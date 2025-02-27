Air Transport USM Market Research 2015-2024 and 2025-2030 Forecast - Increasing Demand for Sustainable Aircraft Operations Drive Growth at 5.2% CAGR

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Transport USM - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Air Transport USM was valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





What is Driving Growth in the Air Transport USM Market?



The growth in the air transport USM market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for cost-effective aircraft maintenance solutions, the growing availability of high-quality used parts, and the increasing focus on sustainability within the aviation industry. As airlines seek to reduce operational expenses in a highly competitive market, the use of USMs offers significant cost savings without compromising safety or performance. The availability of certified used parts, combined with advancements in testing and inspection technologies, has further boosted confidence in the use of USMs. Additionally, the aviation industry's commitment to sustainability is encouraging the adoption of circular practices, such as the reuse of serviceable materials, contributing to the market's growth.

What Role do Sustainability Initiatives Play in the USM Market?



Sustainability is becoming a key focus in the aviation industry, and the use of USMs aligns with the growing emphasis on reducing waste and minimizing the environmental impact of aircraft operations. By reusing and repurposing aircraft parts, the industry can reduce the demand for new materials, conserve resources, and lower the carbon footprint associated with manufacturing new components. This circular approach to aircraft maintenance not only provides economic benefits but also supports the aviation industry's broader sustainability goals. As airlines and MRO providers increasingly prioritize environmentally friendly practices, the use of USMs is expected to expand, further driving demand for certified used parts.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Air Transport USM market, presented in terms of market value (USD Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Aircraft Type (Narrowbody Jet, Widebody Jet, Turboprop, Regional Jet); Product Type (Engine, Components, Airframe, Other Product Types); Provider Type (OEM, Non-OEM).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 246 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Air Transport USM - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Adoption of Cost-Effective Aircraft Maintenance Solutions

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Aircraft Operations

Rising Availability of Retired Aircraft for USM Salvage

Expansion of MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) Services Driving USM Growth

Technological Advancements in USM Traceability and Certification

Growth in Low-Cost Carriers Driving Demand for Affordable Parts

Regulatory Approvals and Standards Supporting USM Market Expansion

Increasing Use of USM in Engine and Landing Gear Maintenance

Growing Focus on Reducing Aircraft Maintenance Costs

Rising Collaboration Between Airlines and USM Suppliers

