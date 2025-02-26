Rate Partners with NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to Fast-Track Homebuying at EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speed wins — on the track and in the real estate market. That’s why Rate, a leader in fintech mortgage solutions, is teaming up with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Hyak Racing for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on March 2, 2025, at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

Stenhouse, a Daytona 500 champion known for tearing up the track, will race in the #47 car backed by Rate, bringing together two forces built for speed, precision, and relentless execution.

“Rate is a powerhouse in mortgages, and I’m a beast on the track, so we’ve got a lot in common,” said Stenhouse. “Top teams behind us, driven to win, and damn fast — all day, every day. If you’re ready to move on a home purchase, hit up Rate.com.”

Fast Track to Homeownership

In today’s housing market, speed is everything. Buyers who move fast win — and Rate is leading the charge with lightning-fast pre-approvals, real-time underwriting, and automated income and asset verification.

“When it comes to buying a home, speed wins,” said Scott Stephen, Chief Growth Officer for Rate. "Rate offers mortgage approvals in mere minutes, giving buyers a real edge in a market where every second counts."

And the numbers back it up. According to Rate’s 2024 Homebuying Survey:

67% of homebuyers say the mortgage process is stressful — and slow approvals are a top frustration.

say the mortgage process is stressful — and slow approvals are a top frustration. 43% of buyers make multiple offers before landing a home — speed is the advantage.

make multiple offers before landing a home — speed is the advantage. 37% of buyers say pre-approvals take 3-5 days — Rate cuts that down dramatically.



The 2024 Homebuying Survey revealed that homebuyers face overwhelming stress, decision-making challenges, and a lack of confidence when it comes to the mortgage process. With Rate Intelligence, Rate’s AI-powered mortgage technology, homebuyers get ultra-fast approvals with unmatched accuracy — just like Stenhouse’s precision on the track.

Train Like a Champion

Beyond speed, wellness matters. That’s why Stenhouse is joining Rate’s Train Like a Champion (TLAC) platform, a wellness initiative featuring elite pro athletes like MMA champion Julianna Peña, NFL quarterback Jameis Winston, and pro pickleball star Grayson Goldin.

“Staying sharp — physically and mentally — is how I keep my edge on race day,” said Stenhouse. “Strength training, meditation, nutrition — it all matters. And the same tools that keep me focused are right in the Rate App. From guided breathing to better sleep, it’s got everything you need to stay in the zone — on or off the track.”

Win Big with Rate

Fans can win exclusive prizes by following Rate’s social channels this week:

An autographed Ricky Stenhouse Jr. racing helmet (disclaimer here )

) Two VIP passes to the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Review the Official Rules for the Grand Prix here .

Austin, Tech, and Innovation

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix kicks off just days before SXSW, when global tech leaders descend on Austin. Rate is bringing that same innovation to mortgages — cutting through red tape with industry-leading fintech solutions that make buying a home faster and easier than ever.

Get ready. The green flag is waving. Visit Rate.com to get in the race.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate is the #2 retail mortgage lender in the U.S., with over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet for 2023; HousingWire's Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashClose℠ digital mortgage platform in 2020, MyAccount in 2022, and Language Access Program in 2023; No. 2 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2022 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; the most Scotsman Guide Top Originators for 11 consecutive years; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven straight years. Visit rate.com for more information.

