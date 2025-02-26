Law Partners Calls for Independent Inquiry Into Deaths at Latrobe Regional Hospital

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Passaro, a Managing Solicitor at Law Partners in Victoria has written a letter to Mary-Anne Thomas, Victoria’s Minister for Health, calling for an independent inquiry into recently publicised deaths at Latrobe Regional Hospital in eastern Victoria. Michael is currently representing his client, Nadine Lont, in a related medical negligence matter.

Contributing to a stronger and safer community

This case directly relates to recent media coverage about three baby deaths which occurred within a six-week period at Gippsland’s Latrobe Regional Hospital in eastern Victoria.

(Coverage around this topic includes stories in the ABC news, Canberra Times, Herald Sun, and Latrobe Valley Express).

Less than a week after giving birth at Latrobe Regional Hospital, Nadine lost her daughter, Lacey, in heartbreaking circumstances.

We believe the care Nadine and her child received may not have been satisfactory, and we understand that Nadine’s experience may not have been an isolated case.

Latrobe Regional Hospital is reviewing these deaths in consultation with Safer Care Victoria. However, Safer Care Victoria operates as an administrative office under the Victorian Department of Health and its independence and efficacy has recently been called into question.

The benefits of an independent inquiry

We believe further action is necessary to protect the health and interests of the Australian community in eastern Victoria.

Michael Passaro, said, “The community is currently in the dark about what’s going on at Latrobe Regional Health, and this needs to change. We’re not saying what Latrobe Regional Hospital should have done differently, or what systemic changes need to take place. We don’t yet know, and that’s the point.

“We believe an independent inquiry will help shine a light on the truth in an impartial manner, so the right changes can be made which help to safeguard the community and prevent more needless tragedies”, concluded Mr Passaro.

Nadine Lont said, “Our beautiful girl Lacey Grace paid the ultimate price with her life, so the bare minimum she is owed is answers and accountability from Latrobe Regional Hospital. My family and I are grateful for the support and legal representation that Michael, Renee and the team at Law Partners are providing in helping us to seek these answers.”

Advice and resources following medical negligence

If you or someone you know has been impacted by potentially negligent medical care, contact Law Partners to discuss your options.

For more information about birth injury legal representation, visit this page.

You can also contact the Australian Patients Association based in Melbourne for additional information and guidance.

About Law Partners

For more information or to arrange a media interview, visit Law Partners or contact Charlotte O’Brien at 02 9264 4474 or charlotte.obrien@lawpartners.com.au