Astaxanthin Industry Research Report 2025-2030: Corporate, Technological, Products and Industrial Developments - Producers have Significantly Increased Production to Meet Anticipated Surge

The global astaxanthin market has returned to steady growth in 2024, reaching US$537 million, after a turbulent period between 2019 and 2023. The market experienced a notable decline in 2020 due to reduced consumer demand during COVID-19-related restrictions, followed by a dip in 2022 linked to decreased farmed salmon production impacting aquafeed demand. In 2023, inflationary pressures further curbed algae-based astaxanthin demand, as consumers prioritized spending on experiences and services over goods.

However, the market is poised for robust expansion over the 2024-2030 forecast period, with a projected CAGR of 7.3% in value. Driven by growing demand for natural astaxanthin in nutraceuticals, food and beverage fortification, cosmetics, and stable aqua feed applications for salmon and shrimp production, the market is expected to reach over US$820 million by 2030, up from an estimated market size of US$537 million in 2024.



To meet the anticipated surge in global natural astaxanthin demand, several algae astaxanthin producers have significantly increased production capacities. Notable capacity expansions in the natural astaxanthin market in recent years include developments by BGG and Algalif. In 2023, BGG completed the expansion of its photobioreactor microalgae farm, doubling its capacity for the AstaZine natural astaxanthin line.

This made BGG the world's largest producer of natural astaxanthin, with an annual production capacity of 7.5 metric tons of pure astaxanthin, derived from 310 metric tons of Haematococcus pluvialis powder. Meanwhile, Algalif's new 12,500 sq. m. production facility in Iceland became operational in late 2023, increasing the company's production capacity from 1,5 metric tons to 5 metric tons of pure natural astaxanthin annually. These expansions reflect the industry's proactive approach to meeting growing global demand across nutraceuticals, food & beverages, and other applications.



Major companies operating in the Global Astaxanthin market include Algalif Iceland ehf, Algatechnologies Ltd., BASF SE, Beijing Gingko Group (BGG), Cyanotech Corporation, Divis Laboratories Limited, DSM-Firmenich AG, E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd., ENEOS Corporation, Fuji Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Valensa International, Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd. among others.



The report also provides a special focus on various astaxanthin production technologies employed by key market players, including Chemical Synthesis; Microalgae Cultivation, Harvesting, Drying and Astaxanthin Extraction; and Bacteria and Yeast Fermentation.



The global Astaxanthin Regional market Analysis



Regions covered in this Global Astaxanthin Market report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of World. Europe constitutes the largest volume consumer of Astaxanthin worldwide, with an estimated 2024 share of 31.8%, followed closely by Asia-Pacific and North America. Europe's volume consumption of Astaxanthin is likely to maintain a 2024-20230 CAGR of 5.6%. Volume consumption of Astaxanthin in Asia-Pacific is slated to post the fastest corresponding period CAGR of 9.4% and projected to reach over 200 metric tons by 2030.



The global Astaxanthin market Analysis by Raw Material Source



The market for Global Astaxanthin by raw material source analyzed in this report include Synthetic Astaxanthin, Haematococcus Microalgae Astaxanthin, and Paracoccus Bacteria Astaxanthin. In terms of value, demand for Synthetic Astaxanthin is the highest globally, estimated at US$312 million in 2024 that represents a share of 58% in that year.

The worldwide demand for Synthetic Astaxanthin is further likely to sustain a 2024-2030 CAGR of 2.7% and reach a projected US$366 million by 2030. In contrast, demand for H. pluvialis microalgae-derived Astaxanthin is poised to emerge as the fastest growing, reaching a projected US$448 million by 2030 to reflect a compounded annual growth rate of 12.6% over the forecast period.



The global Astaxanthin market Analysis by Application



The Global Astaxanthin market by applications analyzed in this report include Aqua Feed, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, and Food & Beverages. Aqua & Animal Feed constitutes the largest end-use application of Astaxanthin in terms of volume consumed globally, accounting for an estimated 62% share in 2024. Worldwide consumption of Astaxanthin in this end-use area is further expected to sustain the slowest 2024-2030 CAGR of 3.6% and reach a projected 355 metric tons by 2030.

In contrast, fastest growth in volume consumption of Astaxanthin is anticipated from Food & Beverage applications, which is expected to post a CAGR of 14.9% between 2024 and 2030. Cosmetics and Nutraceuticals applications of Astaxanthin are also slated to post healthy CAGRs greater than 9% over the outlook period.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 290 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $537 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $820 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Metrics

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Units: Volume shipments in Metric Tons and Value market in US$

Companies Mentioned: 20+

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION

Global Astaxanthin Market Trends and Outlook

Global Haematococcus pluvialis Astaxanthin Market Trends and Outlook

Product Outline

What is Astaxanthin?

Singlet Oxygen Quenching Ability

Antioxidant Properties of Astaxanthin

Antioxidant Power of Astaxanthin in Salmon

Bioavailability

Pharmacokinetics of Astaxanthin: Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Elimination (ADME)

Safety of Astaxanthin

The Chemistry of Astaxanthin

Health Benefits of Astaxanthin

Powerful Antioxidant

Effect on Diabetes Related Obesity

Improving and Protecting Cardiovascular Health

Delays Brain Aging

Stimulator of Eye Health

Prevention of Early Stage Cancer

Immune System Booster

Powerful Skin Protector

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Infertility

Ulceration

Sources of Astaxanthin

Commercial Sources of Astaxanthin

Synthetic Astaxanthin

Natural Source Astaxanthin

Yeast - Xanthophyllomyces dendrorhous (Phaffia rhodozyma)

Bacteria - Paracoccus carotinifaciens

Microalgae - Haematococcus pluvialis

Shrimp and Other Crustaceans

Commercial Applications of Astaxanthin

Astaxanthin Product Forms

Synthetic Astaxanthin

Natural Source Astaxanthin

Haematococcus pluvialis Microalgae

Dried Algae Meal or Biomass

Oil or Oleoresin

Microencapsulated Powder or Beadlets

Cold Water Dispersible (CWD) Powder

Emulsion or Liquid

Other Natural Sources

2. COMMERCIAL ASTAXANTHIN PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGIES

Synthetic Astaxanthin Production

DSM (Roche) Synthesis Process

BASF Synthesis Process

Zhejiang NHU Synthesis Process

Astaxanthin Production from Natural Sources

Yeast (Xanthophyllomyces dendrorhous/Phaffia rhodozyma)

Igene Biotechnology, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Bacteria (Paracoccus carotinifaciens and Lactobacillus sp.)

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Guangzhou UDA Biotech Development Co., Ltd

Shrimp Shells

Engineered E. coli

Lemnaceae Fermentation

Microalgae (Haematococcus pluvialis)

Strain Selection

Cultivation

Harvesting

Drying and Milling

Extraction and Purification

Haematococcus Pluvialis Cultivation Technologies

Closed PBRs Combined with Raceway Ponds

Cyanotech Corporation

Parry Nutraceuticals Ltd

Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin Inc

Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A.

Heliae Development LLC

Closed Tubular Photo-bioreactors

Algatechnologies Ltd

Beijing Gingko Group Biological Technology Co. Ltd (BGG)

Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co., Ltd.

Closed Tank/Cylinder Photo-bioreactors

Fuji Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (AstaReal Co., Ltd)

Algae Health (Slinte Alga Teoranta)

Algae to Omega Holdings, Inc.

Closed Plastic Bag Photo-bioreactors

Supreme Health New Zealand Ltd

Closed Flat Panel Photo-bioreactors

Fraunhofer IGB & Subitec GmbH

Fermentation of Haematococcus Pluvialis

Kuehnle AgroSystems Inc.

3. KEY MARKET TRENDS



4. PATENT PORTFOLIO

Important Patents for Chemical Synthesis of Astaxanthin

Important Patents for Haematococcus pluvialis Cultivation

Select Patents for Haematococcus pluvialis Downstream Processes

Select Patents for Astaxanthin from Other Natural Sources

Important Patents for Astaxanthin Applications

5. COMPANY PROFILES

Algalif Iceland ehf

Algatechnologies Ltd.

Atacama Bio Natural Products SA

BASF SE

Beijing Gingko Group (BGG)

Cyanotech Corporation

Divis Laboratories Limited

DSM-Firmenich AG

E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd.

ENEOS Techno Materials Corporation

Evergen Resources

Fuji Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Jingzhou Natural Astaxanthin Inc.

Kuehnle AgroSystems Inc.

Piveg, Inc.

Valensa International

Xi'an Healthful Biotechnology Co.,Ltd

Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd.

More.

6. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS



7. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Astaxanthin Market Overview by End-use Application

Volume Analysis

Value Analysis

Global Astaxanthin Market Overview by Raw Material Source

Volume Analysis

Value Analysis

Synthetic Astaxanthin

Synthetic Astaxanthin Market Overview by Global Region - North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Volume Analysis

Value Analysis

Natural Source Astaxanthin

Microalgae (Haematococcus pluvialis) Astaxanthin

Microalgae (Haematococcus pluvialis) Astaxanthin Market Overview by End-use Application

Volume Analysis

Value Analysis

Microalgae (Haematococcus pluvialis) Astaxanthin Market Overview by Global Region - United States, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Volume Analysis

Value Analysis

Microalgae (Haematococcus pluvialis) Astaxanthin End-use Application Market Overview by Geographic Region

Nutraceuticals

Volume Analysis

Value Analysis

Aqua & Animal Feed

Volume Analysis

Value Analysis

Cosmetics

Volume Analysis

Value Analysis

Food & Beverages

Volume Analysis

Value Analysis

Bacteria (Paracoccus carotinifaciens) Astaxanthin

Bacteria (Paracoccus carotinifaciens) Astaxanthin Market Overview by Global Region - Europe, Japan, North America and Chile

Volume Analysis

Value Analysis

