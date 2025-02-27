Cartier Launches VRIFY’s AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform to Accelerate and Increase Mineral Discovery on the Cadillac Project

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (″Cartier″ or the ″Company″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE:6CA) is pleased to announce it has launched the Artificial Intelligence (″AI″) Targeting Program on the Cadillac Project, in the Val-d’Or mining camp (Quebec). The program incorporates VRIFY’s cutting-edge AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform.

VRIFY uses advanced AI and proprietary algorithms to generate a prospectivity score — known as a VRIFY Prospectivity Score (VPS) — that identifies areas for potential of gold mineralization. The VPS and models generated through the AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform incorporate probabilistic values, which help to determine the accuracy and reliability of the predictions.

Philippe Cloutier, President & CEO, stated: ″We are very excited to partner with the VRIFY team. With their deep industry and geoscience expertise, we’re confident that AI is the technological transformation we need to increase mineral discovery rates. With so much data from the Cadillac project, we will be able to leverage the power of AI to identify patterns and insights within the dataset to inform our exploration plans.″ Adding, ″The transparency and outputs speak to a bold new crowd of investors that seek to be part of our next big discovery.″

″Our AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform was born from VRIFY’s vision to change how mineral exploration is done, combining deep industry expertise with cutting-edge technology that has yet to be fully leveraged in mineral exploration. Our proprietary algorithms and deep technical bench strength have allowed us to create the first platform of its kind that utilizes datasets to generate high-value targets over areas of demonstrated endowment like Cartier’s Cadillac project,″ commented Steve de Jong, CEO of VRIFY.

Synergies between VRIFY and Cartier teams

VRIFY’s AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform uses the industry’s leading, proprietary dataset that integrates samples (grab and channels) from property-wide prospecting, geochemistry (soil and bark), various local and regional geophysical surveys, as well as a robust drill hole database over the 25,000-ha land package. This will provide Cartier with three unprecedented benefits:

Accelerating mineral discovery process

Combining unbiased data-driven AI algorithms and mineral system–specific models with knowledge-driven criteria to identify new priority exploration targets with high potential for gold mineralization, while also expanding known gold zones.



Derisking overall exploration efforts

Unlocking value from existing multilayered data sources more efficiently recognizing undetected patterns and areas of mineralization, while reducing potential human error.



Increasing accuracy

Identifying new insights and drill targets with greater accuracy, thus improving rapid classification and prioritization.



AI-Driven Exploration and Real-Time Insight

VRIFY’s AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform uses a combination of proprietary algorithms and datasets that include a wide variety of exploration features, to train predictive models. This approach leverages complex data relationships to predict mineral exploration targets, streamlining the process of identifying viable mineral systems that can then be further validated by our geologists. The automation of target generation also allows the trained model to be updated quickly with new data from ongoing exploration as well as VRIFY’s growing database, creating an iterative workflow to improve results.

For more information, visit VRIFY.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, who is a ″Qualified Person″ as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (″NI 43-101″).

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is an advanced gold project exploration company based in Val-d’Or (Quebec, Canada). In 2024, Quebec ranked 5th among the best mining jurisdictions in the world (Fraser Institute). Cartier owns 100% of its flagship Cadillac asset and controls a significant land package of 25,000 ha. The Cadillac project is located approximately 40 km east of Val-d’Or and close to existing gold mills with available capacity.

The results of the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment1 (PEA) demonstrate the economic viability of the project with an average annual gold production of 116,900 oz over a 9.7-year mine life. The current Mineral Resource Estimate1 (MRE) totaling 720,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 1,633,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.

1. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Chimo Mine and West Nordeau Gold Deposits, Chimo Mine and East Cadillac Properties, Quebec, Canada, Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng., of InnovExplo Inc., Mr. Florent Baril of Bumigeme and Mr. Eric Sellars, P.Eng. of Responsible Mining Solutions, May, 29, 2023 .

