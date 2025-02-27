AXIS Funded Introduces Fully Transparent A-Book Model, Bringing Institutional Execution to Prop Traders

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most proprietary trading firms operate under a B-Book model, profiting when traders lose. AXIS Funded has introduced a fully transparent A-Book trading framework, ensuring that all funded trader positions are directly executed in the live market.

With this shift, AXIS Funded eliminates the conflicts of interest common in B-Book models by aligning its success with traders. Unlike most prop firms that claim A-Book execution without verifiable proof, AXIS Funded publicly commits to a fully disclosed execution model, emphasizing real market conditions and institutional-grade liquidity.

Institutional Execution Backed by Real Liquidity

AXIS Funded was founded by former institutional traders and liquidity providers, equipping it with the infrastructure to offer genuine direct market execution. Before launching its proprietary trading firm, AXIS Capital operated as a B2B liquidity provider for hedge funds and financial institutions, granting access to deep liquidity pools and institutional execution.

This background allows AXIS Funded to provide real market conditions, giving traders access to the same execution quality as institutional clients—something most prop firms simply cannot match.

Key Features of AXIS Funded’s A-Book Model

Institutional-Grade Liquidity – Trades are executed with deep liquidity providers, ensuring tight spreads, low latency, and competitive pricing.

– Trades are executed with deep liquidity providers, ensuring tight spreads, low latency, and competitive pricing. No Conflict of Interest – Unlike traditional prop firms that rely on a B-Book model, AXIS Funded’s profitability comes from volume and execution, not trader losses.

– Unlike traditional prop firms that rely on a B-Book model, AXIS Funded’s profitability comes from volume and execution, not trader losses. Direct Market Execution – All trades from funded accounts are mirrored into the live market, eliminating price manipulation or simulated execution.

– All trades from funded accounts are mirrored into the live market, eliminating price manipulation or simulated execution. Regulatory-Grade Standards – AXIS Funded operates with transparency, maintaining institutional-level risk management and trade execution policies.

New Copy Trading Feature for Funded Traders

As part of its initiative to innovate within the proprietary trading space, AXIS Funded has also introduced a structured copy trading feature. Unlike traditional copy trading services, this initiative allows funded traders to automatically replicate trades from expert-managed accounts, ensuring that all strategies benefit from real-market execution rather than internalized, simulated trades.

Company Leadership on Market Transparency

“AXIS isn’t just another prop firm throwing around industry buzzwords,” said Tom Harrington, CEO and Founder of AXIS Funded. “We built this firm to disrupt the outdated, opaque models dominating the industry. With our institutional background, we’ve created a true A-Book prop firm where traders get real market execution and zero conflicts of interest. Our mission is simple - we give our clients the same level of access and execution that traders demand, without the hidden pitfalls of traditional prop firms.”

About AXIS Funded

AXIS Funded is a leading A-Book proprietary trading firm, dedicated to transparency and institutional-grade execution. With a background as a B2B liquidity provider, AXIS Funded ensures that traders operate in real market conditions with no conflicts of interest. The firm provides access to over 5,600 markets, 24-hour payouts, and structured copy trading for funded traders, making it one of the most advanced proprietary trading firms in the industry.

