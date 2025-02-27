XRP Whales Flock To XRPTurbo Presale As 10% Of Soft Cap Fills Within Hours—Here’s Why You Can’t Miss It





TALLIN, Estonia, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A massive shift is happening in the XRP ecosystem. XRP whales are making their move, and it’s not just on XRP itself—it’s on XRPTurbo (XRT) , the AI Agent & RWA Launchpad that’s taking the blockchain world by storm.

Within just hours of going live, the XRPTurbo presale has already filled over 10% of its 50,000 XRP soft cap—a sign that the big players see something brewing.

But here’s the real question: Are you in, or are you watching from the sidelines?

With AI-driven automation and Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization set to reshape crypto, XRPTurbo is positioned as the gateway for early adopters to ride the next wave of blockchain innovation.

With only 60% of the total supply available in the presale, according to the whitepaper and those who hesitate might find themselves paying much higher prices once $XRT hits the open market.

Why Are Investors Rushing Into XRPTurbo?

The crypto market is evolving. Speculative tokens are fading, and real utility projects are taking center stage.

XRPTurbo , the first AI Agent Launchpad on the XRP Ledger (XRPL)—a platform built to empower AI-driven blockchain automation and RWA projects.

Here’s why XRPTurbo is set to explode:



AI + Blockchain = The Future – XRPTurbo is integrating AI Agents into the XRPL ecosystem, enabling automated trading, smart contract execution, data retrieval, and social media management.

Bringing Real-World Assets to XRPL – With tokenization of RWAs like real estate, commodities, and collectibles, XRPTurbo unlocks billions in dormant capital, making high-value assets accessible to everyone.

First-Mover Advantage – XRPTurbo is the first launchpad dedicated to AI & RWAs on XRPL, meaning early backers are positioning themselves at the forefront of this emerging trend.

The Power of the $XRT Token – More Than Just a Token, It’s Your Key to AI-Powered Crypto

$XRT isn’t just another alt coin—it’s the lifeblood of the XRPTurbo ecosystem, giving holders access to exclusive benefits that set them apart from the rest of the market.

Priority Access to AI & RWA Projects – $XRT holders get VIP entry into the most innovative AI and RWA projects launching on XRPTurbo.

Staking for Passive Income – Investors can stake $XRT to earn additional rewards, allowing their holdings to grow over time.

Future Revenue Sharing – As XRPTurbo scales, stakers will earn a share of the platform’s launchpad fees, creating a sustainable, long-term income stream.

With a fixed total supply of 100 million tokens, no future minting, and a growing community of XRP believers, $XRT is positioned for serious long-term value appreciation.

How to Get in Before It’s Too Late – Join the XRPTurbo Presale Now

The $XRT presale officially launched on February 27, 2025, and early adopters are already securing their tokens before the price climbs.

Presale Details:

Soft Cap: 50,000 XRP (10% filled within hours!)



Total Supply: 100 million $XRT

Presale Allocation: 60% of total supply

Fair Pricing Model: Final price determined by total XRP contributed

Once the 30-day presale ends, $XRT will be listed on multiple decentralized exchanges (DEXs), paired directly with XRP.

With AI-powered automation taking over Web3 and AI Launchpads like Virtuals already delivering over 100X gains, XRPTurbo could be the next big thing for XRP investors.

Don’t sit on the sidelines. The presale is filling up fast. This could be your chance to get in early before the hype truly takes off.

Secure your $XRT now and be part of the AI-powered future of XRPL.



Disclaimer: This press release is provided by XRPTurbo. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

