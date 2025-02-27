Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc: Mervi Luurila appointed as CEO of the Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc 

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

27 February 2025 at 2:00 pm

The Board of Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc has appointed Mervi Luurila (Product owner, Clearing and Finance) as CEO of Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc. Mervi Luurila has worked at The Savings Banks Group since 2013. She has over 20 years of experience in domestic and Nordic specialist and senior management positions in the finance sector. Appointment takes place 1st of April 2025.

Kai Brander, that has been the CEO of the Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc since 2018 will be retiring on the 1st of June 2025.

CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC

Additional information:

Samu Rouhe

Chairman of the Board, Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

+358 50 348 4341

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of the Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc is to ensure the liquidity and borrowing activities of the Savings Banks Group. It acquires funds and operates in the money markets and capital markets on behalf of the Group as well as manages payment transfers. The Central Bank also manages the internal balancing of the Group's liquidity.



