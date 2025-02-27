German Blockchain & AI Week 2025: Agenda BEAM – 'Bridging European and Asian Markets'

BERLIN, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin, Europe's blockchain capital, is set to host one of the most transformative blockchain and AI conferences of 2025, taking place from June 12 to 19. With blockchain and artificial intelligence emerging as key industries shaping the future, this event not only strengthens Berlin’s status as a global hub for decentralized technology and innovation but also supports its growing role as a center for economic and technological transformation in Europe.

Germany: The Gateway to Europe

As Europe’s economic powerhouse, Germany and the DACHLI region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, and South Tyrol), along with strong neighboring countries such as France, Belgium, Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands, contribute to strong business relations and benefit from EU-wide regulatory frameworks such as MiCA.

German is the most widely spoken native language in the EU, with over 30% of the population speaking it. Blockchain has become one of Germany’s leading new industries, heavily influenced by its regulatory and economic policies and serving as a hub for innovation and access to the European market.

Agenda BEAM 2025: 'Bridging European and Asian Markets'

The BEAM 2025 agenda represents GBW’s mission to connect blockchain communities across Europe and Asia. It brings together thought leaders, venture capitalists, and regulators from both continents to discuss innovation, share insights, and build meaningful partnerships. The agenda includes high-profile keynotes, expert panels, in-depth workshops, real-world case studies, and live demonstrations, offering participants a hands-on experience of blockchain and AI transformation.

A Conference Unlike Any Other

German Blockchain & AI Week 2025 will take place at Spielfeld Digital Hub in Berlin, bringing together leading industry pioneers, investors, and policymakers. The event will showcase cutting-edge innovations, regulatory insights, and deep discussions on how blockchain and AI will shape the next decade. Beyond high-profile keynotes and expert panels, the agenda includes interactive networking opportunities and workshops designed to provide real-world solutions and foster strategic collaborations across global markets. “The German Blockchain & AI Week will be one day the biggest blockchain and AI event in Europe—something we have never seen before,” said Michael Yumin Gehles, founder of GBW & AI. With an ambition to bridge European and Asian markets, the event will serve as a key meeting point for international players looking to collaborate, expand, and innovate.

Beyond the Conference: Official Side Events

Alongside the main conference, GBW & AI 2025 will feature a diverse range of side events happening across Berlin, allowing attendees to engage in unique networking experiences in culturally rich and dynamic settings. These include Exclusive Networking Yacht Party in Berlin, the First Live Crypto World Attempt, or Sightseeing Over the Berlin Wall with Currywurst.

The event will also introduce a world-first initiative, the Satoshi Nakamoto Forum, establishing a new global benchmark for blockchain and AI discussions.

Why Berlin? The Perfect Stage for Blockchain & AI

Berlin is not just Germany’s capital; it is the European city for blockchain innovation. With its diverse international community, thriving startup ecosystem, and crypto-native culture, it has become home to some of the world’s most forward-thinking Web3 projects. Berlin’s mix of underground culture, accessible startup scene, and work-hard-play-hard mentality makes it the ideal host for the most significant blockchain and AI gathering in Europe.

A Milestone for the Industry

With a vision to establish Europe’s largest blockchain and AI event, German Blockchain & AI Week 2025 is poised to make a lasting impact. Through high-profile keynotes, hands-on workshops, and immersive networking experiences, the event will define the future of blockchain technology and AI-driven industries.

For more information, visit www.germanblockchainweek.com

Contact:

Michael Yumin Gehles

info@germanblockchainweek.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62b9723c-1629-4a3e-86fc-58289b1568f3