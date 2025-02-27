Industrial Decarbonization Global Market Outlook 2025-2035, with Profiles of 1,000+ Companies including Boston Metal, Carbon Clean, H2 Green Steel, Antora Energy, Electrified Thermal Solutions and Climeworks

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Decarbonization Market 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for industrial decarbonization technologies is experiencing substantial growth as industries worldwide seek to modernize operations and reduce environmental footprints. With the industrial sector accounting for 38% of global final energy consumption and 25% of direct CO2 emissions, there are significant opportunities for technological innovation and process improvement. The market is being shaped by a diverse portfolio of technologies at varying stages of maturity.

Solutions including carbon capture and storage (CCS) and fuel switching to hydrogen or biomass, have demonstrated potential to reduce emissions by approximately 85% across most industrial sectors. Emerging electric technologies, though still at lower maturity levels, show theoretical potential to eliminate between 40% and 100% of direct emissions from energy-intensive industrial processes.

Market dynamics are currently driven by several forces, including increasingly stringent regulatory frameworks, growing corporate sustainability commitments, investor pressure, and consumer demand for low-carbon products. The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and similar policies emerging globally are creating economic incentives for industrial decarbonization, transforming what was once viewed as a cost center into a strategic business imperative. Investment in industrial decarbonization technologies reached $87 billion in 2022, with projections suggesting this figure could exceed $250 billion annually by 2030. This growth is supported by both public and private capital, with governments worldwide establishing industrial decarbonization funds and major industrial players committing substantial resources to emissions reduction technologies.

The market is segmented across multiple technology pathways. Electrification technologies, including high-temperature heat pumps and electric arc furnaces, are gaining traction in sectors previously dependent on fossil fuels. Hydrogen applications are advancing particularly in steel production, chemicals manufacturing, and high-temperature industrial processes. Biomass-based solutions are finding applications in sectors where renewable feedstocks can replace fossil inputs. CCS technologies are showing promise in hard-to-abate sectors like cement and chemicals.

Regional adoption patterns vary significantly. Europe leads in policy frameworks and early adoption, driven by the EU Green Deal and national initiatives. North America shows strong growth in CCS and hydrogen technologies, supported by the Inflation Reduction Act in the US. Asia-Pacific, particularly China, is making substantial investments in electrification and efficiency technologies, while rapidly developing industrial economies are focusing on leapfrogging to cleaner technologies rather than following traditional high-carbon development pathways.

Challenges to market growth include high capital costs, infrastructure requirements, technological uncertainties, and competitive pressures from regions with less stringent carbon regulations. The development of necessary infrastructure - including hydrogen networks, CO2 transport pipelines, and reinforced electrical grids - represents both a barrier and an opportunity.

Looking ahead, the market trajectory suggests a phased approach to industrial decarbonization. Near-term growth is concentrated in energy efficiency improvements and fuel switching, while medium-term expansion will likely focus on hydrogen applications and CCS. Long-term market development depends heavily on the commercialization of breakthrough technologies currently at low TRLs.

For these emerging technologies to reach their potential, continued research, development, and demonstration efforts are essential, supported by large-scale infrastructure investments and consistent policy frameworks. The rate at which these enabling conditions develop will ultimately determine how quickly the global market for industrial decarbonization technologies reaches its multi-trillion-dollar potential.

The Global Industrial Decarbonization Market 2025-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of industrial decarbonization trends and data from 2025 to 2035. The research covers technologies that reduce industrial carbon emissions while maintaining productivity and competitiveness. The report includes green hydrogen, carbon capture, industrial electrification, and green steel production with market forecasts across major sectors. Each technology section features cost benchmarking and carbon reduction metrics to support investment decisions.

Regional coverage spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and emerging markets, including carbon pricing mechanisms and regulatory frameworks. The competitive landscape lists technology providers and industrial companies with their capabilities and market positions.

Over 1,000 companies are profiled including:

1414 Degrees

A.Virtual

Aclarity

Adaptavate

Advanced Ionics

Allozymes

Adsorbi

Aerogel Core

Allonia

AGITEC International

Air Liquide

Air Products

Antora Energy

Aker Carbon Capture

Alchemy

Algoma Steel

Alison Hi-Tech

Alstom

Ambrell

Ambri

Andritz

Antora Energy

Aperam BioEnergia

ArcelorMittal

Ardent

Armacell International

Asahi Kasei

Autarkize

Augury

AutoGrid

BASF

Basilisk

Battery Pollution Technologies

Beltran Technologies

Betolar

Bio Fab NZ

Biohm

Biomason

BioZeroc

Blastr Green Steel

Blue Planet Systems

Blueshift Materials

Boreal Laser

Boston Metal

BP

Braincube

Brimstone

C-Zero

Cabot Corporation

Calgon Carbon

Cambridge Carbon Capture

Cambridge Electric Cement

Canvass Analytics

Carbogenics

CarbiCrete

Carbonaide

Carbon Clean

Carbon Engineering

CarbonCure

Carbon8 Systems

Carbon Ridge CEIA Power

Charbone Hydrogen

Chevron

China Baowu Steel Group

Chromalox

Chumpower

Clariant

Climeworks

Cummins

Coagtech

De Nora

Despatch Industries

Dow Chemical

Doosan Heavy Industries

Eaton

Electra Steel

Electric Hydrogen

Enapter

Electrified Thermal Solutions

Epoch Biodesign

Evoqua

Fero Labs

Fluor

FLSmidth

Fortescue

GE

GH Induction

Gradiant

Green Hydrogen Systems

HPNOw

H2 Green Steel

H2Pro

HeatXcel

Heliogen

Heatrix GmbH

Honeywell

Hysata

IDOM

ION Clean Energy Ionomr Innovations

ITM Power

JFE Steel

Johnson Controls

Johnson Matthey

Kaneka

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kobe Steel

Kurita Water

Linde

LyondellBasell

MAN Energy

McPhy Energy

Metso Outotec

Microwave Chemical

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Modultherm

Nanjing Iron & Steel

Nel Hydrogen

Neustark

Nippon Steel

Novobiom

Ohmium

Ovivo

Pall Corporation

Phoenix Contact

Plenesys

Pluvion

Puraffinity

Promethean Particles

Pyrolyze

Quantafuel

Regal Rexnord

Repsol

Rondo Energy

Sabic

Salzgitter AG

Samsung Engineering

Sany Heavy Industry

Schneider Electric

Shell

Siemens

Siemens Energy

Smart Ops

SSAB

Starfire Industries

Statkraft

Stamicarbon

Stiesdal

Stoffu

Sublime Systems

Sunfire

Sunthru

Svante

Sympower

Tata Steel

Tenova

ThermCell

ThermFLEX

Thermon

ThyssenKrupp

Toshiba

Total Energies

Toyo Engineering

Trane Technologies

Umicore

UBreathe

Valmet

Vattenfall

Veolia

Vestas

Verdagy

Wartsila

Waste Management

Watlow

WEG

WesTech Engineering

Wood

Wartsila

Xcel Energy

Xylem

Yokogawa

Yosemite Clean Energy

ZeaChem

ZeePure

ZEG Power

Zenyatta

and more......

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Key findings and market opportunities

1.2 Market drivers and challenges

1.3 Investment landscape

1.4 Future outlook

2 GREEN STEEL

2.1 Current Steelmaking processes

2.2 "Double carbon" (carbon peak and carbon neutrality) goals and ultra-low emissions requirements

2.3 What is green steel?

2.4 Production technologies

2.5 Advanced materials in green steel

2.6 Advantages and disadvantages of green steel

2.7 Markets and applications

2.8 Energy Savings and Cost Reduction in Steel Production

2.9 Digitalization

2.10 Biomass Steel Production and Sustainable Green Steel Production Chai

2.11 The Global Market for Green Steel

2.11.1 Global steel production

2.11.2 Green steel plants and production, current and planned

2.11.3 Market map

2.11.4 SWOT analysis

2.11.5 Market trends and opportunities

2.11.6 Industry developments, funding and innovation 2022-2025

2.11.7 Market growth drivers

2.11.8 Market challenges

2.11.9 End-use industries

2.12 Global market production and demand

2.13 Company profiles (46 company profiles)

3 GREEN HYDROGEN

3.1 Hydrogen classification

3.2 Global energy demand and consumption

3.3 The hydrogen economy and production

3.4 Removing CO? emissions from hydrogen production

3.5 Hydrogen value chain

3.6 National hydrogen initiatives, policy and regulation

3.7 Hydrogen certification

3.8 Carbon pricing

3.9 Market challenges

3.10 Industry developments 2020-2024

3.11 Market map

3.12 Global hydrogen production

3.13 Green hydrogen production

3.14 Electrolyzer technologies

3.15 Hydrogen storage and transport

3.16 Hydrogen utilization

3.17 Company profiles (130 company profiles)

4 CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE

4.1 Main sources of carbon dioxide emissions

4.2 CO2 as a commodity

4.3 History and evolution of carbon markets

4.4 Meeting climate targets

4.5 Mitigation costs of CDR technologies

4.6 Market map

4.7 CDR in voluntary carbon markets

4.8 CDR investments

4.9 Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) and Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS)

4.10 Market size

4.11 Introduction

4.12 Carbon credits

4.13 Biomass with Carbon Removal and Storage (BiCRS)

4.14 Direct Air Capture and Storage (DACCS)

4.15 Mineralization-based CDR

4.16 Afforestation/Reforestation

4.17 Soil carbon sequestration (SCS)

4.18 Ocean-based CDR

4.19 Company profiles (143 company profiles)

5 INDUSTRIAL HEAT DECARBONIZATION

5.1 Market overview

5.2 Cost Competitiveness Analysis

5.3 Technologies

5.4 Markets and Applications

5.5 System Integration

5.6 Market Analysis

5.7 Company profiles (45 company profiles)

6 ELECTRIFICATION OF INDUSTRIAL PROCESSES

6.1 Grid Integration and Power Systems

6.2 Electric Process Heating

6.3 Electrochemical Processes

6.4 Electric Motors and Drives

6.5 Emerging Technologies

6.6 Applications

6.7 Company profiles (245 company profiles)

7 CIRCULAR ECONOMY SOLUTIONS

7.1 Advanced Sorting and Detection Technologies

7.2 Spectroscopic Technologies

7.3 Recycling Technologies

7.4 Materials Recovery

7.5 Company profiles (339 company profiles)

8 ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Water Treatment Technologies

8.3 Air Quality Management

8.4 Soil and Groundwater Remediation

8.5 Digital Environmental Technologies

8.6 Emerging Technologies

8.7 Company profiles (142 company profiles)

9 GREEN BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES

9.1 Market overview

9.2 Global revenues

9.3 Types of sustainable construction materials

9.4 Established bio-based construction materials

9.5 Hemp-based Materials

9.6 Mycelium-based Materials

9.7 Sustainable Concrete and Cement Alternatives

9.8 Natural Fiber Composites

9.9 Cellulose nanofibers

9.10 Sustainable Insulation Materials

9.11 Carbon capture and utilization

9.12 Alternative Fuels for Cement Production

9.13 Applications

9.14 Company profiles (165 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m8ebgd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.