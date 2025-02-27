Significant milestone reached for EG 427 with first patient treated with EG110A, first non-replicative herpes vector based genetic medicine for the treatment of neurogenic bladder

First patient now successfully dosed in the EG110A clinical study being conducted at four leading US institutions

Phase 1b/2a study to recruit 16 patients with neurogenic detrusor overactivity (neurogenic bladder) -related incontinence following spinal cord injury

First application worldwide of non-replicative herpes-based vectors in neuro-urology

Opens possibility of bringing genetic medicine to large disease populations in neurology

Paris, France, February 27, 2025 – EG 427, a biotechnology company leading the development of pinpoint genetic medicines for prevalent chronic diseases in neurology based on its unique HERMES vector platform, announced today that the first patient has been treated in a first-in-human, phase 1b/2a study of EG110A, a genetic medicine for the treatment of neurogenic detrusor overactivity (NDO) in people with spinal cord injury (SCI).

EG110A is a non-replicating HSV-1 vector that has been designed to selectively silence the signals of key bladder sensory neurons responsible for the bladder muscle overactivity, whilst preserving motor neuron and retaining normal bladder function. NDO is a common urinary bladder dysfunction caused mainly by SCI and other neurodegenerative diseases, such as multiple sclerosis or Parkinson’s disease.

The Phase 1b/2a, open-label, dose-escalation study (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT06596291) is enrolling 16 adult participants with NDO following SCI, who have persistent urinary incontinence after standard of care therapy and who perform clean intermittent catheterization on a regular basis. Participants are receiving a single treatment course consisting of multiple intradetrusor injections of EG110A. The study is being conducted at four leading US institutions located in California, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas. The first patient was treated at Rancho Research Institute of Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey, greater Los Angeles area, by the team of Dr. Evgeniy Kreydin, MD.

“We have just achieved a major milestone in the life of the company with the treatment of our first patient in our ongoing clinical study. We are grateful to him for his participation. This is a truly admirable, selfless act,” said Philippe Chambon, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at EG 427. “As announced last week, we are now well financed for this trial as well as the further buildup of our technology platform. This clinical study, a first in the field of neuro-urology could show how our novel platform can address some of the large medical needs of patients suffering of chronic neurological diseases. This, based on the unique ability of our non-replicative HSV-1 vectors to deliver genetic medicines in a potentially safe, re-dosable and cost-effective way.”

“The treatment of our first patient in our phase 1b/2a study is an important milestone for EG 427. We are looking forward to demonstrating that EG110A has the potential to offer significant improvement over existing therapies in neurogenic detrusor overactivity," said Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of EG 427. "It paves the way for a broader clinical development of EG110A across other medically important but still underserved pathologies, and the possibility of bringing the potential benefits of genetic medicine to larger disease populations in neuro-urology, urology and neurology.”

NDO causes uncontrolled urinary incontinence, risk of kidney damage as well as urinary tract infections than can lead to death in 5-10% of the SCI population. NDO affects most (70-84%) patients living with SCI, an estimated total of 300,000-400,000 worldwide. Altogether, NDO affects about 2 million patients across the seven major markets and has a significant impact on their quality of life. The European Association of Urology recently estimated that incontinence caused by NDO and other indications, such as overactive bladder, represents a growing economic burden of over €69.1 billion in 2023 in Europe1.

Neurological diseases affect some 3 billion people, or about 1 in 3 worldwide, and their medical needs are underserved, a study by The Lancet Neurology found2. EG 427 is building a pipeline of products to address these diseases, based on its proprietary HERMES platform, uniquely suited to target neural cells in a safe and long-lasting manner.

About EG 427

EG 427 is the global leader in non-replicating HSV-1 (nrHSV-1) vector technology in neurology, with an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its lead product cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared in June 2024. This study is currently ongoing in the US (https://clinicaltrials.eg427.com/). It is the first human study of such a vector, targeting sensory neuron-based diseases. The product, EG110A, addresses multiple severe bladder diseases, such as neurogenic bladder (NDO) and overactive bladder (OAB), and has the potential to be a major improvement over existing therapies, resulting in better care for patients and lower costs for healthcare systems.

The company’s unique HERMES platform delivers pinpoint neurotherapeutics to treat prevalent diseases of the peripheral and central nervous system. Its vectors can achieve focal transduction in specific regions and then selective expression of transgenes in targeted subsets of neurons thanks to the control of sophisticated regulatory elements. With demonstrated clinical safety and possible repeated dosing, the large payload capacity of nrHSV-1 vectors allows for versatile DNA delivery for smarter genetic medicine.

For more information:

check our website at www.eg427.com

follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/eg427/

