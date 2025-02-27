Federman & Sherwood Investigates Via Credit Union for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Via Credit Union with respect to their recent data breach. Via Credit Union detected suspicious activity within its computer network. Upon discovering the incident, Via Credit Union promptly began an internal investigation, notified law enforcement, and worked to secure its systems. Via Credit Union also engaged a forensic security firm to assist with the investigation and ensure the security of its computer network. The forensic investigation determined that an unknown, unauthorized third party accessed its computer system between January 18, 2025, and January 20, 2025, and acquired certain files during that time.

Via Credit Union reviewed the contents of files acquired by the unauthorized third party to determine if they contained any personal information. Beginning on January 24, 2025, Via Credit Union determined the identified files contained personal information that included the following: individuals name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, Visa credit card number, and a form of financial account number.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73120