Virtune meddelar en ändring av ETP-beräkningsagent för samtliga ETP:er

Stockholm, 27 februari 2025 - Virtune meddelar att från och med den 3 mars 2025 kommer ETP-beräkningsagenten för Virtunes ETP:er att ändras från Ultumus till ETFBook. ETP-Beräkningsagenten ansvarar för att beräkna och distribuera PCF:er (Portfolio Composition File) till motparter i egenskap av tredje part i förhållande till Virtune.

Meddelande om ändrad tjänsteleverantör inom Virtunes ETP program

Virtune meddelar ett byte av ETP-beräkningsagent från Ultumus till ETFBook för samtliga av Virtunes ETP:er vilket kommer att framgå i de uppdaterade slutliga villkoren, dessa kommer att vara tillgängliga per den 3 mars 2025. Denna förändring syftar till att optimera och effektivisera processen för PCF-beräkningar och vidare distribution av dessa beräkningar.

Observera att denna ändring inte påverkar investerare eller handel med Virtunes ETP:er och inga åtgärder krävs från investerare.

Förändring:

Tidigare ETP-beräkningsagent: Ultumus LTD.

Ny ETP-beräkningsagent: SquaredData GmbH, ägare av varumärket ETFBook.

Adress: Weissenrainstrasse 28, 8707 Uetikon am See, Zürich, Schweiz.

Förändringen avser samtliga av Virtunes ETP:er, vilket är följande ETP:er:

Virtune Bitcoin ETP (ISIN: SE0020845709)

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP (ISIN: SE0020541639)

Virtune Staked Solana (ISIN: SE0021309754)

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP (ISIN: SE0021148129)

Virtune XRP ETP (ISIN: SE0021486156)

Virtune Avalanche ETP (ISIN: SE0022050092)

Virtune Chainlink ETP (ISIN: SE0021149259)

Virtune Arbitrum ETP (ISIN: SE0021310133)

Virtune Staked Polygon ETP (ISIN: SE0021630217)

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP (ISIN: SE0021630449)

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP (ISIN: SE0023260716)

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK (ISIN: SE0020052207)

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP EUR (ISIN: SE0020052215)

Presskontakt

Christopher Kock, VD Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Kryptoinvesteringar är förknippat med hög risk. Virtune ger inte investeringsråd, investeringar görs på egen risk. Värdepapper kan öka eller förlora värde, det finns ingen garanti att man får tillbaka investerat kapital. Läs prospekt, KID, villkor på virtune.com.

