Gauzy Secures FMCSA Exemption Renewal, Positioning Company to Accelerate Mainstream Adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in Commercial Vehicles Throughout the U.S.

Extension enables Gauzy’s Smart-Vision® camera monitor system (CMS) to replace mirrors on public transit buses in all 50 states, pending necessary approvals from individual state government officials and local transit agencies

Approval opens Gauzy to the potential of retrofitting more than 900,000 buses in the country with the Smart-Vision® system





Gauzy was awarded an exemption renewal by the FMCSA, positioning the company to accelerate the mainstream adoption of ADAS technologies in commercial vehicles throughout the U.S.

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (Nasdaq: GAUZ), a global leader in light and vision control technology, is pleased to announce that it was awarded an exemption renewal by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), positioning the company to accelerate the mainstream adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in commercial vehicles throughout the U.S. By obtaining the extension from the FMCSA, the lead federal government agency responsible for regulating and providing safety oversight of commercial motor vehicles, Gauzy was granted the right to replace traditional mirrors on public transit buses in all 50 states with its cutting-edge AI-powered Smart-Vision® camera monitor system (CMS), dependent upon Gauzy securing the necessary approvals and licenses required by each individual state government and their respective transit agencies.

The FMCSA approval enables Gauzy and Luminator Technology Group, a strategic partner of Gauzy and the largest distributor of its Smart-Vision® CMS in North America today, to capitalize on the growing investment the federal government, states, and local municipalities are making to enhance safety in mobility. With more than 900,000 licensed buses in the U.S. that are capable of being retrofitted with the Smart-Vision® system, Gauzy has the potential to extend its already market-leading position and generate a sizable new revenue stream.

Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy, stated, “The FMCSA renewal is a significant strategic win for Gauzy and positions us to grow our Safety Tech division substantially in the U.S. The extension not only reaffirms the sophistication and efficacy of our Smart-Vision® CMS, but also opens doors for expanded implementation across interstate and intrastate markets. With the system capable of being retrofitted into existing vehicles and integrated into new ones, we're excited to bring this technology to more fleets nationwide as part of our ethos to make roads safer for all.”

The Smart-Vision® CMS is already operational on approximately 300 public buses across the U.S., including buses owned by the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), one of the first public transit agencies in New York to operate select buses entirely without mirrors that is in the next phase of a multi-year phase-in program designed to improve road safety. In addition to New York, Gauzy has already obtained exemption requirements from various states to either retrofit existing buses or outfit new ones with the Smart-Vision® CMS, and has pending approvals from 21 additional states.

Gauzy has demonstrated the effectiveness of its Smart-Vision® system in several international markets, including London, whereby at the end of 2024, it had equipped over 2,500 buses in the U.K. capital with this technology, covering approximately 30% of the market, and is on track to outfit 8,500 buses in the city with this technology. The Smart-Vision® CMS has proven to drastically improve road safety for drivers of commercial vehicles by eliminating blind spots altogether and automatically detecting potential road hazards in advance to reduce the possibility of an accident occurring.

“We are thrilled that Gauzy, one of our most important strategic partners, had its FMCSA exemption renewed,” commented Magnus Friberg, CEO of Luminator. “Given the extensive reach of our U.S. operations and our strong relationships with transit officials across the country, this extension significantly enhances the potential to exponentially increase the number of buses equipped with Gauzy’s ADAS nationwide. We look forward to solidifying our market share of ADAS and making cities safer as a result.”

Gauzy’s Smart-Vision® CMS is manufactured according to the highest quality standards and meets strict regulatory standards for different regions, including United Nation (UN) R46, UN R10, UN R118 and UN R151, and stringent cybersecurity Automotive Spice standards set by OEMs, such as UN R155 and UN R156.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

