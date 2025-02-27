Next Generation Computing Market Research 2025-2030: North America to Continue Domination, Reaching $188.5 Billion by 2030 with HPC to Remain the Largest Segment

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Computing Market: Bio-Computing, Brain-Computer Interfaces, High Performance Computing, Nanocomputing, Neuromorphic Computing, Serverless Computing, Swarm Computing, and Quantum Computing 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NGC market is expected to be worth $188.5 billion by 2030.

High-Performance Computing (HPC) is expected to remain the largest segment of the NGC market, with a market size of $71.1 billion by 2030. Swarm Computing is projected to experience the highest growth rate among NGC segments, with a CAGR of 29.6% between 2022 and 2030. North America is expected to continue to dominate the NGC market, with a market size of $188.5 billion by 2030.

This report evaluates next generation computing technologies, use cases, and applications. Market readiness factors are considered along with the impact of different computational methods upon other emerging technologies. The report provides analysis of leading-edge developments such as computer integration with human cognition via bio-computing and brain-computer interfaces.

More than simply an amalgamation of technologies, the next generation computing market is characterized by many different approaches as a means of solving a plethora of computational challenges. Common factors driving the market include the need for ever increasing computation speed and efficiency, reduced energy consumption, miniaturization, evolving architectures and business models.

There are many technologies involved, including distributed computing (swarm computing), computational collaboration (bio-computing), improving performance of existing supercomputers, and completely new computer architectures (quantum computing). Each of these approaches has their own advantages and disadvantages. Many of these different computing architectures and methods stand alone in terms of their ability to solve market problems.

Computing companies are racing to develop next generation computing technologies to solve a myriad of problems ranging from integrating artificial intelligence (at the chipset, IC, and component level) and cognitive computing to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of supercomputers.

The commercial introduction of quantum computing is anticipated to both solve and create new problems as previously unsolvable problems will be solved. This multiplicity of developments with next generation computing makes it difficult for the enterprise or government user to make decisions about infrastructure, software, and services.

Other pioneering areas are covered such as leveraging developments in nanotechnology to develop more effective computing models and methods. The report includes the critical analysis of leading vendors and strategies. The report includes detailed market forecasts for the next generation computing approach.

The report covers a wide range of emerging technologies and their potential impact on various industries. Some of the key findings include:

The Next Generation Computing (NGC) market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for computation speed and efficiency, reduced energy consumption, miniaturization, and evolving architectures and business models.

The market is characterized by many different approaches to solve computational challenges, including distributed computing, computational collaboration, improving the performance of existing supercomputers, and completely new computer architectures.

The commercial introduction of quantum computing is anticipated to both solve and create new problems.

The multiplicity of developments in the NGC market makes it difficult for enterprise or government users to make decisions about infrastructure, software, and services.

The report evaluates NGC technologies, use cases, and applications, considering market readiness factors and the impact of different computational methods on other emerging technologies.

The report also provides analysis of leading-edge developments such as computer integration with human cognition via bio-computing and brain-computer interfaces, as well as leveraging developments in nanotechnology to develop more effective computing models and methods.

The report includes critical analysis of leading vendors and strategies, as well as detailed market forecasts for each NGC approach.

Select Findings within Next Generation Computing Sectors:

The global Biocomputing market is projected to reach $28.3 billion by 2030

The global Serverless Computing market is projected to reach $145.5 billion by 2030

The global Nanocomputing market is projected to reach $8.8 billion by 2030

Next Generation Computing Market Drivers



Efficient Computation and High-Speed Storage

Government and Private Initiatives

Flexible Computing: Virtualization, Cloud, and Serverless

AI enabled, High Performance Embedded Devices, Chipsets, and ICs

Cost Effective Computing powered by Pay-as-You-Go Model

Next Generation Computing Market Challenges

Data Security Concerns in Virtualized and Distributed Cloud

Funding Constraints R&D Activities

Lack of Skilled Professionals across the Sector

Absence of Next Gen Computing Uniformity including Data Formatting

Need for a Unified Data Processing Platform

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 What is Next Generation Computing?

2.1.1 High Performance Computing

2.1.2 Swarm Computing

2.1.3 Neuromorphic Computing

2.1.4 Biocomputing

2.1.5 Quantum Computing

2.1.6 Serverless Computing

2.1.7 Brain Computer Interface

2.1.8 Nanocomputing

3.0 Next Gen Computing Technology and App Analysis

3.1 High Performance Computing

3.2 Swarm Computing

3.3 Neuromorphic Computing

3.4 Biocomputing

3.5 Quantum Computing

3.6 Serverless Computing

3.7 Brain Computer Interface Technology

3.8 Nanocomputing

3.9 Artificial Intelligence and IoT

3.10 Edge Computing Network and 5G

3.11 Blockchain and Virtualization

3.12 Green Computing

3.13 Cognitive Computing

4.0 Next Generation Computing Company Analysis

4.1 Vendor Ecosystem

4.2 Leading Next Generation Computing Companies

4.2.1 ABM Inc.

4.2.2 Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.

4.2.3 Advanced Diamond Technologies Inc.

4.2.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.

4.2.5 Alibaba Group Holding Limited

4.2.6 Amazon Web Services Inc.

4.2.7 Apium Swarm Robotics

4.2.8 Atos SE

4.2.9 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

4.2.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

4.2.11 Cisco Systems

4.2.12 D-Wave Systems Inc.

4.2.13 DELL Technologies Inc.

4.2.14 Emotiv

4.2.15 Fujitsu Ltd

4.2.16 Google Inc.

4.2.17 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

4.2.18 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

4.2.19 IBM Corporation

4.2.20 Intel Corporation

4.2.21 Keysight Technologies

4.2.22 Lockheed Martin Corporation

4.2.23 Microsoft Corporation

4.2.24 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

4.2.25 NEC Corporation

4.2.26 Nokia Corporation

4.2.27 NVidia

4.2.28 Oracle Corporation

4.2.29 Qualcomm Inc.

4.2.30 Rackspace inc.

4.3 Other Companies in Next Generation Computing Space

4.3.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

4.3.2 Toshiba Corporation

4.3.3 Waters Corporation

4.3.4 Gemalto N.V.

4.3.5 Juniper Networks Inc.

4.3.6 SAP SE

4.3.7 Siemens AG

4.3.8 Schneider Electric SE

4.3.9 Raytheon Company

4.3.10 1QB Information Technologies Inc.

4.3.11 Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd.

4.3.12 MagiQ Technologies Inc.

4.3.13 Rigetti Computing

4.3.14 NTT Docomo Inc.

4.3.15 Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

4.3.16 Airbus Group

4.3.17 Volkswagen AG

4.3.18 Iron.io

4.3.19 Serverless Inc.

4.3.20 LunchBadger

4.3.21 CA Technologies

4.3.22 TIBCO Software Inc.

4.3.23 Salesforce

5.0 Next Generation Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Overall Next Generation Computing Market 2025 - 2030

5.2 Next Generation Computing Market by Segment

5.3 High Performance Computing Market Forecasts

5.4 Swarm Computing Market Forecasts

5.5 Neuromorphic Computing Market Forecasts

5.6 Biocomputing Market Forecasts

5.7 Brain Computer Interface Market Forecasts

5.8 Serverless Computing Market Forecasts

5.9 Quantum Computing Market Forecasts

5.10 Nanocomputing Market Forecasts

5.11 Next Generation Computing Market by Deployment Type

5.12 Next Generation Computing Market by Enterprise Type

5.13 Next Generation Computing Market by Connectivity Type

5.14 AI Solution Market in Next Generation Computing

5.15 Big Data Analytics Solution Market in NGC

5.16 Next Generation Computing Market in the Internet of Things

5.17 Next Generation Computing Market in Edge Networks

5.18 Next Generation Computing Market and Blockchain

5.19 Next Generation Computing Market in Smart Cities

5.20 Next Generation Computing Market in 5G

5.21 Next Generation Computing Market by Region and Leading Country

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Extended Reality (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Automation System Providers

6.16 Social Media Companies

6.17 Workplace Solution Providers

6.18 Enterprise and Government

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t2rece

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.