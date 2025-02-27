Organic and Natural Pet Food Market Research 2025-2033 by Pet Type, Product Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic and Natural Pet Food Market by Pet Type, Product Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global natural pet food market size reached USD 31.42 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 57.2 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.87% during 2025-2033. Moreover, the global organic pet food market size reached USD 2.54 billion in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 5.65 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.29% during 2025-2033.

The increasing incidence of pet allergies, the rising awareness about pet obesity, the growing concerns regarding pet digestive health, the availability of organic certification, and the changing retail landscape with online sales are some of the factors propelling the market.

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the organic and natural pet food market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided:

PetGuard Holdings, LLC

Nestle Purina Pet Care (Nestle Holdings, Inc.)

Newman's Own

Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Company, Inc.

Lily's Kitchen (Nestle Purina PetCare)

Avian Organics

Castor & Pollux Natural Petworks (Merrick Pet Care, Inc.)

Yarrah (AAC Capital)

Organic and natural pet food has emerged as a prominent trend in the pet care industry, reflecting a growing demand for healthier and more wholesome pet options. This pet food category is crafted with a focus on quality ingredients, often sourced sustainably and free from artificial additives, preservatives, and synthetic fillers. Pet owners increasingly recognize the importance of providing nutrition that mimics natural diets and supports their pets' overall well-being. As consumers become more conscious of their own dietary choices, the desire to extend similar standards to their pets' nutrition has driven the growth of the organic and natural pet food market. This trend underscores a commitment to promoting pets' health, reflecting the evolving relationship between pets and their owners as valued family members.



The global market is majorly driven by shifting consumer preferences. In line with this, the rising awareness of pet health is significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the growing humanization of pets and the escalating demand for transparent ingredient sourcing are positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the increasing concerns about pet food safety and the rising influence of health and wellness trends are catalyzing the market. Moreover, the growing pet ownership rates and the expansion of the premium pet food segment are propelling the market. The escalating influence of social media on pet care trends and the focus on preventive pet care is strengthening the market. Besides, the increasing preference for sustainable and ethical products and the rising availability of customized diet options are fostering the market. Additionally, the Veterinary recommendations for natural diets and the growing influence of natural and holistic medicine are providing a boost to the market.



Organic and Natural Pet Food Market Trends/Drivers

The increasing aging pet population

Rising influence of pet food industry regulations

Inflating disposable incomes of individuals

Organic Pet Food Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global organic and natural pet food market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country levels from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on pet type, product type, packaging type and distribution channel.



Breakup by Pet Type



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the pet type. This includes dog food, cat food, and others. According to the report, the dog food represented the largest segment.



Breakup by Product Type



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the product type. This includes dry pet food, wet and canned pet food, and snacks and treats. According to the report, the dry pet food represented the largest segment.



Breakup by Packaging Type



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the packaging type. This includes bags, cans, pouches, boxes, and others. According to the report, bags represented the largest segment.



Breakup by Distribution Channel



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the distribution channel. This includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others. According to the report, supermarkets and hypermarkets represented the largest segment.



Breakup by Region



The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the United Kingdom and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and others), the Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and others) and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others). According to the report, North America accounted for the largest market share.



Natural Pet Food Industry Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global natural pet food market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country levels from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on pet type, product type, packaging type, and distribution channel.



Breakup by Pet Type



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the pet type. This includes dog food, cat food, and others. According to the report, the dog food represented the largest segment.



Breakup by Product Type



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the product type. This includes dry pet food, wet and canned pet food, and snacks and treats. According to the report, the dry pet food represented the largest segment.



Breakup by Packaging Type



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the packaging type. This includes bags, cans, pouches, boxes, and others. According to the report, bags represented the largest segment.



Breakup by Distribution Channel



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the distribution channel. This includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others. According to the report, supermarkets and hypermarkets represented the largest segment.



Breakup by Region



The market research report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the United Kingdom and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and others), the Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and others) and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others). According to the report, North America accounted for the largest market share.

Key Questions Answered in This Report



1. What was the size of global organic and natural pet food market in 2024?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global organic and natural pet food market during 2025-2033?

3. What are the key factors driving the global organic and natural pet food market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global organic and natural pet food market?

5. What is the breakup of the global organic and natural pet food market based on the pet type?

6. What is the breakup of global organic and natural pet food market based on the product type?

7. What is the breakup of global organic and natural pet food market based on the packaging type?

8. What is the breakup of global organic and natural pet food market based on the distribution channel?

9. What are the key regions in the global organic and natural pet food market?

10. What are the key players/companies in the global organic and natural pet food market?

11. What is the demand for organic pet food?

12. How big could the natural pet food market be by 2033?

13. Does the United States promote the sale of natural pet food?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $31.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $57.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7zhqdu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment