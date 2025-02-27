Mozambique Tobacco Market Report 2025: Economic Impact & Future Prospects

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tobacco Industry in Mozambique" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the tobacco industry in Mozambique includes information on production, manufacture and retail, key trends and issues, notable players, trade and regulations. There is also information on major influencing factors such as the security situation, economic environment health and environmental issues and illegal trading. The report includes company profiles of three players including British American Tobacco, Mozambique Leaf Tobacco and Afro Tobacco Company.

Introduction

The industry is dominated by British American Tobacco and Mozambique Leaf Tobacco.

Mozambique's government considers the industry a major contributor to job creation and the provision of economic opportunities to the rural population.

Nearly all tobacco is produced by smallholder farmers.

Tobacco is mostly grown in a concessionary system, with Mozambique Leaf Tobacco holding the majority of concessions.

Production has been highly volatile.

While demand for tobacco from traditional global markets is declining, Asian and African demand has been growing.

Leaf sourcing is moving to low-cost producing countries, making source markets like Mozambique attractive to investors.

Despite the potential to increase production, climate change conditions such as droughts, floods, and cyclones, high prices of inputs and poor infrastructure can affect production.

Market Trends

An increase in tobacco sales revenues.

Growth in tobacco exports.

The concession system provides smallholder farmers with a market to sell their tobacco.

The introduction of seal (fiscal) stamps on tobacco products, to reduce illicit cigarettes.

There is potential for increased tobacco production.

Market Opportunities

Adequate suitable arable land for tobacco production.

The vaping and e-cigarette industry is largely untapped.

Unmanufactured tobacco is exempt from export taxes.

Market Challenges

High input prices as most are imported.

High electricity rates and unreliable electricity availability.

Most small-scale farmers have limited access to credit and often cannot afford production inputs.

Mozambique is a conduit route for illicit cigarette trade.

Poor infrastructure.

Production can be affected by droughts and adverse wet conditions.

Shortage of management and technical skills.

Market Outlook

Mozambique has implemented smoke-free restrictions and health warnings but has yet to implement full tobacco controls.

Tobacco continues to be an important economic commodity that creates seasonal job opportunities and supports smallholder tobacco farmers.

Tobacco sales revenues are forecast to grow steadily.

Drought, flooding and cyclones highlight Mozambique's vulnerability to climate change hazards which can affect tobacco production growth.

Other factors such as political security and poor infrastructure all have a bearing on tobacco production.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY INFORMATION

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry

4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Trade

4.6. Regulations

4.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

5. AFRICA

6. INTERNATIONAL

7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Unforeseen Events

7.2. Security Situation

7.3. Economic Environment

7.4. Labour

7.5. Environmental Issues

7.6. Health Issues

7.7. Technology, R&D, Innovation

7.8. Government Support

7.9. Input Costs

7.10. Illicit Tobacco Trade

7.11. Corruption

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

8.3. Barriers to Entry

9. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

10. OUTLOOK

11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

Afro Tobacco Company S.A.

British American Tobacco PLC

Emperor Tobacco (PTY) Ltd

JT International South Africa (PTY) Ltd

Mozambique Leaf Tobacco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/faucl4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.