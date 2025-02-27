RAMSAY SANTE :Ramsay Health Care Limited Financial advisor announcement - 27 February 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, February 27th 2025

Ramsay Health Care Limited announces that it has appointed a financial advisor to review its strategic options associated with its majority shareholding in Ramsay Générale de Santé

Ramsay Générale de Santé has taken note of the press release issued today by its Australian reference shareholder Ramsay Health Care Limited announcing that it has appointed a financial advisor to further explore and advise on strategic options associated with its majority shareholding in Ramsay Générale de Santé.

This announcement can be viewed in full on the Ramsay Health Care Limited website (www.ramsayhealth.com).

About Ramsay Santé

Ramsay Santé is the leader in private hospitalisation and primary care in Europe. The Group has 38,000 employees and works with nearly 10 000 practitioners to treat more than 12,6 million patients per year in its 488 facilities and 5 countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy. Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialities in three domains: Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics (MSO), Follow-up Care and Rehabilitation (FCR) and Mental Health.

Legally, Ramsay Santé is a mission-driven company committed to constantly improving the health of all patients through innovation. Wherever it operates, the Group contributes to public health service missions and the healthcare network. Through its actions and the constant dedication of its teams, Ramsay Santé is committed to ensuring the entire patient care journey, from prevention to follow-up care.

Every year, the group invests over 200 million euros in innovation to support the evolution and diversity of care pathways, in medical, hospital, digital, and administrative aspects. Through this commitment, our Group enhances access to care for all, commits to provides best-in-class healthcare, systematically engages in dialogue with stakeholders and strives to protect the planet to improve health.

