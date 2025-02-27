Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Market to Reach USD 1,747.0 Million by 2035 with 7.4% CAGR Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) treatment market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. In 2025, the market is estimated to reach approximately USD 856.9 million, with projections indicating an expansion to around USD 1,747.0 million by 2035, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period. ​

A growing number of treatment centers, with mergers with private recovery institutions to aid in the extension of treatment access to a wide range of people is expected to push market growth. Moreover, increasing initiatives and funding by government for the awareness and treatment of opioid use disorder is estimated to contribute to market expansion during the forecast period.

On the other hand, rising government investments in technology and telecommunication to fortify the healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to propel market growth.

This upward trajectory is primarily driven by the escalating opioid crisis, particularly in regions like North America, where the prevalence of opioid misuse has led to increased demand for effective treatment solutions. Government initiatives aimed at combating the epidemic and the growing acceptance of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) are also contributing to market expansion. ​

The market is characterized by a diverse range of treatment options, including medications such as buprenorphine, methadone, and naltrexone, which have been instrumental in aiding recovery. Additionally, the integration of behavioral therapies alongside pharmacological treatments has enhanced the efficacy of OUD interventions.

Regionally, North America dominates the market, accounting for a substantial share due to the high incidence of opioid addiction and well-established healthcare infrastructure. However, other regions are witnessing increased adoption of OUD treatments, spurred by rising awareness and improved access to healthcare services.

Key Drivers

Rising Opioid Addiction Rates: The increasing prevalence of opioid misuse worldwide is driving demand for effective treatments. Advancements in Treatment Modalities: The shift towards medication-assisted treatments (MAT), behavioral therapies, and integrated approaches enhances treatment efficacy and patient compliance. Government Initiatives: Growing government efforts to address the opioid crisis support market growth by increasing access to treatment options. Technological Innovations: Developments in abuse-deterrent formulations and long-acting injectables improve treatment outcomes and patient adherence.





Which are Some Prominent Drivers of the Opioid use disorder treatment market?

Adoption of buprenorphine patches propelling market expansion

The increasing consideration of buprenorphine patches as an effective treatment mode is fueling the market growth. Buprenorphine patches are becoming gradually popular as an effective treatment for opioid use disorder, which is expected to propel opioid use disorder market. These patches containing buprenorphine are regarded as a cutting-edge method for treating these disorders.

Likewise, transdermal patches offer numerous benefits over other kinds of treatment, such as injections, including the most pleasant drug delivery system, excellent pain relief, and self-administration of drug. Also, growing adoption of key strategies such as collaboration, acquisition, agreement, and partnership by opioid industry of opioids use disorder is leading to market expansion. For example, in February 2019, Indivior PLC, a pharmaceutical company, made a revelation about an agreement with Alvogen Pine Brook LLC, a pharmaceutical company for sell of generic buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film product.

What are the Challenges Projected to be Faced by the Market?

Side-effects from drug administration to restrain market expansion

One of the restraining factors that is expected to restrain growth of Opioid use disorder treatment market is the side effects that might arise from the drugs administration for treatment of opioid addiction. Some of the typical side-effects from these drugs include vomiting, bladder pain, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, respiratory complications, bone or joint pain, muscle aches, and constipation which are expected to hold back market growth. Moreover, in few certain severe cases of adverse reaction, the patient may also suffer from psychological problems such as depression. Thus, restricting market expansion.

What are the key drivers behind the rapid growth of the opioid use disorder treatment market?

The rapid growth of the opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment market is driven by several key factors:

The rapid growth of the opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment market is driven by several key factors:

Rising Prevalence of Opioid Addiction: The increasing incidence of opioid misuse worldwide is a major driver. Factors such as the over prescription of opioids, the availability of heroin and synthetic opioids, and changing social and economic conditions contribute to this rise. Government Initiatives and Awareness: Growing government efforts to address the opioid crisis, along with increased awareness of OUD treatments, are driving market expansion. These initiatives include funding for addiction treatment programs and regulatory support for innovative therapies. Advancements in Treatment Modalities: The shift towards medication-assisted treatments (MAT), such as buprenorphine and naltrexone, enhances treatment efficacy and patient compliance. These medications offer dual benefits of alleviating withdrawal symptoms while minimizing abuse risks. Technological Innovations: Developments in drug delivery systems, such as injectable formulations like Visitor and Subclade, improve patient adherence and reduce relapse risks. These formulations provide prolonged drug delivery, enhancing convenience and reducing misuse potential. Healthcare Infrastructure and Access: Expanding healthcare infrastructure and increasing access to effective therapies support market growth. This includes enhanced insurance coverage and patient-centred care initiatives. Demographic and Socioeconomic Factors: Demographic factors like age, gender, and socioeconomic conditions such as income, education, and unemployment rates influence the prevalence of OUD and demand for treatments.





Region-Wise Insights

What are the growth prospects in North America?

North America to dominate the market with maximum share

North America is expected to dominate the market of Opioid use disorder treatment by garnering a market share of 48% by end of the forecast period. This region is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 42% during the projected period. It is set to remain at the forefront because of the presence of reputed pharmaceutical companies in this region. At the same time, the increasing government initiatives for handling the growing opioid dependency would fuel the market for opioid use disorder in the forthcoming years.

Also, the market in United States is further anticipated to witness launch of new products entering the market in the forecast period, such as Braeburn’s CAM-2038-additional buprenorphine subcutaneous formulation for, potentially, monthly injection. If approved, it will have a benefit over Sublocade-Sublocade needs an initiating treatment with oral buprenorphine for seven days until dose stabilization, while CAM-2038 will not have this prerequisite. It is projected to further boost the North America opioid use treatment market.

What is the growth outlook in East Asia?

East Asia driving growth with fastest CAGR

East Asia was the second-largest contributor in opioid use disorder treatment market in 2024, and is anticipated to register fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing number of geriatric populations, rising awareness regarding availability of healthcare services and growth in the number of chronic diseases. On the other hand, to tackle the severe drug problem in China, the government has adopted the Methadone Maintenance Treatment program, a multi-faceted therapeutic approach that aims to reduce the health and social problem created by drug epidemics. This will further help in fueling growth in this region.

On the other hand, lower opioid use is reported in Japan as compared to China. This makes Japan, the second biggest market for treatment of Opioid use disorder in this region. This country is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing government support for improving healthcare infrastructure, advancements in medical technology, and rising use of opioids in pain management by elderly population will aid in market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global OUD treatment market is projected to grow from USD 5.90 billion in 2025 to USD 1,747.0 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 11.18%. ​

North America holds the largest market share, driven by a high prevalence of opioid addiction and robust healthcare infrastructure.

Telehealth services are emerging as a vital component in delivering OUD treatments, enhancing accessibility for underserved populations. ​

Policy reforms, including expanded Medicaid coverage for OUD medications, are reducing barriers to treatment access.

Continuous R&D efforts are expected to introduce innovative therapies, improving treatment efficacy and patient compliance.





“The projected growth of the OUD treatment market underscores the critical need for comprehensive strategies to address the opioid epidemic. The convergence of policy support, technological advancements, and increased awareness is creating a conducive environment for market expansion. Stakeholders should focus on integrating telehealth solutions, advocating for supportive policies, and investing in innovative treatment research to capitalize on emerging opportunities”. Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Escalating Opioid Crisis: The rising incidence of opioid misuse necessitates effective treatment solutions, driving market demand. ​

The rising incidence of opioid misuse necessitates effective treatment solutions, driving market demand. ​ Government Initiatives: Policies aimed at expanding treatment access and funding are propelling market growth. ​

Policies aimed at expanding treatment access and funding are propelling market growth. ​ Technological Advancements: The adoption of telehealth and digital tools is enhancing treatment delivery and patient adherence. ​

The adoption of telehealth and digital tools is enhancing treatment delivery and patient adherence. ​ Stigma Reduction: Efforts to destigmatize addiction and treatment are encouraging more individuals to seek help, expanding the patient base.

Key Players of Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Industry

Alkermes

Indivior

Pfizer

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Viatris Inc

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Camaros

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals

Camurus

Johnson & Johnson

Pear Therapeutics

Purdue Pharma

Titan Pharmaceuticals

Others



Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Industry Analysis of Key Segments

By Drug Class:

In terms of drug class, the industry is divided into opioid antagonists (naloxone, naltrexone), opioid agonists and partial agonists (methadone, buprenorphine)

By Indication:

In terms of indication, the industry is segregated into pain management, opioid withdrawal/opioid use disorder (Opioid Use Disorder), alcohol de-addiction, depression.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is divided into hospitals, rehabilitation centers, community health clinics and home-based care.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

