,241 
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss)      
 for the period-3,193- 3,193 4,048 7,241 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period-3,19391,994 95,187 61,524 156,711 
        
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity      
        
 Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity--(251)(251)(369)(620)
        
 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus--4,797 4,797 (4,797)- 
        
 Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company--(127,641)(127,641)- (127,641)
        
 Return of capital to non-controlling interests    (9,048)(9,048)
        
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests--- - (80,489)(80,489)
        
Balance at December 31, 202439,4125,584266,281 311,277 220,119 531,396 
        


Topicus.com Inc.      
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
        
Year ended December 31, 2023      
        
     
  Capital StockAccumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained
earnings		 TotalNon-controlling
interests		 Total equity 
        
Balance at January 1, 202339,412(232)226,919 266,099201,685 467,784 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:      
        
Net income (loss)-- 71,753 71,75343,674 115,427 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)      
        
Foreign currency translation differences from      
 foreign operations and other, net of income tax-1,201 - 1,2011,143 2,344 
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period-1,201 - 1,2011,143 2,344 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period-1,201 71,753 72,95444,817 117,771 
        
        
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity      
        
 Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity-1,422 (1,290)131(203)(72)
        
 Contribution by non-controlling interests-- - -9,617 9,617 
        
 Acquisition of non-controlling interests-- - -(803)(803)
        
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests-- - -(1,814)(1,814)
        
Balance at December 31, 202339,4122,390 297,382 339,185253,299 592,483 
        


Topicus.com Inc.    
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
       
     
       
    Year ended December 31,
    2024  2023 
       
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:    
 Net income (loss) 149,470  115,427 
 Adjustments for:    
  Depreciation 34,088  30,586 
  Amortization of intangible assets 135,499  121,124 
  Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 617  - 
  Bargain purchase (gain) (517) - 
  Finance and other expenses (income) 22,705  20,426 
  Income tax expense (recovery) 34,004  29,338 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities    
  exclusive of effects of business combinations 27,106  (20,062)
 Income taxes (paid) received (55,344) (50,281)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 347,627  246,558 
       
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:    
 Interest paid on lease obligations (2,054) (1,422)
 Interest paid on other facilities (21,124) (15,779)
 Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap -  4,809 
 Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility 65,000  25,000 
 Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans 30,238  37,010 
 Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness 7,873  - 
 Repayment of loan from CSI -  (29,878)
 Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group (300) 1,342 
 Contribution from Vela Software Group into GeoSoftware and Geoactive -  9,617 
 Return of capital to non-controlling interests (9,048) - 
 Repayments of term and other loans (47,786) (84,226)
 Credit facility transaction costs (1,321) (278)
 Payments of lease obligations (24,594) (21,784)
 Other financing activities (356) (573)
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (80,489) (1,814)
 Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company (127,641) - 
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities (211,602) (77,977)
       
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:    
 Acquisition of businesses (112,952) (113,846)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses 35,532  12,291 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (22,385) (17,622)
 Purchases of other investments -  (248)
 (Increase) decrease in restricted cash (2,128) - 
 Property and equipment purchased (8,283) (7,778)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (110,217) (127,203)
       
Effect of foreign currency on    
 cash and cash equivalents 1,291  909 
       
Increase (decrease) in cash 27,099  42,287 
       
Cash, beginning of period 179,059  136,772 
       
Cash, end of period 206,157  179,059 