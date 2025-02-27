Analysis of China's Potential $16.4 Bn Genetic Testing Market, 2025-2033 - Featuring Key Players BGI, Berry Genomics Co., Daan Gene Co., WuXi NextCODE, Annoroad Gene Technology Co., and WuXi PharmaTech

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Genetic Testing Market by Test Type, Disease, Technology, Service Provider, Testing Sample 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China genetic testing market size reached USD 4.9 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 16.4 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.68% during 2025-2033.







Over the past few years, there has been a significant rise in the awareness levels regarding the benefits of genetic testing in China. Genetic testing provides various technologies that help in the early detection of various chronic diseases and ensures its treatment and prevention. Moreover, a rise in the availability of Direct to consumer tests (DTC) which has increased the convenience and accessibility of such tests is also creating a positive impact in the growth of the market.

Moreover, In October, 2015, China announced that the iconic one-child policy had finally been replaced by a universal two-child policy. This is expected to increase the number of babies born each year and create a positive impact on the demand of the new born genetic testing segment. Other major factors that are expected to drive this market include growing middle class, aging population, and expanding healthcare system.

The report has examined the competitive landscape of the China genetic testing market. Some of the major players include:

BGI

Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.

Daan Gene Co. Ltd.

WuXi NextCODE

Annoroad Gene Technology Co. Ltd.

WuXi PharmaTech

Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the China genetic testing market report, along with forecasts for the period 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on test type, disease, technology, service provider and testing sample.



Breakup by Test Type

Based on the test type, the market has been divided as prenatal testing, newborn testing, diagnostic testing, carrier testing, predictive or presymptomatic testing and others. Amongst these, prenatal testing represents the biggest segment.



Breakup by Disease

Based on the disease, the market has been segmented into cancer, down syndrome, thalassemia and others. Amongst these, cancer represents the biggest segment.



Breakup by Technology

Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into cytogenetic, biochemical and molecular. Biochemical currently represents the biggest segment.



Breakup by Service Provider

Based on the service provider, the market has been segmented into hospital based Laboratories, independent laboratories and specialty clinics. Amongst these, hospital based Laboratories has the largest share.



Breakup by Testing Sample

Based on the testing samples, the market has been divided into blood, saliva, hair and others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of the China genetic testing market in 2024?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the China genetic testing market during 2025-2033?

3. What are the key factors driving the China genetic testing market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the China genetic testing market?

5. What is the breakup of the China genetic testing market based on the test type?

6. What is the breakup of the China genetic testing market based on the disease?

7. What is the breakup of the China genetic testing market based on technology?

8. What is the breakup of the China genetic testing market based on the service provider?

9. What is the breakup of the China genetic testing market based on the testing sample?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the China genetic testing market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $16.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered China

This report provides a deep insight into the China genetic testing market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pz9ij8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment