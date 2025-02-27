Intention to issue bonds

On 6 May 2024, Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority approved the prospectus prepared by Liven AS (Liven) for the public offer of bonds and for the listing and admission to trading on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange's Baltic Bond List, according to which Liven intends to issue up to 30 000 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1 000 per bond in different series over a period of up to 36 months. In May 2024 Liven issued 6 200 green bonds within the first series of the referred programme.

Liven announces its intention to issue new green bonds under the second series of the programme and to start preliminary meetings with professional investors to explore the demand and conditions for investors to participate in the proposed bond issue.

The bonds will be offered to the public only in Estonia, subject to the approval of the prospectus supplement by the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority. Liven will announce the approval of the supplement to the prospectus, the commencement of the offer of the bonds, including the terms and conditions of the subscription, in a separate announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any bonds, nor will there be any sale or offer of bonds in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the approval or registration of the prospectus, absent exemptions or qualifications contained in law.





Joonas Joost

Liven AS CFO

E-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee