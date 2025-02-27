SalMar - Settlement of acquisition of shares in AS Knutshaugfisk – issue of new shares

Frøya, 27 February 2025:

Reference is made to the announcement by SalMar ASA (the “Company”) on 18 February 2025 with information regarding the acquisition of a controlling interest in AS Knutshaugfisk (the “Transaction”).

Settlement of the Transaction will be made partly in cash and partly by the issuance of 716,652 new shares by the Company at a subscription price of NOK 559 per share (the “Consideration Shares”).

The board of directors has today resolved to issue the Consideration Shares as partial settlement for the Transaction, pursuant to an authorisation registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on 12 June 2024.

Following the issuance of the Consideration Shares, the Company's share capital will be NOK 33,188,893, consisting of 132,755,572 shares, each share with a par value of NOK 0.25.

The share capital increase will be registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

