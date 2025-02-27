Analyzing the Potential $3.3 Billion Refrigerated Air Dryers Market, 2030 - Featuring 36 Major Players, Including Atlas Copco Group, Ingersoll Rand and Parker Hannifin Corporation

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refrigerated Air Dryers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Refrigerated Air Dryers was valued at US$2.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the global refrigerated air dryers market is driven by increased demand for energy-efficient, reliable compressed air systems across various industries, technological advancements in dryer efficiency, and the expansion of industrial activities worldwide. As industries such as manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals continue to grow, so does the need for high-quality compressed air solutions to maintain equipment longevity and product quality. The demand for refrigerated air dryers is particularly strong in developing economies where industrialization is rapidly expanding, as businesses seek cost-effective and reliable air treatment solutions to improve operational efficiency.



Energy efficiency is a significant growth driver, with industries increasingly prioritizing solutions that help reduce energy consumption and lower operational costs. Technological advancements in refrigerated air dryers, including the development of more efficient cycling dryers and intelligent control systems, are attracting industries looking to optimize their compressed air systems. Furthermore, rising awareness about the benefits of clean, dry compressed air, as well as stricter regulatory requirements for air quality in industries like food processing and pharmaceuticals, is driving adoption of refrigerated air dryers.

These factors, coupled with the trend toward automation and the need for consistent air quality in precision manufacturing, underscore the growing importance of refrigerated air dryers in today's industrial landscape, positioning the market for continued expansion as global industrial demand intensifies.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Refrigerated Air Dryers market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Product Type (Cycling, Non-Cycling, Other Product Types); Application (Food & Beverages, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Paper, Healthcare, Other Applications).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cycling Air Dryers segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 8.5%. The Non-Cycling Air Dryers segment is also set to grow at 7.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $537.7 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.6% CAGR to reach $801.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Anest Iwata Corporation, Atlas Copco Group, Beko Technologies, Donaldson Company, Eaton Compressors and Fabrication Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Refrigerated Air Dryers Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 36 major companies featured in this Refrigerated Air Dryers market report include:

Anest Iwata Corporation

Atlas Copco Group

Beko Technologies

Donaldson Company

Eaton Compressors and Fabrication Inc.

Gardner Denver Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Kaeser Compressors, Inc.

MTA

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Risheng

SPX Corporation (Deltech)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Refrigerated Air Dryers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Clean and Dry Compressed Air in Manufacturing Drives Growth in Refrigerated Air Dryer Market

Expansion of Food and Beverage Industry Spurs Demand for Refrigerated Air Dryers in Processing and Packaging Applications

Stringent Quality Standards for Air Purity in Pharmaceuticals Propel Adoption of Refrigerated Air Dryers

Advancements in Energy-Efficient Refrigeration Technology Enhance Appeal of Refrigerated Air Dryers

Growth in Automotive Manufacturing Increases Need for Reliable Refrigerated Air Dryers to Prevent Moisture-Related Issues

Increasing Awareness of Equipment Longevity Drives Demand for Refrigerated Air Dryers in Industrial Applications

Rising Investment in Industrial Automation Expands Use of Refrigerated Air Dryers in Pneumatic Equipment

Expansion of Oil and Gas Industry Spurs Demand for Refrigerated Air Dryers in Compressed Air Systems

Increasing Use of Refrigerated Air Dryers in Electronics Manufacturing to Protect Sensitive Components from Moisture

Growth in Construction Sector Drives Demand for Refrigerated Air Dryers to Enhance Tool and Equipment Lifespan

Adoption of Refrigerated Air Dryers in Chemical Processing for Consistent Air Quality and Production Efficiency

Demand for Cost-Effective Solutions in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Expands Market for Refrigerated Air Dryers

Growing Application of Refrigerated Air Dryers in Healthcare to Maintain Hygiene Standards in Medical Equipment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/am02vr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment