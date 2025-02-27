KFNCCC Welcomes Georgina Rodríguez's Visit to Support Young Cancer Patients

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The King Fahad National Centre for Children’s Cancer (KFNCCC), a subsidiary of the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC), in collaboration with the Spanish charity Juegaterapia Foundation, welcomed Georgina Rodríguez for a special visit aimed at bringing joy to young cancer patients.

Rodríguez, accompanied by Mónica Esteban, the President of Juegaterapia, distributed "Baby Pelones" dolls adorned with a unique scarf of her design. This initiative aimed to create a supportive environment in hospitals for children battling cancer, emphasising the importance of therapeutic play in promoting their emotional well-being.

The visit underscores the importance of holistic patient support within KFNCCC's commitment to pediatric care and international collaboration. Through its involvement in global social responsibility initiatives, KFNCCC reinforces its dedication to patient-centred care, significantly impacting the lives of young patients.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year and has been recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, it was included in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.

