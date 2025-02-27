Asimily and Blood Centers of America Partner to Protect the Nation's Blood Banking Network from Cyberattacks

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimily , a leading innovator in IoT, OT, and IoMT risk management, today announced a partnership with Blood Centers of America (BCA), whose 60+ member and affiliate organizations are responsible for over 50% of the U.S. blood supply. This partnership makes Asimily’s comprehensive Lab, Medical Device, and IoT security and risk management platform directly available to all BCA members, enabling blood centers to protect their critical connected equipment and sensitive data.

This partnership addresses protecting the various connected devices in the blood bank ecosystem, from collections through testing and ultimately distribution.

“The security of our members’ operations directly impacts the safety and availability of America’s blood supply,” said Sam Keith, Senior Vice President, Blood Centers of America. “By partnering with Asimily, we’re ensuring our nationwide member organizations have the industry-leading solution to secure their Lab, Medical, and IoT devices and to protect their critical equipment and sensitive data. The Asimily platform’s capabilities, the trust that other healthcare-industry customers have in Asimily, and BCA’s support have made this an ideal solution for securing our operations and protecting the communities we serve. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing our members with proven solutions that strengthen their operations and resilience.”

Asimily’s platform combines comprehensive device visibility, vulnerability management, continuous threat monitoring, and streamlined remediation workflows that are optimized for healthcare and life sciences environments like blood centers. The company has extensive experience securing organizations’ critical healthcare operations, with customers including MemorialCare and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. Asimily is also the top-ranked medical device security solution by Gartner Peer Review Insights.

“Recent security breaches continue to underscore how attractive healthcare and life sciences targets are for cybercriminals—unfortunately, blood centers have been part of that story,” said Mike McDermott, Vice President, Asimily. “Particularly with FDA guidance becoming more specific and urgent for blood centers, Asimily’s technology ensures that all devices and equipment can be monitored for the most current and serious vulnerabilities and threats. With Asimily, blood centers can confidently scale IoT assets with the visibility and continuous monitoring required to protect data thoroughly and efficiently.”

The Asimily platform enables BCA members to:

Monitor all connected devices, including critical blood testing and processing equipment

Reduce their threat surface by mitigating exploitable vulnerabilities

Detect and respond to threats before they impact blood center operations

Automate security operations with healthcare-optimized workflows

Meet stringent compliance requirements and follow FDA guidance

Safeguard sensitive patient data and intellectual property

For more information about Asimily’s security solutions for blood centers, BCA members can contact Asimily’s IoT specialist team .

About Asimily

Asimily has built an industry-leading risk management platform that secures IoT devices for organizations in healthcare, manufacturing, higher education, government, life sciences, retail, and finance. With the most extensive knowledge base of IoT and security protocols, Asimily inventories and classifies every device across organizations, both connected and standalone. Because risk assessment—and threats—are not a static target, Asimily monitors organizations’ devices, detects anomalous behavior, and alerts operators to remediate any identified anomalies. With secure IoT devices and equipment, Asimily customers know their business-critical devices and data are safe. For more information on Asimily, visit https://www.asimily.com

About BCA

Blood Centers of America (BCA) is the largest blood supply network in the U.S., uniquely positioning us to sustain, advocate and mobilize for the nation’s blood supply. Our 60+ independent community blood centers collect and distribute 50% of the nation’s blood supply, delivering reliable service with a profound commitment to the communities we serve. For more information about BCA, visit https://www.bca.coop

