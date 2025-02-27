Cat Food Industry Research 2025-2033: A Deep Dive Into the Forecasted $49.8 Billion Market - Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Account for the Largest Share Despite Online Distribution Channel Boom

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cat Food Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, Pricing Type, Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cat food market size was valued at USD 37.07 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 49.8 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.99% from 2025-2033.

North America currently dominates the market in 2024, with a significant share of around 30%. The market is primarily driven by the growing interest in quality pet nutrition, increased adoption of cats as pets, awareness regarding specific dietary needs, innovation in functional formulations, environmentally responsible practices, improvement in product variety, increasing disposable incomes, growing urban pet ownership, and the availability of digital platforms that improve convenience for consumers.







The increasing concerns among pet parents about the health of their cats represents one of the major factors driving the demand for cat food around the world. Moreover, the rising awareness about the nutritional facts of cat food products on account of their numerous advantages, such as encouraging a healthy gut and enhancing digestion, is favoring the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing demand for premium quality cat food products that are fortified with high animal protein, vitamins, minerals, and antibiotic and antioxidant properties on account of rapid urbanization and expanding purchasing power of pet parents is influencing the market positively.

Apart from this, the rising number of pet friendly cafes, restaurants, and hotels that serve cat food is increasing the sales of cat food products worldwide. Furthermore, governing agencies of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to encourage the use of healthy and safe ingredients that improve the overall wellness of cats. They are also supporting the need for transparency in cat food ingredients.

Besides this, product manufacturers are introducing organic, natural, and gluten free cat food variants to expand their product portfolio. They are also using innovative packaging solutions to distinguish their products from other competitors operating in the industry. Leading manufacturers are launching cat food in convenient stand-up pouches, re-closable bags, and single-serve pouches and bags to expand their consumer base.



Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cat food market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on product type, pricing type, ingredient type and distribution channel.



Product Type Insights

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the cat food market based on the product type. This includes dry cat food, cat treats, and wet cat food. According to the report, wet cat food represented the largest segment.



Pricing Type Insights

A detailed breakup and analysis of the cat food market based on the pricing type has also been provided in the report. This includes mass products and premium products. According to the report, mass products accounted for the largest market share.



Ingredient Type Insights

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the cat food market based on the ingredient type. This includes animal derivatives and plant derivatives. According to the report, animal derivatives represented the largest segment.



Distribution Channel Insights

A detailed breakup and analysis of the cat food market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others. According to the report, supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the largest market share.



Regional Insights

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America; Western Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Eastern Europe; and the Middle East and Africa. According to the report, North America was the largest market for cat food. Some of the factors driving the North America cat food market included the easy availability, product innovations, marketing strategies, etc.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global cat food market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided. Some of the companies covered include:

Mars Petcare

The J.M. Smucker Company (Big Heart Pet Brands)

Colgate-Palmolive (Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.)

Nestle Purina PetCare

Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd.

CANIDAE Pet Foods

