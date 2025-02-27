Syensqo launches the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program

Brussels, Belgium – February 27, 2025 - 7:05 CET





SYENSQO SA (the “Company”) announces today that pursuant to its Share Buyback Program (the “Program”) announced on September 30, 2024, covering up to €300 million, the Company launches the third tranche of this Program.

This tranche of the Program will start on February 27, 2025 and will run until June 27, 2025 at the latest, and will cover a maximum amount of up to € 50 million.

It will be implemented under the conditions set out in the authorization granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of the Company on December 8, 2023 and carried out by a financial intermediary in compliance with applicable rules and regulations.

The Company intends to cancel all shares acquired through this third tranche.

