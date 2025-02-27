Bleaching Agents Market Research Report 2025-2033, Featuring Detailed Analysis of Key Players - BASF, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Evonik, Solvay, AkzoNobel & More

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bleaching Agents Market by Product Type, Form, End User Industry, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bleaching agents market size reached USD 908 Million in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 1.24 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2025-2033.







The extensive application of bleaching agents across industries such as textile and paper is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, in the food and beverage industry, they are used in the preparation of bakery dough for improving its structure and increasing elasticity. These agents are also used as an additive in flour to decolor the yellowish appearance of the raw mill flour and make it ready for market supply.

In addition to this, they are widely used for sanitizing swimming pools and play a crucial role in purifying water to make it suitable for drinking. As a result, increasing investments in wastewater treatment plants by governments of several countries, along with the introduction of chlorine-free or green bleaching agents with low chemical residue and emissions, are contributing significantly to the market growth. Bleaching agents also find wide utilization in the cosmetic and beauty industry in hair dyes and teeth whitening products, and in the chemical industry as an oxidizing agent.

Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global bleaching agents market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product type, form and end-user industry.



Breakup by Product Type

Azodicarbonamide

Hydrogen Peroxide

Ascorbic Acid

Acetone Peroxide

Chlorine Dioxide

Others

Breakup by Form

Powder

Liquid

Breakup by End-User Industry

Pulp and Paper

Textile

Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Water Treatment

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

This report provides a deep insight into the global bleaching agents market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the global bleaching agents market in 2024?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global bleaching agents market during 2025-2033?

3. What are the key factors driving the global bleaching agents market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bleaching agents market?

5. What is the breakup of the global bleaching agents market based on the product type?

6. What is the breakup of the global bleaching agents market based on the form?

7. What is the breakup of the global bleaching agents market based on the end-user industry?

8. What are the key regions in the global bleaching agents market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global bleaching agents market?



