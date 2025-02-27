AMG Critical Materials N.V. Announces Changes to the Composition of its Supervisory Board

Amsterdam, 27 February 2025 (Regulated Information) --- The Supervisory Board of AMG Critical Materials N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) resolved during its meeting on February 26, 2025 to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders to make the following changes to its composition.

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on May 8th, 2025, Professor Steve Hanke, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will have served twelve years on the Supervisory Board of AMG when his current term ends. Professor Hanke will therefore retire from the Supervisory Board given the term limits for Supervisory Directors under the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. The Supervisory Board is deeply grateful for the long service and dedication to AMG by Professor Hanke. Before becoming Chairman in 2019, Professor Hanke was a long-serving member and Chairman of AMG’s Audit & Risk Management Committee and has been a major contributor to the excellent quality of AMG’s risk management system and process and AMG’s executive leadership team. Also at the Annual General Meeting on May 8th, 2025, Mr. Herb Depp, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, will have served twelve years on the Supervisory Board of AMG when his current term ends. Mr. Depp will therefore retire from the Supervisory Board given the term limits for Supervisory Directors under the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. The Supervisory Board is deeply grateful for the long service and dedication to AMG and the contributions as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee by Mr. Depp.

Given the retirement of Professor Hanke as a member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board after the Annual General Meeting in May 2025, AMG is very pleased to announce that the Supervisory Board has unanimously resolved to appoint Ms. Dagmar Bottenbruch, currently a member of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Supervisory Board since 2019, as Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board as of May 8th, 2025 after the Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Willem van Hassel, Vice Chairman and a member of the Audit & Risk Management Committee of the Supervisory Board, will have served eight years on the Supervisory Board in May 2025 when his current term ends. AMG is very pleased to announce that Mr. van Hassel will make himself available for reappointment for a term of two (2) years. The Supervisory Board will nominate Mr. van Hassel for reappointment by the General Meeting Shareholders on May 8th of this year as an independent member of the Supervisory Board for a term of two (2) years to continue his critical work as Vice Chairman and expert in Dutch corporate governance matters.

Mr. Warmolt Prins, a member of the Audit & Risk Management Committee and SSS Committee of the Supervisory Board, will have served four years on the Supervisory Board in May 2025 when his current term ends. AMG is very pleased to announce that Mr. Prins will make himself available for reappointment for another term of four (4) years. The Supervisory Board will nominate Mr. Prins for reappointment by the General Meeting of Shareholders on May 8th of this year as an independent member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four (4) years to continue his critical work as an expert in financial and sustainability reporting and auditing matters.

Given the vacancies created by the retirement of Professor Hanke and Mr. Depp, the Supervisory Board is pleased to announce that it will nominate Mr. Rob Jeffries as an independent Supervisory Board member for appointment by the General Meeting of Shareholders on May 8th, 2025 for a term of four (4) years. Mr. Jeffries (male, born 1963) has US citizenship and brings highly relevant experience in the field of investment banking, corporate finance, and capital markets. His most recent assignments include Vice Chairman at Barclays plc as Global Head of Chemical Industry Investment Banking (2018-2024) and Managing Director at JP Morgan as Global Head of Chemical Industry Investment Banking (2009-2018). Mr. Jeffries has an MBA with Distinction from Wharton, University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University.

The full curriculum vitae of the nominees is available for inspection at the offices of the Company.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG’s Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG’s Vanadium segment is the world’s market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company’s vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG’s Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company’s fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to span the nuclear fuel market, and spans AMG’s mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

