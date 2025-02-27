Decarbonization of the steel industry: Eramet launches eraLow, its low-CO2 Manganese Alloy brand

Paris, February 27th, 2025, 10:00 am

PRESS RELEASE

Decarbonization of the steel industry: Eramet launches eraLow, its low-CO 2 Manganese Alloy brand

Eramet introduces eraLow, its new brand for low-CO 2 manganese alloys. This brand sets a new standard for manganese alloys with a low CO 2 footprint, thus offering steelmakers a quick-win solution to accelerate the decarbonization of their products.

With eraLow, Eramet offers the hard-to-abate steel industry some of the most sustainable manganese alloys available on the global market:

Already, one of the lowest CO 2 footprints on the market: eraLow products are guaranteed below 1.9t CO 2 / t of alloy for scope 1 and 2 emissions, outperforming significantly the manganese alloys global industry average of 3.9t CO 2 / t of alloy (CRU study based on 2023 data). These exceptional results are due to the use of carbon-free electricity in Norway and France, combined with cutting-edge production processes.





A verified carbon intensity: eraLow comes with a carbon intensity assurance statement verified by DNV, an internationally recognized third party.





Transparency along the entire value chain with eraTrace: eraLow products are traced through eraTrace, Eramet's unique traceability service using blockchain technology and offering a digital passport for each delivery order. For each order of eraLow products, eraTrace provides Eramet customers with transparent data about the production process (e.g. raw material used, suppliers' origin…), a CO 2 emissions calculator on a cradle-to-gate scope as well as a full visibility on CSR KPIs of production sites.





A production process meeting the highest ESG standards of the industry: while Eramet smelters are ISO certified for Energy (ISO50001) and Environmental Management Systems (ISO14001), the overall corporate sustainability performance of the Eramet Group has been rated Silver by Ecovadis, A- for Climate and B for Water Security by CDP.





A first step towards producing zero CO 2 manganese alloys: Eramet's ultimate ambition is to provide its steel industry customers with zero CO 2 emission manganese alloy products in support of their own decarbonization missions. Amongst other initiatives, Eramet is currently constructing a first-of-its-kind pilot plant at its Sauda smelter in Norway to test innovative technologies that could enable the future capture and storage of CO 2 gases emitted from the furnaces. The Group is also trialing the usage of bio-reductants in its furnaces as a potential partial replacement of coke.





Christel Bories, Chair and CEO of Eramet:

The launch of eraLow embodies our commitment to providing our customers with a clearly identified solution contributing to the decarbonization of the steel industry. With eraLow, we offer our customers not only manganese alloys with one of the lowest CO 2 footprints on the market: we offer them also the opportunity to build trust and transparency throughout their entire value chain.

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands and lithium: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www. eramet .com

