BW Offshore: Fourth quarter and full year results 2024

Fourth quarter and full year results 2024

HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 EBITDA USD 72 million and 2024 EBITDA USD 318 million in line with guidance

Strong commercial performance with Q4 operating cashflow of USD 79 million and 2024 operating cashflow of USD 363 million

Robust balance sheet with an equity ratio 30.8% and USD 540 million in available liquidity

Q4 cash dividend raised to USD 0.14 per share

Increased cash flow in sight with Barossa FPSO on track for April sail-away

Full-year 2025 EBITDA guidance in the range of USD 220-250 million

BW Offshore continues to progress the Barossa project according to schedule and well within the updated budget. As of end January 2025, construction and integration was 99% complete and commissioning at 85% completion. The vessel is currently being prepared for sail-away in late April. The FPSO is on track for first gas in mid-2025.

For 2025, BW Offshore expects to report EBITDA in the range of USD 220 to 250 million. The EBITDA outlook reflects the firm backlog for BW Adolo and BW Catcher and the expected start of IFRS revenue recognition from BW Opal at full practical completion during the fourth quarter. Dayrate received for the BW Opal during the start-up and early production phase from mid-2025 will be amortised over the 15-year contract period. Contract negotiations for BW Pioneer are progressing well, however no guidance on EBITDA has been included beyond firm contract.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of USD 0.14 per share. The shares will trade ex-dividend from 3 March 2025. Shareholders recorded in VPS following the close of trading on Oslo Børs on 4 March 2025, will be entitled to the distribution payable on or around 11 March 2025. The total dividend for 2024 amounts to USD 59.2 million, equal to 50% of net Income for the year.

“We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet supported by consistent high commercial uptime and robust cash generation from the fleet with 2024 EBITDA above initial guidance. Our commitment to returning value to shareholders stands firm as reflected in the increased fourth-quarter dividend, and a total distribution for 2024 reflecting 50% of net profit for a second consecutive year,” said Marco Beenen, CEO of BW Offshore. “As BW Opal progresses to schedule and soon departs the yard in Singapore for the Barossa field, we are moving ahead with potential new FPSO projects that meet our selection criteria in a market with high tendering and FEED activity.”

FINANCIALS

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was USD 71.9 million (USD 83.2 million in Q3). The EBITDA reflects solid operational performance across the FPSO fleet. Third quarter EBITDA was higher due to the final contribution from engineering and design work on the Sakarya project.

EBIT for the fourth quarter was USD 30.8 million (USD 37.6 million).

Net financial items were positive at USD 19.4 million (negative USD 16.4 million), of which net interest expense amounted to USD 3.0 million (USD 4.3 million). Fourth quarter was impacted by the recognition of a valuation gain on the finance liability related to the Barossa project, due to changes in timing of future expected cash flows and a positive mark-to-market adjustment on interest rate hedges resulting from an increase in swap rates.

The share of loss from equity-accounted investments was USD 9.5 million, including a valuation adjustment on the Barossa finance receivable related to changes in timing of future expected cash flows (loss of USD 5.7 million).

Net profit for the fourth quarter increased significantly to USD 40.8 million (USD 13.0 million).

Total equity as of 31 December 2024 was USD 1 246.6 million (USD 1 208.6 million). The equity ratio was 30.8% at the end of the quarter (29.6%).

As a result of strong cash generation from the fleet and the sale of BW Energy shares in 2024, the Company was net cash positive by USD 74.4 million as of 31 December 2024 (USD 38.4 million net cash positive at the end of September).

Available liquidity was USD 540 million, excluding consolidated cash from BW Ideol and including USD 233.8 million available under the corporate loan facility.

FPSO OPERATIONS

The FPSO fleet continued to deliver stable uptime in the quarter with a weighted average fleet uptime of 99.2% (98.9% in the third quarter).

BW Adolo delivered strong commercial performance as fourth quarter production increased to 37,150 barrels per day (bbls/day), resulting in strong cash flow stemming from the tariff under the contract that generate USD 1.5/bbl for the first 20,000 bbls/day of production and USD 3/bbl for production beyond 20,000 bbls/day.

Performance from BW Catcher and BW Pioneer was stable and consistent with high commercial uptime.

FPSO PROJECTS

In January, BW Offshore was selected to perform the pre-FEED study for the Bay du Nord FPSO project by Equinor. The project reflects BW Offshore’s expertise in floating production solutions for harsh environment conditions, and commitment to delivering sustainable and innovative solutions. The pre-FEED study will play an important role in supporting Equinor’s strategic goals for the Bay du Nord development.

LOW CARBON ENERGY SOLUTIONS

BW Offshore is committed to contribute to the energy transition by developing low-carbon offshore energy production solutions, by leveraging FPSO expertise to deliver low-carbon energy and expand into new sectors, focusing on low-emission oil and gas, CO2 transport, gas-to-power and floating ammonia to meet evolving energy demands. The Company maintains a disciplined approach with selective and diligent allocation of capital and a commitment to creating shareholder value.

BW Offshore also owns 64% of BW Ideol. BW Ideol is a leader in offshore floating wind technology and co-development, with over 14 years of experience in the development of floating wind projects.

In December, BW Ideol’s project partners, EDF Renewables and Maple Power, were awarded the Mediterranean Tender (AO6) floating offshore wind project in France. The 250-megawatt (MW) development will leverage BW Ideol’s proprietary Damping Pool® technology, a proven solution that optimises the stability and performance of floating wind turbines in challenging marine environments. A total of 12 floating foundations and turbines are planned to be installed at the site.

OUTLOOK

Growing energy demand continues to drive interest in developing new infrastructure-type FPSO projects with long production profiles, low break-even costs and focus on lower emissions. Increased project complexity, combined with higher construction costs, necessitates financial structures with significant day rate prepayments during the construction period for new lease and operate projects.

Alternatively, oil and gas majors may finance and own FPSOs, relying on FPSO specialists for the design, construction and installation scope, combined with operation and maintenance services. BW Offshore is well positioned to offer both solutions.

In recent years, the number of sanctioned FPSO projects have lagged market expectations. Consequently, there is a growing number of projects at various stages of maturity, reflecting a pent-up demand for FPSOs. Increased FEED and tendering activity is a function of this, and BW Offshore expects that a number of the FPSO projects the Company is engaging with will reach a final investment decision over the next 12 to 36 months. The market dynamics, combined with the high competence levels required for project execution, should enable better risk-reward and improved margins for FPSO companies going forward.

BW Offshore continues to selectively evaluate new projects that meet required return targets, offer contracts with no residual value risk after firm period, and provide a financeable structure with strong national or investment-grade counterparties.

BW Offshore expects that the fleet will continue to generate significant cash flows in the time ahead, supported by the USD 5.3 billion firm contract backlog at the end of December 2024.

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 3 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

