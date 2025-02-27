Key information relating to the proposed cash dividend to be paid by Subsea 7 S.A.

Luxembourg – 27 February 2025 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY, the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors will recommend to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 8 May 2025 (the AGM) that a dividend of NOK 13.00 per share be paid, in two instalments, equivalent to a total dividend of approximately USD 350 million.

Key information relating to the first instalment of the cash dividend to be paid by Subsea 7 S.A.

Dividend amount: 6.5 per share

Announced currency: NOK

Last day including right: 13 May 2025 for common shareholders / 14 May 2025 for ADR holders

Ex-date: 14 May 2025 for common shareholders / 15 May 2025 for ADR holders

Record date: 15 May 2025

Payment date: 22 May 2025

Approval date: the proposed cash dividend is subject to approval at the AGM





Key information relating to the second instalment of the cash dividend to be paid by Subsea 7 S.A.

Dividend amount: 6.5 per share

Announced currency: NOK

Last day including right: 28 October 2025 for common shareholders/ 29 October 2025 for ADR holders

Ex-date: 29 October 2025 for common shareholders/ 30 October 2025 for ADR holders

Record date: 30 October 2025

Payment date: 6 November 2025

Approval date: the proposed cash dividend is subject to approval at the AGM





Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

This stock exchange release was published by Katherine Tonks, Investor Relations, Subsea7, on 27 February 2024 at 08:00 CET.

