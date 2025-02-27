Middle East Loyalty Programs Market Databook 2025: Growing Dominance of Digital-first and App-based Programs, Led by Al-Futtaim's Blue Rewards, Carrefour MyCLUB & Etihad Guest for Seamless Engagement

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - Q1 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The loyalty market in the Middle East is expected to grow by 16.3% on annual basis to reach US$3.27 billion in 2025. In value terms, the loyalty market in the Middle East has recorded a CAGR of 18.3% during 2020-2024. The loyalty market in the Middle East will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.8% during 2025-2029. The Middle East Loyalty market is expected to increase from US$2.81 billion in 2024 to reach US$5.49 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of end-use sectors and market segments in Middle East With over 50 KPIs at the country and regional level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Key Insights

Loyalty programs in the Middle East are evolving beyond traditional points-based models, with digital, coalition, and subscription-based systems gaining prominence. AI-driven personalization, ESG incentives, and blockchain innovations are shaping the future of customer engagement, while financial inclusion efforts are broadening the reach of loyalty initiatives. Over the next few years, businesses that leverage these trends will enhance customer retention and build stronger brand loyalty across the region.

Expansion of Digital and App-Based Loyalty Programs

Mobile app-based loyalty programs are becoming the standard across the Middle East, replacing traditional paper and card-based systems. Carrefour's MyCLUB and Al-Futtaim's Blue Rewards offer seamless digital experiences in the UAE, while Tamayouz by STC Pay in Saudi Arabia integrates financial services with loyalty benefits. Vodafone Qatar's Red Loyalty Program provides digital-first rewards linked to customer usage patterns in Qatar.

The widespread use of smartphones (penetration exceeding 90% in the UAE and Saudi Arabia), rapid digital transformation, and increasing consumer preference for convenience drive businesses to adopt app-based loyalty solutions. Additionally, growing e-commerce transactions and mobile payment adoption encourage brands to integrate digital rewards into their platforms.

More brands will shift towards digital loyalty ecosystems, integrating AI-driven personalization, gamification, and real-time rewards. Companies will also explore in-app engagement tools like push notifications and AI-powered recommendations to enhance customer retention.

Growth of Coalition Loyalty Programs Across Multiple Sectors

Coalition loyalty programs, where multiple brands collaborate to offer shared rewards, are gaining traction across the Middle East. In the UAE, Etihad Guest allows customers to earn and redeem points with partner airlines, hotels, and retail outlets. STC's Qitaf Program integrates with major telecom, retail, and dining brands in Saudi Arabia. Similarly, NEOM's Vision 2030 initiatives promote multi-sector collaborations to create holistic loyalty ecosystems.

Economic diversification efforts in countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE encourage cross-industry partnerships. Businesses are leveraging coalition programs to expand customer reach while offering greater flexibility in reward redemption. The increasing spending power of Middle Eastern consumers also makes coalition models attractive.

Coalition loyalty programs will become more integrated, particularly in the financial, travel, and retail sectors. The development of super apps and cross-sector collaborations will further enhance the value proposition for customers, enabling them to earn and redeem points across a wide network of businesses.

Rise of Subscription-Based Loyalty Models

Subscription-based loyalty models, where customers pay a recurring fee for premium benefits, are gaining popularity in the Middle East. Amazon Prime UAE and KSA offer exclusive discounts, free shipping, and streaming services. Careem Plus, available in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, provides discounted rides, food delivery perks, and priority support. Talabat Pro offers free delivery and exclusive restaurant deals for a monthly fee in Qatar.

The increasing demand for convenience, premium services, and exclusive deals is fueling the adoption of subscription-based loyalty. Additionally, consumers in the Middle East are willing to pay for VIP experiences, as seen in the success of airline and hospitality loyalty tiers. The rise of digital payments and auto-renewal subscription models also contributes to this trend.

More industries, including retail, telecom, and entertainment, will introduce subscription-based loyalty tiers. Businesses will focus on offering high-value perks, such as personalized recommendations, free delivery, and VIP customer support, to justify subscription costs.

Increasing Focus on Personalization Through AI and Big Data

AI-driven personalization is reshaping loyalty programs in the Middle East. Noon VIP in the UAE leverages customer purchase history to offer customized discounts, while Jarir Bookstore in Saudi Arabia uses AI-powered insights to tailor rewards based on buying behavior. In Egypt, Jumia's loyalty program applies machine learning to analyze user preferences and suggest relevant promotions.

The rapid growth of e-commerce increased digital transactions, and advancements in AI and big data analytics are making it easier for businesses to offer personalized loyalty experiences. Additionally, Middle Eastern consumers expect tailored rewards and exclusive offers, driving companies to enhance their data-driven strategies.

AI-powered loyalty programs will become more widespread, with businesses using predictive analytics to refine customer segmentation and engagement. More brands will integrate real-time data tracking to offer hyper-personalized deals and dynamic rewards.

Expansion of ESG-Driven Loyalty Initiatives

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles are being incorporated into loyalty programs across the Middle East. Etihad Airways' Conscious Choices Program rewards travelers for making sustainable choices, such as using less plastic and opting for carbon-neutral flights. The Entertainer UAE has introduced incentives for eco-friendly purchases, while Saudi Arabia's Green Riyadh Initiative drives corporate sustainability-linked rewards.

Government-led sustainability initiatives, rising consumer awareness of climate change, and corporate ESG commitments encourage brands to incorporate sustainability-focused rewards into loyalty programs.

ESG-based loyalty programs will expand into new sectors, such as retail, travel, and financial services. More businesses will introduce rewards for ethical consumer choices, supporting regional sustainability goals.

Financial Inclusion and Loyalty Program Expansion in Emerging Markets

Loyalty programs are being integrated into financial inclusion efforts, particularly in emerging markets like Egypt and Jordan. Vodafone Cash in Egypt offers transaction-based rewards, while e& money in the UAE incentivizes mobile banking adoption.

The need for digital financial services in underbanked communities, increasing mobile payment adoption, and government-backed financial literacy programs are key drivers of this trend.

Loyalty-linked financial inclusion initiatives will help bring more consumers into the digital economy. Partnerships between fintech companies, telecom providers, and retail brands will further drive adoption.

Competitive Intensity and Market Structure

The growing dominance of digital-first and app-based loyalty programs : Loyalty programs in the Middle East are increasingly mobile-first, with leading players such as Al-Futtaim's Blue Rewards (UAE), Carrefour MyCLUB (UAE, Saudi Arabia), and Etihad Guest (UAE, GCC) offering seamless app-based engagement. These programs integrate AI-driven personalization and real-time digital rewards, setting a high competitive benchmark.

: Loyalty programs in the Middle East are increasingly mobile-first, with leading players such as Al-Futtaim's Blue Rewards (UAE), Carrefour MyCLUB (UAE, Saudi Arabia), and Etihad Guest (UAE, GCC) offering seamless app-based engagement. These programs integrate AI-driven personalization and real-time digital rewards, setting a high competitive benchmark. Strong competition among coalition and industry-specific programs: Unlike Africa's fragmented market, the Middle East has a growing number of coalition programs such as STC Qitaf (Saudi Arabia), Air Miles Middle East (UAE, Bahrain, Qatar), and NEOM's cross-industry loyalty plans (Saudi Arabia). Meanwhile, individual brands such as Jarir Bookstore (Saudi Arabia) and Lulu Hypermarket (UAE, Oman, Bahrain) are strengthening retail-specific loyalty initiatives.

Unlike Africa's fragmented market, the Middle East has a growing number of coalition programs such as STC Qitaf (Saudi Arabia), Air Miles Middle East (UAE, Bahrain, Qatar), and NEOM's cross-industry loyalty plans (Saudi Arabia). Meanwhile, individual brands such as Jarir Bookstore (Saudi Arabia) and Lulu Hypermarket (UAE, Oman, Bahrain) are strengthening retail-specific loyalty initiatives. Banking and fintech players competing for consumer engagement: The region's high credit card penetration has enabled banks like Emirates NBD (UAE), Al Rajhi Bank (Saudi Arabia), and Qatar National Bank (QNB) to offer tiered cashback and points-based loyalty programs. Meanwhile, fintech startups such as Tabby (UAE, Saudi Arabia) and Tamara (Saudi Arabia) are integrating rewards into buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) and digital payment ecosystems, increasing competitive intensity.

Types of Players in the Loyalty Market

Coalition and multi-brand loyalty programs dominate retail and travel: The Middle East has established coalition programs allowing users to earn and redeem points across multiple industries. For instance, Etihad Guest (UAE) and Air Miles Middle East (GCC) provide multi-sector rewards. At the same time, STC Qitaf (Saudi Arabia) collaborates with major brands, including fuel stations, hotels, and e-commerce platforms.

The Middle East has established coalition programs allowing users to earn and redeem points across multiple industries. For instance, Etihad Guest (UAE) and Air Miles Middle East (GCC) provide multi-sector rewards. At the same time, STC Qitaf (Saudi Arabia) collaborates with major brands, including fuel stations, hotels, and e-commerce platforms. Bank-led and fintech-driven rewards are shaping financial loyalty programs: Major banks such as First Abu Dhabi Bank (UAE), Riyad Bank (Saudi Arabia), and Qatar Islamic Bank (Qatar) are offering tiered credit card loyalty incentives, driving financial engagement. At the same time, fintech companies such as Careem Pay and PayTabs are integrating loyalty features into digital wallets and BNPL services.

Major banks such as First Abu Dhabi Bank (UAE), Riyad Bank (Saudi Arabia), and Qatar Islamic Bank (Qatar) are offering tiered credit card loyalty incentives, driving financial engagement. At the same time, fintech companies such as Careem Pay and PayTabs are integrating loyalty features into digital wallets and BNPL services. Retail, hospitality, and telecom players leading industry-specific loyalty initiatives: Major brands such as Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarket, and Al-Futtaim Group (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar) dominate the retail-based loyalty landscape, while telecom operators like STC, Ooredoo, and Etisalat have built airtime and lifestyle rewards programs.

Market Fragmentation vs. Consolidation

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are more consolidated, while the wider region remains fragmented: Major businesses dominate the loyalty ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with large banks, retailers, and travel brands consolidating customer engagement through multi-sector partnerships. However, the market remains more fragmented in Bahrain, Oman, and Egypt, with local businesses running independent loyalty initiatives.

Major businesses dominate the loyalty ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with large banks, retailers, and travel brands consolidating customer engagement through multi-sector partnerships. However, the market remains more fragmented in Bahrain, Oman, and Egypt, with local businesses running independent loyalty initiatives. Super apps are driving partial consolidation in mobility and fintech loyalty programs: Platforms such as Careem (UAE, Saudi Arabia), Noon (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt), and Talabat (GCC) are integrating cross-industry rewards and linking ride-hailing, food delivery, and e-commerce incentives within a single ecosystem. These super apps are creating a competitive challenge for standalone loyalty programs.

Platforms such as Careem (UAE, Saudi Arabia), Noon (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt), and Talabat (GCC) are integrating cross-industry rewards and linking ride-hailing, food delivery, and e-commerce incentives within a single ecosystem. These super apps are creating a competitive challenge for standalone loyalty programs. Banking and travel loyalty programs are consolidating through partnerships: The financial services sector is witnessing increasing consolidation, as seen in Etihad Guest's partnership with Emirates NBD and FAB's tie-ups with multiple luxury brands. Similarly, airline loyalty programs such as Emirates Skywards and Saudia Alfursan are expanding their partnerships with hotel chains and retail groups.

The financial services sector is witnessing increasing consolidation, as seen in Etihad Guest's partnership with Emirates NBD and FAB's tie-ups with multiple luxury brands. Similarly, airline loyalty programs such as Emirates Skywards and Saudia Alfursan are expanding their partnerships with hotel chains and retail groups. Strict regulations around financial loyalty programs: Unlike in some emerging markets, loyalty programs linked to financial services and digital payments in the Middle East must comply with strict government regulations. For instance, the UAE Central Bank and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) regulate cashback incentives and fintech-driven rewards programs, creating barriers for new entrants.

Unlike in some emerging markets, loyalty programs linked to financial services and digital payments in the Middle East must comply with strict government regulations. For instance, the UAE Central Bank and the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) regulate cashback incentives and fintech-driven rewards programs, creating barriers for new entrants. High brand loyalty to existing players makes market penetration difficult: Many Middle Eastern consumers are already deeply engaged with established loyalty programs, such as Air Miles Middle East, Carrefour MyCLUB, and STC Qitaf. For new entrants, gaining consumer adoption requires heavy investment in personalized engagement and exclusive incentives.

Many Middle Eastern consumers are already deeply engaged with established loyalty programs, such as Air Miles Middle East, Carrefour MyCLUB, and STC Qitaf. For new entrants, gaining consumer adoption requires heavy investment in personalized engagement and exclusive incentives. Government-backed loyalty and digital economy initiatives prefer local firms: Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar prioritize local businesses and government-linked enterprises in their digital economy strategies. For instance, NEOM's smart city loyalty initiatives and Saudi Vision 2030 fintech programs provide a competitive advantage to local tech and financial firms, limiting foreign competition.

Competitive Shifts Over the Next 2 to 4 Years

Super apps and cross-industry partnerships will shape the loyalty landscape : More brands will consolidate loyalty programs into multi-service ecosystems, similar to Careem's loyalty expansion into financial services and retail partnerships. Integrating NEOM's digital economy with rewards-based incentives in Saudi Arabia will further redefine regional loyalty structures.

: More brands will consolidate loyalty programs into multi-service ecosystems, similar to Careem's loyalty expansion into financial services and retail partnerships. Integrating NEOM's digital economy with rewards-based incentives in Saudi Arabia will further redefine regional loyalty structures. AI-driven and hyper-personalized loyalty programs will become the standard : Retailers, banks, and travel brands will increase their reliance on AI-powered insights to offer predictive, behavior-driven rewards. For instance, Noon VIP in the UAE and FAB's loyalty engine already use AI to create dynamic, real-time loyalty engagement strategies.

: Retailers, banks, and travel brands will increase their reliance on AI-powered insights to offer predictive, behavior-driven rewards. For instance, Noon VIP in the UAE and FAB's loyalty engine already use AI to create dynamic, real-time loyalty engagement strategies. Sustainability-linked loyalty programs will gain traction: With Middle Eastern governments emphasizing sustainability initiatives, brands will introduce green loyalty incentives. For instance, Etihad Airways' Conscious Choices Program and the UAE's Green Loyalty Initiative are among the first eco-driven rewards programs, signaling a future shift toward ESG-linked incentives.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 650 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Middle East

Companies and Loyalty Programs Featured:

Carrefour MyCLUB

Al-Futtaim's Blue Rewards

Tamayouz by STC Pay

Vodafone Qatar's Red Loyalty Program

Etihad Guest

STC Qitaf Program

Amazon Prime UAE

Careem Plus

Talabat Pro

Etihad Airways' Conscious Choices Program

The Entertainer UAE

Air Miles Middle East

Emirates Skywards

Saudia Alfursan

Jarir Bookstore

Jumia

Lulu Hypermarket

Noon

Talabat

Emirates NBD

Al Rajhi Bank

Qatar National Bank

First Abu Dhabi Bank

Riyad Bank

Qatar Islamic Bank

PayTabs

Careem Pay

Tabby

Tamara

Vodafone Cash

STC

Ooredoo

Etisalat

Al-Futtaim Group

NEOM (Vision 2030)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oy3jxi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

