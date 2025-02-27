GM Statement

FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC
LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977
GENERAL MEETING STATEMENT
27 February 2025
The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held on 26 February 205 the sole resolution proposed was duly passed on a show of hands.
Proxy votes were received in respect of 1,026,247 FWT Shares, representing 2.57% of the issued share capital as at 26 February 2025. The proxy voting was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes at Discretion of Chair
|Votes Against
|1
|888,320
|137,474
|453
A copy of the resolutions passed at the GM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with UK Listing Rules 16.3.5R and 16.3.6R.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 7636914