$53.21 Bn Non-Woven Fabrics Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034: Advancements in Wetlaid Nonwoven Fabric Manufacturing and Innovations in Biodegradable and Compostable Nonwovens

The global non-woven fabrics market reached a value of nearly $26.99 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.09% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $26.99 billion in 2024 to $39.37 billion in 2029 at a rate of 7.84%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2029 and reach $53.21 billion in 2034.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased disposable income, growth in the use of hygiene products, growth in medical and healthcare applications. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were raw material costs.



Going forward, the expansion of the construction industry, increasing adoption in the automotive industry, increasing urbanization, expansion of e-commerce sector and expansion of the apparel industry will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the non-woven fabrics market in the future include economic shutdowns.



The global non-woven fabrics market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 11.5% of the total market in 2023. Kimberly-Clark Corporation. was the largest competitor with a 2.50% share of the market, followed by The Freudenberg Group. with 2.00%, Berry Global Group Inc. 1.81%, DuPont de Nemours Inc. with 1.15%, Johns Manville Corporation. with 1.06%, Magnera Corporation (Formerly Glatfelter Corporation). with 0.92%, Fitesa SA with 0.73%, Suominen Corporation. with 0.50%, TWE Group GmbH with 0.46% and Lydall Inc. with 0.41%.



The non-woven fabrics market is segmented by technology into spunbond, wet laid, dry laid, air laid and other technologies. The spunbond market was the largest segment of the non-woven fabrics market segmented by technology, accounting for 44.92% or $12.12 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the spunbond segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the non-woven fabrics market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 8.86% during 2024-2029.



The non-woven fabrics market is segmented by product into polyester, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, viscose and other products. The polypropylene market was the largest segment of the non-woven fabrics market segmented by product, accounting for 36.47% or $9.84 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the polyethylene terephthalate segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the non-woven fabrics market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 9.43% during 2024-2029.



The non-woven fabrics market is segmented by end-users into industrial, hygiene industry, building and construction, textile and other end-users. The hygiene industry market was the largest segment of the non-woven fabrics market segmented by end-users, accounting for 43.96% or $11.86 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the hygiene industry segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the non-woven fabrics market segmented by end-users, at a CAGR of 9.25% during 2024-2029.



The textile market is segmented by end-users into fashion and apparel, home use, technical and other end-users for textile. The fashion and apparel market was the largest segment of the non-woven fabrics market segmented by product, accounting for 70.43% or $1.97 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the technical segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the non-woven fabrics market segmented by end-users, at a CAGR of 8.45% during 2024-2029.



North America was the largest region in the non-woven fabrics market, accounting for 25.88% or $6.98 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the non-woven fabrics market will be Middle East and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 21.64% and 10.30% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.62% and 5.61% respectively.



The top opportunities in the non-woven fabrics markets segmented by technology will arise in the spunbond segment, which will gain $6.41 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the non-woven fabrics market segmented by product will arise in the polypropylene segment, which will gain $4.76 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the non-woven fabrics markets segmented by end-users will arise in the hygiene industry segment, which will gain $6.6 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the textile markets segmented by end-users will arise in the fashion and apparel segment, which will gain $942.12 million of global annual sales by 2029. The non-woven fabrics market size will gain the most in USA at $1.61 billion.



Market-trend-based strategies for the non-woven fabrics market include focus on developing hybrid nonwoven fabrics, strategic partnerships approach to develop advanced fabric solutions, focus on developing synthetic wetlaid nonwovens and focus on developing plant-based nonwoven fabrics.



Player-adopted strategies in the non-woven fabrics market include focus on enhancing its operational capabilities through strategic partnerships, acquisitions and new launches.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the non-woven fabrics companies to focus on developing hybrid nonwoven fabrics for enhanced product performance, focus on developing synthetic wetlaid nonwovens to meet industry demands, focus on developing plant-based nonwoven fabrics for sustainability, focus on spunbond market for growth opportunities, focus on polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for rapid market expansion, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships to drive innovation and market growth, focus on value-based pricing strategies, focus on digital marketing and online presence, focus on industry partnerships and trade shows, focus on hygiene industry for strongest growth potential and focus on technical market for strongest growth opportunities.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 282 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $53.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



Technology: Spunbond; Wet Laid; Dry Laid; Air Laid; Other Technologies

Product: Polyester; Polypropylene; Polyethylene Terephthalate; Viscose; Other Products

End User: Industrial; Hygiene Industry; Building and Construction; Textile; Other End-Users





