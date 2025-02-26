BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq - SYTA), Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE - BRDG), Nevro Corp. (NYSE – NVRO), 180 Degree Capital Corp. (Nasdaq – TURN)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq - SYTA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Siyata will be acquired by Core Gaming, Inc. (“Core Gaming”). In exchange for the outstanding shares of Core Gaming, Siyata will issue common shares to the shareholders of Core Gaming based on an exchange ratio calculated as $160,000,000 divided by the volume-weighted average closing price (VWAP) of Siyata's common shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC for the 10-day trading period immediately preceding the effective time of the merger. The investigation concerns whether the Siyata Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/siyata-mobile-inc-nasdaq-syta/.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE - BRDG)

Under the terms of the agreement, Bridge will be acquired by Apollo (NYSE - APO). Bridge stockholders and Bridge OpCo unitholders will receive, at closing, 0.07081 shares of Apollo stock for each share of Bridge Class A common stock and each Bridge OpCo Class A common unit, respectively, valued by the parties at $11.50 per each share of Bridge Class A common stock and Bridge OpCo Class A common unit, respectively. The investigation concerns whether the Bridge Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/bridge-investment-group-holdings-inc-nyse-brdg/.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE – NVRO)

Under the terms of the agreement, Nevro will be acquired by Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) (“Globus”) for $5.85 per share. The transaction represents a total equity value of approximately $250 million. The investigation concerns whether the Nevro Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/nevro-corp-nyse-nvro/.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (Nasdaq – TURN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, 180 Degree will merge with Mount Logan Capital Inc. (“Mount Logan”). Shareholders of each of 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan will receive an amount of newly issued shares of common stock of New Mount Logan based on the ratio of the net asset value (“NAV”) per share of 180 Degree Capital relative to a valuation of Mount Logan of $67.4 million at signing, subject to certain pre-closing adjustments. The estimated pro forma post-merger shareholder ownership would be approximately 40% for current 180 Degree Capital shareholders and 60% for current Mount Logan shareholders. The investigation concerns whether the 180 Degree Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/180-degree-capital-corp-nasdaq-turn/.

