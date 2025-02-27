First Advantage Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Full Year 2024 Highlights1

Revenues of $860.2 million

Net Loss of $(110.3) million, a net loss margin of (12.8)%, includes $130.5 million of expenses incurred related to the acquisition of Sterling Check Corp. (“Sterling”)

Adjusted Net Income of $123.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $249.3 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 29.0%

GAAP Diluted Net Loss Per Share of $(0.74), includes $0.66 per share of expenses incurred related to the Sterling acquisition

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.82

Cash Flows from Operations of $28.2 million; Adjusted Operating Cash Flows of $164.5 million, after adjusting for $136.3 million of cash costs directly associated with the Sterling acquisition

Closed the Sterling acquisition on October 31, 2024, which was first announced on February 29, 2024

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights1

Revenues of $307.1 million

Net Loss of $(100.4) million, a net loss margin of (32.7)%, includes $97.1 million of expenses incurred related to the acquisition of Sterling

Adjusted Net Income of $30.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $82.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 27.0%

GAAP Diluted Net Loss Per Share of $(0.62), includes $0.43 per share of expenses incurred related to the Sterling acquisition

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.18

Cash Flows from Operations of $(85.7) million; Adjusted Operating Cash Flows of $39.4 million, after adjusting for $125.1 million of cash costs directly associated with the Sterling acquisition

Full Year 2025 Guidance

Introducing full year 2025 guidance ranges, including the expected benefits of synergies, for Revenues of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $410 million to $450 million, Adjusted Net Income of $152 million to $182 million, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.86 to $1.032

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Key Financials

(Amounts in millions, except per share data and percentages)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 307.1 $ 202.6 $ 860.2 $ 763.8 (Loss) income from operations $ (80.7 ) $ 29.4 $ (62.4 ) $ 81.5 Net (loss) income $ (100.4 ) $ 14.8 $ (110.3 ) $ 37.3 Net (loss) income margin (32.7 )% 7.3 % (12.8 )% 4.9 % Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.62 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.74 ) $ 0.26 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 82.9 $ 68.2 $ 249.3 $ 237.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 27.0 % 33.7 % 29.0 % 31.1 % Adjusted Net Income1 $ 30.2 $ 42.6 $ 123.7 $ 145.8 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1 $ 0.18 $ 0.29 $ 0.82 $ 1.00

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Adjusted Operating Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable respective GAAP measures.

“2024 was a milestone year for First Advantage as we advanced our strategy with the transformational acquisition of Sterling,” said Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer. “We are progressing well on our integration efforts, actioning and realizing our synergy targets, and accelerating our strategic execution, all while enabling a seamless experience for customers. We have already actioned $20 million in run rate cost synergies, and we are pleased to announce that we have updated our run rate synergy target range from $50 million to $70 million previously to $60 million to $70 million. Alongside our efforts on the transaction, we have been refining our updated strategy that prioritizes growth and innovation of our business through new technologies, AI, and product initiatives.”

“For the full year and fourth quarter of 2024, we delivered solid results amid an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Considering the pre-acquisition results from Sterling, the combined company generated approximately $1.51 billion of revenues and nearly $397 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2024. The combination of upsell, cross-sell, and new logo growth rates for the year for both First Advantage and Sterling performed in line with the respective historical revenue growth algorithms, and our team continued to demonstrate outstanding execution with important new logo and upsell bookings,” Staples concluded.

Full Year 2025 Guidance

“We are introducing our full year 2025 guidance, which includes our increased scale with the acquisition of Sterling and the expected benefits of synergies,” commented Steven Marks, Chief Financial Officer. “Our full year 2025 guidance ranges reflect the realization of synergies already actioned or expected to be actioned in 2025, our prudent posture towards growth in 2025 due in part to our expectation that base will remain a headwind through the middle of the year as we fully lap prior year base declines, and our latest view of the macroeconomic environment and labor market. In the year ahead, we plan to maintain our product and customer focus while continuing the integration process, maintaining customer continuity, actioning synergies, and reducing net leverage.”

The following table summarizes our full year 2025 guidance.

As of February 27, 2025 Revenues $1.5 billion – $1.6 billion Adjusted EBITDA2 $410 million – $450 million Adjusted Net Income2 $152 million – $182 million Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2 $0.86 – $1.03

2 A reconciliation of the foregoing guidance for the non-GAAP metrics of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to GAAP net (loss) income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to GAAP diluted net (loss) income per share cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Actual results may differ materially from First Advantage’s full-year 2025 guidance as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

First Advantage will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results today, February 27, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call or provide the conference code FA4Q24. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.fadv.com. Alternatively, the live webcast and subsequent replay will be available at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4818015/A54E8C5466B3E71E29525C125548AFA6.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements relate to matters such as our industry, business strategy, goals, and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, and other financial and operating information. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “future,” “will,” “seek,” “foreseeable,” "target," “guidance,” the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases.

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

negative changes in external events beyond our control, including our customers’ onboarding volumes, economic drivers which are sensitive to macroeconomic cycles, such as interest rate volatility and inflation, geopolitical unrest, and uncertainty in financial markets;

our operations in a highly regulated industry and the fact that we are subject to numerous and evolving laws and regulations, including with respect to personal data, data security, and artificial intelligence;

inability to identify and successfully implement our growth strategies on a timely basis or at all;

potential harm to our business, brand, and reputation as a result of security breaches, cyber-attacks, or the mishandling of personal data;

our reliance on third-party data providers;

due to the sensitive and privacy-driven nature of our products and solutions, we could face liability and legal or regulatory proceedings, which could be costly and time-consuming to defend and may not be fully covered by insurance;

our international business exposes us to a number of risks;

the continued integration of our platforms and solutions with human resource providers such as applicant tracking systems and human capital management systems as well as our relationships with such human resource providers;

our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property and other proprietary information;

disruptions, outages, or other errors with our technology and network infrastructure, including our data centers, servers, and third-party cloud and internet providers and our migration to the cloud;

our indebtedness could adversely affect our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations, limit our ability to react to changes in the economy or our industry, and prevent us from meeting our obligations;

the failure to realize the expected benefits of our acquisition of Sterling Check Corp.; and

control by our Sponsor, "Silver Lake" (Silver Lake Group, L.L.C., together with its affiliates, successors, and assignees) and its interests may conflict with ours or those of our stockholders.

For additional information on these and other factors that could cause First Advantage’s actual results to differ materially from expected results, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which is expected to be filed after this press release, which are or will be accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA Margin,” “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share,” “Constant Currency Revenues,” “Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA,” and “Adjusted Operating Cash Flow.”

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Constant Currency Revenues, and Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA have been presented in this press release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate, and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Constant Currency Revenues, and Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation, and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Constant Currency Revenues, and Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net (loss) income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and as further adjusted for loss on extinguishment of debt, share-based compensation, transaction and acquisition-related charges, integration and restructuring charges, and other non-cash charges. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues. We define Adjusted Net Income for a particular period as net (loss) income before taxes adjusted for debt-related costs, acquisition-related depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, transaction and acquisition-related charges, integration and restructuring charges, and other non-cash charges, to which we then apply the related effective tax rate. We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted. We define Constant Currency Revenues as current period revenues translated using prior-year period exchange rates. We define Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA as current period Adjusted EBITDA translated using prior-year period exchange rates.

Additionally, we use Adjusted Operating Cash Flow to review the liquidity of our operations. We define Adjusted Operating Cash Flow as cash flows from operating activities less cash costs directly associated with the Sterling acquisition. We believe Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is a useful supplemental financial measure for management and investors in assessing the Company’s ability to pursue business opportunities and investments and to service its debt. Adjusted Operating Cash Flow is not a measure of our liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities.

For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the reconciliations included at the end of this press release.

The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

Numerical figures included in the reconciliations have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, numerical figures shown as totals in various tables may not be arithmetic aggregations of the figures that precede them.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading global provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage delivers innovative services and insights that help customers mitigate risk and hire the best talent: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its 80,000 customers. For more information about how to hire smarter and onboard faster with First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com/.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman

Vice President, Investor Relations

Investors@fadv.com

(888) 314-9761

Condensed Financial Statements

First Advantage Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,688 $ 213,774 Restricted cash 795 138 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,832 and $1,036 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) 266,800 142,690 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,041 13,426 Income tax receivable 8,669 3,710 Total current assets 475,993 373,738 Property and equipment, net 307,539 79,441 Goodwill 2,124,528 820,654 Intangible assets, net 987,948 344,014 Deferred tax asset, net 5,682 2,786 Other assets 21,203 10,021 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,922,893 $ 1,630,654 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 120,872 $ 47,024 Accrued compensation 52,805 16,379 Accrued liabilities 44,700 16,162 Current portion of long-term debt 21,850 — Current portion of operating lease liability 4,245 3,354 Income tax payable 1,942 264 Deferred revenues 4,274 1,856 Total current liabilities 250,688 85,039 Long-term debt (net of deferred financing costs of $41,861 and $6,268 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) 2,121,289 558,456 Deferred tax liability, net 222,738 71,274 Operating lease liability, less current portion 9,149 5,931 Other liabilities 11,990 3,221 Total liabilities 2,615,854 723,921 EQUITY Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 173,171,145 and 145,074,802 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 173 145 Additional paid-in-capital 1,504,007 977,290 Accumulated deficit (159,808 ) (49,545 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,333 ) (21,157 ) Total equity 1,307,039 906,733 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 3,922,893 $ 1,630,654





First Advantage Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(Unaudited)

Interim Periods Annual Periods (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2024 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 REVENUES $ 307,124 $ 202,562 $ 860,205 $ 763,761 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 168,492 101,309 448,911 386,777 Product and technology expense 24,765 10,889 63,817 49,263 Selling, general, and administrative expense 138,590 27,851 263,942 116,732 Depreciation and amortization 55,951 33,132 145,919 129,473 Total operating expenses 387,798 173,181 922,589 682,245 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (80,674 ) 29,381 (62,384 ) 81,516 OTHER EXPENSE, NET: Interest expense, net 23,734 12,915 51,848 33,040 Loss on extinguishment of debt 383 — 383 — Total other expense, net 24,117 12,915 52,231 33,040 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (104,791 ) 16,466 (114,615 ) 48,476 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,425 ) 1,653 (4,342 ) 11,183 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (100,366 ) $ 14,813 $ (110,273 ) $ 37,293 Foreign currency translation (loss) income (18,636 ) 1,697 (16,176 ) 1,174 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME $ (119,002 ) $ 16,510 $ (126,449 ) $ 38,467 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (100,366 ) $ 14,813 $ (110,273 ) $ 37,293 Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.62 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.74 ) $ 0.26 Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.62 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.74 ) $ 0.26 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 162,774,306 143,167,422 148,582,226 144,083,808 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 162,774,306 144,969,753 148,582,226 146,226,096





First Advantage Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income $ (110,273 ) $ 37,293 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 145,919 129,473 Loss on extinguishment of debt 383 — Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,619 1,807 Bad debt expense (recovery) 158 (56 ) Deferred taxes (31,418 ) (19,497 ) Share-based compensation 31,762 15,265 Loss on foreign currency exchange rates — 8 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets and impairment of ROU assets (275 ) 1,608 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps (10,511 ) 116 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 20,775 2,339 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,908 ) 13,440 Accounts payable (25,450 ) (8,503 ) Accrued compensation and accrued liabilities 7,176 (9,301 ) Deferred revenues 762 788 Operating lease liabilities (883 ) (1,378 ) Other liabilities (961 ) 347 Income taxes receivable and payable, net 321 (929 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,196 162,820 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,619,812 ) (41,122 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,720 ) (2,085 ) Capitalized software development costs (30,545 ) (25,614 ) Other investing activities 89 1,974 Net cash used in investing activities (1,651,988 ) (66,847 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings from First Lien Credit Facility 1,679,093 — Repayments of First Lien Credit Facility (59,200 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs (38,212 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based compensation plans 14,653 4,565 Net settlement of share-based compensation plan awards (14,305 ) (350 ) Payments on deferred purchase agreements (703 ) (938 ) Cash dividends paid (255 ) (217,739 ) Share repurchases — (58,990 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (6 ) (104 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,581,065 (273,556 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,702 ) (301 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (44,429 ) (177,884 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 213,912 391,796 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 169,483 $ 213,912 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 23,388 $ 31,623 Cash paid for interest $ 65,767 $ 45,697 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Property and equipment acquired on account $ 539 $ 118 Non-cash property and equipment additions $ 540 $ — Excise taxes on share repurchases incurred but not paid $ — $ 490 Dividends declared but not paid $ — $ 614





Reconciliation of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands) First Advantage

Americas First Advantage

International Sterling Eliminations Total revenues Revenues, as reported (GAAP) $ 172,349 $ 24,020 $ 113,068 $ (2,313 ) $ 307,124 Foreign currency translation impact (a) 126 (415 ) — 22 (267 ) Constant currency revenues $ 172,475 $ 23,605 $ 113,068 $ (2,291 ) $ 306,857





Year Ended December 31, 2024 (in thousands) First Advantage

Americas First Advantage

International Sterling Eliminations Total revenues Revenues, as reported (GAAP) $ 658,758 $ 96,854 $ 113,068 $ (8,475 ) $ 860,205 Foreign currency translation impact (a) 165 (663 ) — 64 (434 ) Constant currency revenues $ 658,923 $ 96,191 $ 113,068 $ (8,411 ) $ 859,771

(a) Constant currency revenues is calculated by translating current period amounts using prior-year period exchange rates.

Interim Periods Annual Periods (in thousands) Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2024 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Net (loss) income $ (100,366 ) $ 14,813 $ (110,273 ) $ 37,293 Interest expense, net 23,734 12,915 51,848 33,040 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,425 ) 1,653 (4,342 ) 11,183 Depreciation and amortization 55,951 33,132 145,919 129,473 Loss on extinguishment of debt 383 — 383 — Share-based compensation(a) 12,459 4,816 31,762 15,265 Transaction and acquisition-related charges(b) 93,151 532 128,234 4,364 Integration, restructuring, and other charges(c) 2,050 373 5,771 6,938 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,937 $ 68,234 $ 249,302 $ 237,556 Revenues 307,124 202,562 860,205 763,761 Net (loss) income margin (32.7 )% 7.3 % (12.8 )% 4.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.0 % 33.7 % 29.0 % 31.1 % Adjusted EBITDA 82,937 249,302 Foreign currency translation impact(d) (11 ) 59 Constant currency Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,926 $ 249,361

Share-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, includes approximately $3.5 million and $2.6 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the May 2023 vesting modification. Share-based compensation for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, include approximately $13.1 million and $6.6 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the May 2023 vesting modification. Share-based compensation for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 also includes approximately $2.1 million and $4.2 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the retirements of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and former President, Americas. Represents charges incurred related to acquisitions and similar transactions, primarily consisting of change in control-related costs, professional service fees, and other third-party costs. Transaction and acquisition related charges for the three months ended December 31, 2024 include approximately $92.3 million of expense associated with the acquisition of Sterling, primarily consisting of $41.2 million of compensation expense attributable to converted Sterling equity awards, of which $38.9 million related to accelerated vesting for employees terminated after the acquisition, $16.5 million in debt refinancing costs, $12.4 million of legal, regulatory, integration, and diligence professional service fees, $10.7 million in post-combination restructuring expenses, $9.5 million in success-based banking fees, and $2.0 million of other one-time transaction charges. Transaction and acquisition related charges for the year ended December 31, 2024 include approximately $125.7 million of expense associated with the acquisition of Sterling, primarily consisting of $41.2 million of compensation expense attributable to converted Sterling equity awards, of which $38.9 million related to accelerated vesting for employees terminated after the acquisition, $45.8 million of legal, regulatory, integration, and diligence professional service fees, $16.5 million in debt refinancing costs, $10.7 million in post-combination restructuring expenses, $9.5 million in success-based banking fees, and $2.0 million of other one-time transaction charges. Also includes incremental professional service fees incurred related to the initial public offering. Represents charges from organizational restructuring and integration activities, non-cash, and other charges primarily related to nonrecurring legal exposures, foreign currency (gains) losses, (gains) losses on the sale of assets, and other non-recurring items. Constant currency Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by translating current period amounts using prior-year period exchange rates.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

Interim Periods Annual Periods (in thousands) Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2024 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Net (loss) income $ (100,366 ) $ 14,813 $ (110,273 ) $ 37,293 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (4,425 ) 1,653 (4,342 ) 11,183 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (104,791 ) 16,466 (114,615 ) 48,476 Debt-related costs(a) (6,232 ) 5,812 549 12,845 Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization(b) 45,079 26,044 112,966 102,659 Share-based compensation(c) 12,459 4,816 31,762 15,265 Transaction and acquisition-related charges(d) 93,151 532 128,234 4,364 Integration, restructuring, and other charges(e) 2,050 373 5,771 6,938 Adjusted Net Income before income tax effect 41,716 54,043 164,667 190,547 Less: Adjusted income taxes(f) 11,531 11,480 40,953 44,759 Adjusted Net Income $ 30,185 $ 42,563 $ 123,714 $ 145,788





Interim Periods Annual Periods Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2024 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Diluted net (loss) income per share (GAAP) $ (0.62 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.74 ) $ 0.26 Adjusted Net Income adjustments per share (Benefit) provision for income taxes (0.03 ) 0.01 (0.03 ) 0.08 Debt-related costs(a) (0.04 ) 0.04 0.00 0.09 Acquisition-related depreciation and amortization(b) 0.27 0.18 0.75 0.70 Share-based compensation(c) 0.08 0.03 0.21 0.10 Transaction and acquisition-related charges(d) 0.56 0.00 0.85 0.03 Integration, restructuring, and other charges(e) 0.02 0.00 0.05 0.05 Adjusted income taxes(f) (0.07 ) (0.08 ) (0.27 ) (0.31 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

(Non-GAAP) $ 0.18 $ 0.29 $ 0.82 $ 1.00 Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (GAAP) 162,774,306 144,969,753 148,582,226 146,226,096 Options and restricted stock not included in weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (GAAP) (using treasury stock method) 3,178,548 — 2,606,405 — Adjusted weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted (Non-GAAP) 165,952,854 144,969,753 151,188,631 146,226,096

Represents the non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of debt issuance costs for the 2021 February and 2024 October refinancing of the Company’s First Lien Credit Facility. This adjustment also includes the impact of the change in fair value of interest rate swaps, which represents the difference between the fair value gains or losses and actual cash payments and receipts on the interest rate swaps. Represents the depreciation and amortization expense related to incremental intangible and developed technology assets recorded due to the application of ASC 805, Business Combinations. As a result, the purchase accounting related depreciation and amortization expense will recur in future periods until the related assets are fully depreciated or amortized, and the related purchase accounting assets may contribute to revenue generation. Share-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, includes approximately $3.5 million and $2.6 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the May 2023 vesting modification. Share-based compensation for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, include approximately $13.1 million and $6.6 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the May 2023 vesting modification. Share-based compensation for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 also includes approximately $2.1 million and $4.2 million, respectively, of incrementally recognized expense associated with the retirements of the Company's former Chief Financial Officer and former President, Americas. Represents charges incurred related to acquisitions and similar transactions, primarily consisting of change in control-related costs, professional service fees, and other third-party costs. Transaction and acquisition related charges for the three months ended December 31, 2024 include approximately $92.3 million of expense associated with the acquisition of Sterling, primarily consisting of $41.2 million of compensation expense attributable to converted Sterling equity awards, of which $38.9 million related to accelerated vesting for employees terminated after the acquisition, $16.5 million in debt refinancing costs, $12.4 million of legal, regulatory, integration, and diligence professional service fees, $10.7 million in post-combination restructuring expenses, $9.5 million in success-based banking fees, and $2.0 million of other one-time transaction charges. Transaction and acquisition related charges for the year ended December 31, 2024 include approximately $125.7 million of expense associated with the acquisition of Sterling, primarily consisting of $41.2 million of compensation expense attributable to converted Sterling equity awards, of which $38.9 million related to accelerated vesting for employees terminated after the acquisition, $45.8 million of legal, regulatory, integration, and diligence professional service fees, $16.5 million in debt refinancing costs, $10.7 million in post-combination restructuring expenses, $9.5 million in success-based banking fees, and $2.0 million of other one-time transaction charges. Also includes incremental professional service fees incurred related to the initial public offering. Represents charges from organizational restructuring and integration activities, non-cash, and other charges primarily related to nonrecurring legal exposures, foreign currency (gains) losses, (gains) losses on the sale of assets, and other non-recurring items. Effective tax rates of approximately 27.6% and 21.2% have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. Effective tax rates of approximately 24.9% and 23.5%, have been used to compute Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. As of December 31, 2024, we had net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $15.3 million for federal income tax purposes available to reduce future income subject to income taxes. As a result, the amount of actual cash taxes we may pay for federal income taxes differs significantly from the effective income tax rate computed in accordance with GAAP and from the normalized rate shown above.