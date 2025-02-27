MEXC Launches Campaign for ENA & USDe with $1,000,000 Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced the listing of the Ethena USDe (USDE) in the Innovation Zone and open USDE-related trading pairs. To celebrate the launch, MEXC is introducing USDe & ENA-related events for all users with a $1,000,000 reward pool.

MEXC Backs Decentralized Stable Assets with USDe Listing

Since their inception, stablecoins have played an important role in the crypto ecosystem. However, many face limitations due to dependence on centralized custodians and traditional banking infrastructure. USDe, issued by the Ethereum-based DeFi platform Ethena (ENA) , addresses these challenges. It is a fully decentralized synthetic USD asset that uses delta-neutral hedging to maintain a soft peg to the U.S. dollar without the need for overcollateralization or central custody. Unlike typical stablecoins, USDe employs smart contracts to automatically open and close perpetual short positions, ensuring scalability and stability.

As a global leader in digital asset trading, MEXC's listing of USDe and USDE-related trading pairs highlights the growing importance of decentralized stable assets in the evolving DeFi landscape. This initiative reaffirms MEXC's commitment to supporting innovative blockchain solutions and promoting decentralized finance. By providing strong liquidity and broad market coverage, MEXC creates the ideal environment for projects like USDe to thrive and unlock new possibilities in the digital economy. MEXC also offers users the chance to participate in a $1,000,000 reward pool through four major activities. This initiative enables users to engage with cutting-edge DeFi projects, explore innovative stable assets like USDe, and actively contribute to the growth of the broader DeFi ecosystem.

Celebrate the ENA & USDe Campaign with a $1,000,000 Prize Pool

MEXC, known for quickly listing trending tokens, expands its offerings with USDe (USDE). The USDE/USDT trading market officially launched in the Innovation Zone on February 27, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC), followed by ENA/USDE, BTC/USDE, ETH/USDE, SOL/USDE, and XRP/USDE at 11:00 (UTC).

To celebrate this significant listing, MEXC has designed a series of events that cater to both new and experienced traders. Users can enjoy zero-fee trading across select USDE and ENA trading pairs, creating an optimal environment for market participants to explore these assets. USDE holders can earn attractive yields of up to 10% APR simply by holding the token, with no additional staking or locking required. Meanwhile, new users joining the ENA staking program can enjoy up to 400% APR, further maximizing their earnings. The platform is also introducing exclusive staking pools , with particularly appealing rates for new users.

Additionally, active traders can participate in trading competitions with a substantial prize pool of 300,000 USDT in Futures bonuses, rewarding various levels of trading activity. In a move to further support stablecoin adoption, MEXC has also purchased $20 million in USDe, reinforcing its commitment to expanding the stablecoin ecosystem.

Beyond Trading: Earn Passive Income on MEXC

In addition to listing a wide range of tokens and trading pairs, MEXC provides various financial products designed to help crypto holders generate passive income. Flexible and fixed-term savings plans allow deposits of supported tokens to earn interest. Flexible savings incur no lock-up period and deliver daily interest, while fixed-term savings require a set commitment but offer higher potential returns. Through these offerings, MEXC continues to expand its ecosystem, providing a multifaceted approach to digital asset growth that caters to both new and experienced market participants.

Your Easiest Way to Trending Tokens

MEXC aims to become the go-to platform offering the widest range of valuable crypto assets. The platform has grown its user base to 30 million by providing a diverse selection of tokens, high-frequency airdrops, and simple participation processes. In 2024, MEXC launched a total of 2,376 new tokens, including 1,716 initial listings and 605 memecoins, with total airdrop rewards exceeding $136 million.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 32 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

